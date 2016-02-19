Global Physical Climatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123285300, 9780080571638

Global Physical Climatology, Volume 56

1st Edition

Authors: Dennis Hartmann
eBook ISBN: 9780080571638
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123285300
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300600
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 1994
Page Count: 411
Table of Contents

Introduction to the Climate System. The Global Energy Balance. Atmospheric Radiative Transfer and Climate. The Energy Balance of the Surface. The Hydrologic Cycle. Atmospheric General Circulation and Climate. The Ocean GeneralCirculation and Climate. History and Evolution of Earths Climate. Climate Sensitivity and Feedback Mechanisms. Global Climate Models. Natural Climate Change. Anthropogenic Climate Change. Appendices. Chapter Exercises. References. Subject Index.

Description

Global Physical Climatology is an introductory text devoted to the fundamental physical principles and problems of climate sensitivity and change. Addressing some of the most critical issues in climatology, this text features incisive coverage of topics that are central to understanding orbital parameter theory for past climate changes, and for anthropogenic and natural causes of near-future changes--

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Covers the physics of climate change

  • Examines the nature of the current climate and its previous changes
  • Explores the sensitivity of climate and the mechanisms by which humans are likely to produce near-future climate changes
  • Provides instructive end-of-chapter exercises and appendices

Readership

Junior- and senior-level students in departments of atmospheric science or geophysics, in courses in climate physics, physical climatology, or climate dynamics.

Details

No. of pages:
411
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571638
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123285300
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300600

Reviews

"Few textbooks presently give such a comprehensive and clear account of the complexities of the climate system. Throughout, the book is very readable and I recommend it thoroughly." @source:--Grant Bigg in Weather "...contains useful information on all aspects of physical climatology from boundary layer processes to global models. It has a good index which allows ready access to specific subjects...will be useful to students wanting more than a descriptive approach to climatology." @source:--GEOGRAPHICS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Dennis Hartmann Author

Professor D.L. Hartmann received his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Portland, and his PhD in Geophysical Fluid Dynamics from Princeton University. After postdoctoral appointments at McGill University and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, he joined the faculty of the University of Washington, where he is currently a professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, and Senior Fellow of the Joint Institute for the Study of the Atmosphere and Ocean.

Professor Hartmann’s research interests include dynamics of the atmosphere, atmosphere-ocean interaction, climate feedback processes and climate change. His primary areas of expertise are atmospheric dynamics, radiation and remote sensing, and mathematical and statistical techniques for data analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Atmospheric Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

