Global Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 24-4

This publication in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics is led by two renown psychiatric physicians specializing in Disaster Psychiatry, Trauma, and International Psychiatry for children and adolescents: Dr. Paramjit Joshi and Dr. Lisa Cullins. The audience for this clinically focused resource includes: Child & Adolescent Psychiatrists -Clinical physicians or research PhDs; Mental Health Nurse Practitioners and all Nurses; International Aid Organizations; Religious Counselors; and Psychology Counselors.

Each Author in this publication is recognized expert in their own right, who cover topics such as: Bullying: A Global Approach to Prevention; Challenges in Providing Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Services in Low Resource Countries; Child Soldiers; Wealth, Health and the Moderating Role of Implicit Social Class Bias from a Global Perspective; Developing Mental Health Services for child and adolescent psychiatrists after an Earthquake; . Nuclear Disasters; Children Displaced by War: Impact on the Psychological Well-being; Global Perspectives on Teaching and Learning about child and adolescent psychiatry; Partnering and Collaborating for the Word's Children.