Global Perspectives on Childhood Obesity - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128128404, 9780128128411

Global Perspectives on Childhood Obesity

2nd Edition

Current Status, Consequences and Prevention

Editors: Debasis Bagchi
eBook ISBN: 9780128128411
Paperback ISBN: 9780128128404
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th February 2019
Page Count: 506
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
215.41
183.10
175.00
148.75
155.00
131.75
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
237.95
175.00
148.75
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Global Perspectives on Childhood Obesity: Current Status, Consequences and Prevention, Second Edition examines the current childhood obesity epidemic, outlines the consequences of this crisis, and develops strategies to forestall and prevent it. This book provides a thorough investigation of the causes of childhood obesity and, more importantly, offers specific prevention strategies that can be used by medical and mental health professionals, policymakers, community organizers, and individuals. New chapters on BMI and cardiovascular disease, exercise, neurotransmitters, neurocognition, nutrigenomics and combined prevention strategies are included, making this a solid introduction on the childhood obesity crisis.

Researchers, practitioners, and advanced students in public health, health policy, and health economics, as well those working in medicine, pharmacy, nutrition, school health, physiology, and neuroscience related to obesity will find this to be a comprehensive resource.

Key Features

  • Covers the multifaceted factors contributing to the rapidly growing childhood obesity epidemic
  • Includes new chapters on BMI and cardiovascular disease, exercise, neurotransmitters, self-regulation, and prevention strategies
  • Examines strategies for childhood obesity prevention and treatment, such as physical activity and exercise, personalized nutrition plans, and school and community involvement

Readership

Practitioners, Researchers, Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in health education and public health. Those working on childhood obesity from the areas of medicine, pharmacy, nutrition, school health, physiology, neuroscience, and policy

Table of Contents

Preface

　　Debasis Bagchi

I. Epidemiology and Prevalence

1. Salient Features on Child Obesity from the Viewpoint of a Nutritionist

　　Bernard Waysfeld

2. Developmental Trajectories of Weight Status in Childhood and Adolescence

　　Samar Hejazi

3. Nursing Perspective on Childhood Obesity

　　Carrie Tolman

4. Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes: An Emerging Epidemic Among Obese Youth

　　Kathryn Love-Osborne

5. Prevalence of the Metabolic Syndrome in US Youth

　　Sarah E. Messiah

6. Childhood obesity-Exercise Physiologists’ Perspectives

　　Sang-Hoon Suh and Yu-Sik Kim

7. Trends and Contemporary Racial/Ethnic and Socioeconomic Disparities in U.S. Childhood Obesity

　　Gopal Singh

II. Pathophysiology

8. A Prospective View: Child Obesity Starts from the Mother’s Womb

　　Ashik Mosaddik

9. The Social, Cultural and Familial Contexts Contributing to Childhood Obesity

　　Cathy Banwell

10. Cardiovascular Risk Clustering in Obese Children

　　Ram Weiss

11. A link between maternal and childhood obesity

　　Jenna Hollis and Sian Robinson

12. PATHWAYS LEADING TO CHILD OBESITY: AN OVERVIEW

　　Raj K. Keservani

13. Sleep and Obesity in Children and Adoloscents

　　Erin C. Hanlon, Magdalena Dumin and Silvana Pannain

14. Children obesity, glucose tolerance, ghrelin and Prader Willi syndrome

　　Flavia Prodam

15. Insulin resistance in pediatric obesity – physiological effects and possible diet treatment

　　Ulf Holmback

16. Obesity and non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Children

　　Melania Manco

III. Psychological and Behavioral Factors

17. Role of Peptides, Biogenic Amines and Hypothalamic Drive in Dietary Induced Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

　　Sayantan Maitra and Stabak Das

IV. Consequences

18. Childhood Obesity: Can Public Policy Make a Difference?

　　Rogan Kersh and Brian Elbel

19. Bone Health in Obesity and the Cross Talk between Fat and Bone

　　Sowmya Krishnan

20. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children and obesity

　　Ambika P. Ashraf, Amy Miskimon Goss and Shima Dowla

V. Prevention and Treatment

21. Childhood Obesity: Factors, Consequences and Intervention

　　Chandan Sen

22. Parks and Recreation: Centers for Eating and Physical Activity Behavior Interventions

　　Danielle Hollar

23. A Community-Level Perspective for Childhood Obesity Prevention

　　Erin Hennessy, Ariella R. Korn and Christina Economos

24. STRATEGIES FOR PREVENTION OF CHIDHOOD OBESITY

　　Satinath Mukhopadhyay

25. School-Based Obesity Prevention Interventions Show Promising Improvements in the Health and Academic Achievements among Ethnically Diverse Young Children

　　Danielle Hollar

26. School and Community-Based Physical Education and Healthy Active Living Programs

　　Ming-Kai Chin

27. Schools as "Laboratories" for Obesity Prevention: Proven Effective Models

　　Michelle Lombardo

28. Psychotherapy as an Intervention for Child Obesity

　　Carl-Erik Flodmark

29. Childhood Obesity and Diabetes: Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics

　　Navya Vyas, Sreedharan Nair, Mahadev Rao and Sonal Sekhar Miraj

30. Therapeutic Treatment for Controlling Childhood Obesity

　　Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan

31. Treatment of Pediatric Obesity: Past and Present Approaches to Diet and Exercise

　　Jon Oden, Wendy Ward and Manish Raisingani

VI. Commentary and Recommendations

32. Childhood Obesity, Food Choice and Market Influence

　　Jane Kolodinsky and Catherine Horner

33. The Role of Media in Childhood Obesity

　　Amy Beth Jordan

34. The Future Directions of Childhood Obesity and Clinical Management

　　Clodagh O’Gorman and Jill Hamilton

VII. Health Policies and Interventions

35. Childhood Obesity: Health Policies and Interventions

　　Tandra Chakraborty

Commentary

　　Debasis Bagchi

Details

No. of pages:
506
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128128411
Paperback ISBN:
9780128128404

About the Editor

Debasis Bagchi

Debasis Bagchi

Debasis Bagchi, PhD, MACN, CNS, MAIChE, received his Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry in 1982. He is a Professor in the Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Houston, TX, and Chief Scientific Officer at Cepham Research Center, Piscataway, NJ, Adjunct Faculty in Texas Southern University, Houston, TX. He served as the Senior Vice President of Research & Development of InterHealth Nutraceuticals Inc, Benicia, CA, from 1998 until Feb 2011, and then as Director of Innovation and Clinical Affairs, of Iovate Health Sciences, Oakville, ON, until June 2013. Dr. Bagchi received the Master of American College of Nutrition Award in October 2010. He is the Past Chairman of International Society of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods (ISNFF), Past President of American College of Nutrition, Clearwater, FL, and Past Chair of the Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Division of Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Chicago, IL. He is serving as a Distinguished Advisor on the Japanese Institute for Health Food Standards (JIHFS), Tokyo, Japan. Dr. Bagchi is a Member of the Study Section and Peer Review Committee of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD. He has published 321 papers in peer reviewed journals, 30 books, and 18 patents. Dr. Bagchi is also a Member of the Society of Toxicology, Member of the New York Academy of Sciences, Fellow of the Nutrition Research Academy, and Member of the TCE stakeholder Committee of the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH. He is also Associate Editor for the Journal of Functional Foods, Journal of the American College of Nutrition, and the Archives of Medical and Biomedical Research, and is also serving as Editorial Board Member of numerous peer reviewed journals, including Antioxidants & Redox Signaling, Cancer Letters, Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods, and The Original Internist, among others.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Houston College of Pharmacy, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.