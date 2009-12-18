Global Research Without Leaving Your Desk
1st Edition
Travelling the World with your Mouse as Companion
Table of Contents
Tools and search engines, and their characteristics; Global business information; Do you know your customer? Terrorism, surveillance and corruption; Where next? What’s new? Next generation social networking tools to enhance research outcomes; Conclusion; Fun stuff.
Description
Provides a broad scope for research to take the frustration out of not being able to locate what you want, not just by country or region, but how to pinpoint and access reliable information on a global scale. Other issues addressed are Know-Your-Customer issues, corruption and terrorism and new Web 2.0 technologies.
Key Features
- Information provided draws upon the authors’ real-life scenarios during her varied career
- The author has been a long term user of many of the authoritative sites that are shown as examples
- Practical pointers are provided for ways to recognise new resources
Readership
Business researchers and teachers in higher education with an interest in business research and students who are studying business, financial or economics topics
Details
Reviews
A very good addition to the expanding world of books guiding users to the enormous depth and breath of business related information the world wide web can provide., Refer
About the Authors
Jane Macoustra Author
Jane Macoustra has 27 years experience as an information professional, working in oil and gas, investment banking and legal and compliance. Amongst her varied career she has also taught information literacy and advanced internet skills in higher education. She is currently serving as a Director on the Board of the Special Libraries Association (SLA) – Europe and is also Sponsorship Chairman for the SLA Asian Chapter. She is past-President of the SLA Asian Chapter 2004-2006. In 2007 Jane won the SLA Presidential Citation Award for her work with the Asian Chapter.
