Global Perspectives on Childhood Obesity
2nd Edition
Current Status, Consequences and Prevention
Description
Global Perspectives on Childhood Obesity: Current Status, Consequences and Prevention, Second Edition examines the current childhood obesity epidemic, outlines the consequences of this crisis, and develops strategies to forestall and prevent it. This book provides a thorough investigation of the causes of childhood obesity and, more importantly, offers specific prevention strategies that can be used by medical and mental health professionals, policymakers, community organizers, and individuals. New chapters on BMI and cardiovascular disease, exercise, neurotransmitters, neurocognition, nutrigenomics and combined prevention strategies are included, making this a solid introduction on the childhood obesity crisis.
Researchers, practitioners, and advanced students in public health, health policy, and health economics, as well those working in medicine, pharmacy, nutrition, school health, physiology, and neuroscience related to obesity will find this to be a comprehensive resource.
Key Features
- Covers the multifaceted factors contributing to the rapidly growing childhood obesity epidemic
- Includes new chapters on BMI and cardiovascular disease, exercise, neurotransmitters, self-regulation, and prevention strategies
- Examines strategies for childhood obesity prevention and treatment, such as physical activity and exercise, personalized nutrition plans, and school and community involvement
Readership
Practitioners, Researchers, Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in health education and public health. Those working on childhood obesity from the areas of medicine, pharmacy, nutrition, school health, physiology, neuroscience, and policy
Table of Contents
Preface
Debasis Bagchi
I. Epidemiology and Prevalence
1. Salient Features on Child Obesity from the Viewpoint of a Nutritionist
Bernard Waysfeld
2. Developmental Trajectories of Weight Status in Childhood and Adolescence
Samar Hejazi
3. Nursing Perspective on Childhood Obesity
Carrie Tolman
4. Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes: An Emerging Epidemic Among Obese Youth
Kathryn Love-Osborne
5. Prevalence of the Metabolic Syndrome in US Youth
Sarah E. Messiah
6. Childhood obesity-Exercise Physiologists’ Perspectives
Sang-Hoon Suh and Yu-Sik Kim
7. Trends and Contemporary Racial/Ethnic and Socioeconomic Disparities in U.S. Childhood Obesity
Gopal Singh
II. Pathophysiology
8. A Prospective View: Child Obesity Starts from the Mother’s Womb
Ashik Mosaddik
9. The Social, Cultural and Familial Contexts Contributing to Childhood Obesity
Cathy Banwell
10. Cardiovascular Risk Clustering in Obese Children
Ram Weiss
11. A link between maternal and childhood obesity
Jenna Hollis and Sian Robinson
12. PATHWAYS LEADING TO CHILD OBESITY: AN OVERVIEW
Raj K. Keservani
13. Sleep and Obesity in Children and Adoloscents
Erin C. Hanlon, Magdalena Dumin and Silvana Pannain
14. Children obesity, glucose tolerance, ghrelin and Prader Willi syndrome
Flavia Prodam
15. Insulin resistance in pediatric obesity – physiological effects and possible diet treatment
Ulf Holmback
16. Obesity and non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Children
Melania Manco
III. Psychological and Behavioral Factors
17. Role of Peptides, Biogenic Amines and Hypothalamic Drive in Dietary Induced Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
Sayantan Maitra and Stabak Das
IV. Consequences
18. Childhood Obesity: Can Public Policy Make a Difference?
Rogan Kersh and Brian Elbel
19. Bone Health in Obesity and the Cross Talk between Fat and Bone
Sowmya Krishnan
20. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in children and obesity
Ambika P. Ashraf, Amy Miskimon Goss and Shima Dowla
V. Prevention and Treatment
21. Childhood Obesity: Factors, Consequences and Intervention
Chandan Sen
22. Parks and Recreation: Centers for Eating and Physical Activity Behavior Interventions
Danielle Hollar
23. A Community-Level Perspective for Childhood Obesity Prevention
Erin Hennessy, Ariella R. Korn and Christina Economos
24. STRATEGIES FOR PREVENTION OF CHIDHOOD OBESITY
Satinath Mukhopadhyay
25. School-Based Obesity Prevention Interventions Show Promising Improvements in the Health and Academic Achievements among Ethnically Diverse Young Children
Danielle Hollar
26. School and Community-Based Physical Education and Healthy Active Living Programs
Ming-Kai Chin
27. Schools as "Laboratories" for Obesity Prevention: Proven Effective Models
Michelle Lombardo
28. Psychotherapy as an Intervention for Child Obesity
Carl-Erik Flodmark
29. Childhood Obesity and Diabetes: Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics
Navya Vyas, Sreedharan Nair, Mahadev Rao and Sonal Sekhar Miraj
30. Therapeutic Treatment for Controlling Childhood Obesity
Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan
31. Treatment of Pediatric Obesity: Past and Present Approaches to Diet and Exercise
Jon Oden, Wendy Ward and Manish Raisingani
VI. Commentary and Recommendations
32. Childhood Obesity, Food Choice and Market Influence
Jane Kolodinsky and Catherine Horner
33. The Role of Media in Childhood Obesity
Amy Beth Jordan
34. The Future Directions of Childhood Obesity and Clinical Management
Clodagh O’Gorman and Jill Hamilton
VII. Health Policies and Interventions
35. Childhood Obesity: Health Policies and Interventions
Tandra Chakraborty
Commentary
Debasis Bagchi
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128411
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128404
About the Editor
Debasis Bagchi
Debasis Bagchi, PhD, MACN, CNS, MAIChE, received his Ph.D. in Medicinal Chemistry in 1982. He is a Professor in the Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Houston, TX, and Chief Scientific Officer at Cepham Research Center, Piscataway, NJ, Adjunct Faculty in Texas Southern University, Houston, TX. He served as the Senior Vice President of Research & Development of InterHealth Nutraceuticals Inc, Benicia, CA, from 1998 until Feb 2011, and then as Director of Innovation and Clinical Affairs, of Iovate Health Sciences, Oakville, ON, until June 2013. Dr. Bagchi received the Master of American College of Nutrition Award in October 2010. He is the Past Chairman of International Society of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods (ISNFF), Past President of American College of Nutrition, Clearwater, FL, and Past Chair of the Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods Division of Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), Chicago, IL. He is serving as a Distinguished Advisor on the Japanese Institute for Health Food Standards (JIHFS), Tokyo, Japan. Dr. Bagchi is a Member of the Study Section and Peer Review Committee of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, MD. He has published 321 papers in peer reviewed journals, 30 books, and 18 patents. Dr. Bagchi is also a Member of the Society of Toxicology, Member of the New York Academy of Sciences, Fellow of the Nutrition Research Academy, and Member of the TCE stakeholder Committee of the Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH. He is also Associate Editor for the Journal of Functional Foods, Journal of the American College of Nutrition, and the Archives of Medical and Biomedical Research, and is also serving as Editorial Board Member of numerous peer reviewed journals, including Antioxidants & Redox Signaling, Cancer Letters, Toxicology Mechanisms and Methods, and The Original Internist, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Houston College of Pharmacy, TX, USA