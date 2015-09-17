Global Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323400763, 9780323400770

Global Mental Health, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 24-4

1st Edition

Authors: Paramjit Joshi
eBook ISBN: 9780323400770
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323400763
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th September 2015
Description

This publication in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics is led by two renown psychiatric physicians specializing in Disaster Psychiatry, Trauma, and International Psychiatry for children and adolescents: Dr. Paramjit Joshi and Dr. Lisa Cullins. The audience for this clinically focused resource includes: Child & Adolescent Psychiatrists -Clinical physicians or research PhDs; Mental Health Nurse Practitioners and all Nurses; International Aid Organizations; Religious Counselors; and Psychology Counselors.
Each Author in this publication is recognized expert in their own right, who cover topics such as: Bullying: A Global Approach to Prevention;  Challenges in Providing Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Services in Low Resource Countries; Child Soldiers;  Wealth, Health and the Moderating Role of Implicit Social Class Bias from a Global Perspective;  Developing Mental Health Services for child and adolescent psychiatrists after an Earthquake; . Nuclear Disasters;  Children Displaced by War: Impact on the Psychological Well-being;  Global Perspectives on Teaching and Learning about child and adolescent psychiatry; Partnering and Collaborating for the Word's Children.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323400770
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323400763

About the Authors

Paramjit Joshi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's National Medical Center

