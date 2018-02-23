Global Health and Pathology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 38-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Global Health and Pathology Table of Contents
Preface: Pathology: Central and Essential
Laboratories as the Core for Health Systems Building
Voices from the Field: Interviews with Global Health Pathology Volunteers
Global Health Pathology Research: Purpose and Funding
Training the Next Generation of African Pathologists
From Access to Collaboration: Four African Pathologists Profile Their Use of the Internet and Social Media
Pathology-Based Research in Africa
Lymphoma and Pathology in Sub-Saharan Africa: Current Approaches and Future Directions
Building Laboratory Capacity to Strengthen Health Systems: The Partners In Health Experience
Building Cross-Country Networks for Laboratory Capacity and Improvement
Strengthening Laboratory Management Toward Accreditation, A Model Program for Pathology Laboratory Improvement
Practical Successes in Telepathology Experiences in Africa
World Health Organization List of Priority Medical Devices for Cancer Management to Promote Universal Coverage
Breast Cancer in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: Why We Need Pathology Capability to Solve This Challenge
Cytopathology in Low Medical Infrastructure Countries: Why and How to Integrate to Capacitate Health Care
Biospecimens and Biobanking in Global Health
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Dr. Dan Milner, will focus on Global Health and Pathology. Topics include, but are not limited to: Clinical Laboratory Volunteerism, Pathologists Overseas; Anatomic Pathology Volunteerism; Funding Strategies in Research and Global Pathology; Diagnostics for Cancer and Health Systems building through pathology laboratories; Training the next pathologists in global health; Maximizing internet resources for improving pathology/lab medicine in LMICs; Pathology-based research in Africa; HIV and Cancer: Role of Pathology in success; Lymphoma and Pathology in Africa: Current approaches and future diagnostics; Laboratory Capacity as a tool for building health systems; Building Cross Country Networks for Laboratory Capacity and improvement; Lab accreditation; Practical success in Telepathology experiences in Africa; Pathology and WHO vision of the future of LMICs; Breast Cancer in LMICs: Why we need pathology and clinical trial capability to solve this challenge; Cytopathology in LMICs: why and how to integrate to capacitate healthcare; and Biorepositories and Data Cores for Research in Global Health.
