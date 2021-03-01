Global Navigation Satellite System Monitoring of the Atmosphere
1st Edition
Description
Global Navigation Satellite System Monitoring of the Atmosphere begins by introducing GNSS, its components, and signals. Then it explains the basics of the atmosphere starting from the ionosphere to the troposphere. The GNSS tropospheric monitoring is separated for application in numerical weather prediction and nowcasting. Further chapters focus on the application of GNSS for monitoring the climate as well as soil, vegetation, and snow. Finally, the book concludes by discussing GNSS processing along with introducing the latest developments and applications for using atmospheric data to provide precise real time GNSS products.
Key Features
- Explains how understanding of the atmosphere and its variability derives accurate geodetic information through GNSS
- Includes the state of the art in GNSS capabilities for Earth System Monitoring
- Provides an interdisciplinary view of the subjects from both an atmospheric science perspective and geodesy
Readership
Professionals in aviation, agriculture, autonomous vehicles, construction and mining, mobile mapping, surveying
Table of Contents
- Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS - GPS, GLONASS, Galileo)
2. GNSS signals for environmental probing
3. Surveying the ionosphere with GNSS (GNSS-I)
4. GNSS monitoring of the troposphere (GNSS-M)
5. GNSS and Numerical Weather Prediction models
6. GNSS Tomography
7. Application of GNSS Products to Climate Monitoring (GNSS-C)
8. Soil and vegetation monitoring with GNSS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191521
About the Author
Guergana Guerova
Guergana Guerova is an associate professor at the Department of Meteorology and Geophysics of the Sofia University. She received a MSc in meteorology from Sofia University and PhD in applied physics from University of Bern. She is Marie Curie IRG Fellow (2011-2014), vice chair of COST Action ES1206 GNSS4SWEC (2013-2017) and team leader of Interreg BERTISS project (2017-2019). Her research interest cover monitoring short and long-term variation of GNSS derived water vapour in particular for studying fog, intense precipitation, hail storm and heat waves. She is recognised internationally in the field of GNSS meteorology and numerical modelling of the atmosphere, having published over 20 papers, attracting over 100 citations. Dr. Guerova currently supervises 5 PhD candidates and have previously advised 1 PhD and 14 MSc/BSc students to successful completion. She teaches courses at undergraduate (Introduction in Meteorology part 1, Synoptic Analysis) and graduate (Satellite Imagery Interpretation) level.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Meteorology and Geophysics, Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski", Sofia, Bulgaria
