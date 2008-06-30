The disparity in access to information is a worldwide phenomenon. Global Information Inequalities offers a captivating look into problems of information access across the world today. One of the unique strengths of the book is the use of examples of library initiatives from around the world to illustrate the range of possibilities for equitable access and library service delivery in a global context. It contains numerous examples of a wide variety of information problems and solutions ranging from developing literacy programs in rural communities in Tanzania, building school libraries in China, making government-related information more transparent in Chile, to exploring how digital technologies have the potential to revolutionize the lives of people with sensory-disabilities. The contributions in Global Information Inequalities address a number of core professional issues, including access to information, library services, collection development, global collaboration, intellectual property, and digital information. The contributors are from Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, Iceland, Malaysia, Peru, South Africa, Tanzania, United States, and Zambia, thereby providing a wide range of perspectives on librarianship. Written in a simple, thorough, and multidisciplinary approach, the book presents and discusses key issues in various library settings and from different perspectives. Overall, this work contributes to a global examination and exploration of libraries in various parts of the world. This book has a wide appeal and is applicable to various library environments (including academic, public, and special libraries).