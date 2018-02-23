Global Health and Pathology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 38-1

Global Health and Pathology Table of Contents

Preface: Pathology: Central and Essential

Laboratories as the Core for Health Systems Building

Voices from the Field: Interviews with Global Health Pathology Volunteers

Global Health Pathology Research: Purpose and Funding

Training the Next Generation of African Pathologists

From Access to Collaboration: Four African Pathologists Profile Their Use of the Internet and Social Media

Pathology-Based Research in Africa

Lymphoma and Pathology in Sub-Saharan Africa: Current Approaches and Future Directions

Building Laboratory Capacity to Strengthen Health Systems: The Partners In Health Experience

Building Cross-Country Networks for Laboratory Capacity and Improvement

Strengthening Laboratory Management Toward Accreditation, A Model Program for Pathology Laboratory Improvement

Practical Successes in Telepathology Experiences in Africa

World Health Organization List of Priority Medical Devices for Cancer Management to Promote Universal Coverage

Breast Cancer in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: Why We Need Pathology Capability to Solve This Challenge

Cytopathology in Low Medical Infrastructure Countries: Why and How to Integrate to Capacitate Health Care

Biospecimens and Biobanking in Global Health