Global Health, Global Health Education, and Infectious Disease: The New Millennium, Part II, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711062

Global Health, Global Health Education, and Infectious Disease: The New Millennium, Part II, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 25-3

1st Edition

Authors: Anvar Velji
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711062
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
Description

In this age of increasing globalization, the infectious disease problems of one country have an impact on nations throughout the world. Guest Editor Anvar Velji addresses the problems of global health in two issues.  The second of these concentrates on priorities for improving health around the world.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711062

About the Authors

Anvar Velji Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UC Davis, Sacramento, CA

