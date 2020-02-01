Global Mental Health and Neuroethics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Conceptualizing Global Mental Health and Neuroethics
2. Evidence-Based Medicine vs. Values-Based Medicine in Global Mental Health and Neuroethics
3. Anthropological Perspectives in Global Mental Health and in Neuroethics
4. An Eco-Bio-Developmental Perspective on Global Mental Health and Neuroethics
5. Psychiatric Genetics and the Continuum of Disease and Wellness in Global Context
6. Neuroimaging and the Continuum of Disease and Wellness in Global Context
7. Wellness in Global Mental Health and Neuroethics
8. Disease and Wellness Across the Lifespan
9. Social Determinants of Global Mental Health
10. Global Mental Health and the Treatment Gap
11. The Ethics of Global Neurogenetics Research
12. Global Perspective on the Neuroscience of Ethics
13. Social Inclusion and Patient Empowerment
14. Consumer Self-Experimentation as Empowerment
15. Psychopharmacology and Empowerment
16. Addressing Disability in Global Mental Health and Neuroethics
Global Mental Health and Neuroethics explores conceptual, ethical, and clinical issues that have emerged with the expansion of clinical neuroscience into middle- and low-income countries. Conceptual issues covered include avoiding scientism and skepticism in global mental health, integrating evidence-based and value-based global medicine, and developing a welfarist approach to the practice of global psychiatry. Ethical issues addressed include those raised by developments in neurogenetics, cosmetic psychopharmacology, and deep brain stimulation. Perspectives drawing on global mental health and neuroethics are used to explore a number of different clinical disorders and developmental stages, ranging from childhood through to old age.
- Synthesizes existing work at the intersection of global mental health and neuroethics
- Leading practitioners of global mental health and neuroethics address clinical issues
- Looks at clinical decision making in settings with non-Western values and customs
- Covers patient empowerment, human rights, cognitive enhancement, and more
Academic researchers in the fields of mental health, neuroscience, and public policy; mental health clinicians; advanced undergrad students
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150634
Dan Stein Author
Professor Dan J. Stein is Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. Dr. Stein’s research areas include anxiety, trauma-, and stressor-related disorders. His work ranges from basic neuroscience, through clinical investigations and trials, and on to epidemiological and cross-cultural studies.
Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Ilina Singh Author
Ilina Singh is a Professor of Neuroscience and Society at the University of Oxford. Dr. Singh holds a doctorate in human development and psychology from Harvard University. She brings this interdisciplinary perspective to her current research through an approach known as empirical ethics. Her research focuses on the social and ethical dimensions of innovations in neuroscience, psychiatry, and related areas. She has contributed to various scientific and policy groups, and is the co-chair of the Ethics Advisory Board for the EU-AIMS project on autism treatments and is an expert advisor for the National Autism Project.
Professor of Neuroscience and Society, University of Oxford, UK