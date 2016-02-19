Global Physical Climatology, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to the Climate System. The Global Energy Balance. Atmospheric Radiative Transfer and Climate. The Energy Balance of the Surface. The Hydrologic Cycle. Atmospheric General Circulation and Climate. The Ocean GeneralCirculation and Climate. History and Evolution of Earths Climate. Climate Sensitivity and Feedback Mechanisms. Global Climate Models. Natural Climate Change. Anthropogenic Climate Change. Appendices. Chapter Exercises. References. Subject Index.
Description
Global Physical Climatology is an introductory text devoted to the fundamental physical principles and problems of climate sensitivity and change. Addressing some of the most critical issues in climatology, this text features incisive coverage of topics that are central to understanding orbital parameter theory for past climate changes, and for anthropogenic and natural causes of near-future changes--
Key Features
- Examines the nature of the current climate and its previous changes
- Explores the sensitivity of climate and the mechanisms by which humans are likely to produce near-future climate changes
- Provides instructive end-of-chapter exercises and appendices
Readership
Junior- and senior-level students in departments of atmospheric science or geophysics, in courses in climate physics, physical climatology, or climate dynamics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 411
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 31st May 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571638
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123285300
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300600
Reviews
"Few textbooks presently give such a comprehensive and clear account of the complexities of the climate system. Throughout, the book is very readable and I recommend it thoroughly." --Grant Bigg in Weather "...contains useful information on all aspects of physical climatology from boundary layer processes to global models. It has a good index which allows ready access to specific subjects...will be useful to students wanting more than a descriptive approach to climatology." --GEOGRAPHICS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Dennis Hartmann Author
Professor D.L. Hartmann received his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Portland, and his PhD in Geophysical Fluid Dynamics from Princeton University. After postdoctoral appointments at McGill University and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, he joined the faculty of the University of Washington, where he is currently a professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, and Senior Fellow of the Joint Institute for the Study of the Atmosphere and Ocean.
Professor Hartmann’s research interests include dynamics of the atmosphere, atmosphere-ocean interaction, climate feedback processes and climate change. His primary areas of expertise are atmospheric dynamics, radiation and remote sensing, and mathematical and statistical techniques for data analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA