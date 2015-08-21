Global Energy Interconnection
1st Edition
Description
Global energy network is an important platform to guarantee effective exploitation of global clean energy and ensure reliable energy supply for everybody. Global Energy Interconnection analyzes the current situation and challenges of global energy development, provides the strategic thinking, overall objective, basic pattern, construction method and development mode for the development of global energy network. Based on the prediction of global energy and electricity supply and demand in the future, with the development of UHV AC/DC and smart grid technologies, this book offers new solutions to drive the safe, clean, highly efficient and sustainable development of global energy.
The concept and development ideas concerning global energy interconnection in this book are based on the author’s thinking of strategic issues about China’s and the world’s energy and electricity development for many years, especially combined with successful practices of China’s UHV development. This book is particularly suitable for researchers and graduated students engaged in energy sector, as well as energy economics researchers, economists, consultants, and government energy policy makers in relevant fields.
Key Features
- Based on the author's many years' experience in developing Smart Grid solutions within national and international projects.
- Combines both solid background information and cutting-edge technology progress, coupled with a useful and impressive list of references.
- The key energy problems which are challenging us nowadays are well stated and explained in this book, which facilitates a better understanding of the development of global energy interconnection with UHV AC/DC and smart grid technologies.
Readership
Scientists and researchers engaged in the energy sector, as well as energy economics researchers, economists, consultants, and government energy policy makers in relevant fields.
Table of Contents
- IFC
- Foreword
- About the Book
- Chapter 1: Global Energy Development: The Reality and Challenges
- Abstract
- 1. Global Energy Development: the Reality
- 2. Challenges to Global Energy Development
- Summary
- Chapter 2: Clean Energy Replacement and Electricity Replacement
- Abstract
- 1. Wind and Solar Energy Development in the World
- 2. Clean Energy Replacement
- 3. Electricity Replacement
- 4. Two-Replacement and Energy Revolution
- Summary
- Chapter 3: A Global Energy Outlook
- Abstract
- 1. Evolution of Energy Development
- 2. A Global Energy Outlook
- Summary
- Chapter 4: Supply and Demand of Global Energy and Electricity
- Abstract
- 1. Major Factors
- 2. Energy Demand
- 3. Electricity Demand
- 4. Future Global Energy Development Structure
- 5. Global Electricity Flow
- Summary
- Chapter 5: Building Global Energy Interconnection
- Abstract
- 1. Robust Smart Grid and Global Energy Interconnection
- 2. Transcontinental UHV Grid Backbone
- 3. Transnational Interconnection in Each Continent
- 4. Country-Based Ubiquitous Smart Grid
- 5. Cooperation Mechanism for Global Energy Interconnection
- 6. Comprehensive Benefits of Global Energy Interconnection
- Summary
- Chapter 6: Innovation in Global Energy Interconnection Technologies
- Abstract
- 1. Direction and Key Areas
- 2. Generation Technology
- 3. Grid Technology
- 4. Energy Storage Technology
- 5. Information and Communication Technology
- Summary
- Chapter 7: R&D on Global Energy Interconnection and Practice
- Abstract
- 1. Practice in China
- 2. International Practice
- Summary
- Chapter 8: Global Energy Interconnection Changes the World
- Abstract
- 1. Creating a New Energy Scenario
- 2. Infusing New Vigor Into Economic Growth
- 3. Creating a Wonderful New Social Life
- 4. Turning a New Chapter of Civilization
- Summary
- References
- Postscript
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 21st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128044063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128044056
About the Author
Zhenya Liu
Professor Zhenya Liu, has been the senior engineer, President and Chairman of the State Grid Corporation of China since 2002 and has been engaged in electric power and energy work for many years. His published books include, Electric Power and Energy in China , Ultra-high Voltage AC/DC Grids, and Smart Grid Technology.
The concept and development ideas concerning global energy interconnection in this book are based on the author’s many years of involvement in the strategic issues of China’s and the world’s energy and electricity development, especially combined this, with the successful practices of China’s UHV development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, State Grid Corporation of China