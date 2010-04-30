Global Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444536266, 9780444536273

Global Ecology

1st Edition

Editors: Sven Erik Jørgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780444536273
Paperback ISBN: 9780444638304
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th April 2010
Page Count: 480
Description

Global Ecology focuses on the perception of the biosphere or the ecosphere as a unified cooperative system with numerous synergistic effects, which describe the distinctive properties of this sphere. This book is subdivided into five parts dealing with diverse aspects in global ecology.

The first part of the book provides comprehensive description of the biosphere, including its unique characteristics and evolution. This part also describes various spheres in the biosphere, such as the hydrosphere, noosphere, and pedosphere as well as their composition. The next part focuses on the global cycles, including calcium, carbon, iron, microbial nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, sulfur, and water cycles. In addition, global balances and flows are explained. Presented in the third part are the results of the global cycles and flows as well as the patterns of the climatic factors and marine currents. There is also a part discussing the climate interactions, climatic changes, and its effect on the living organisms.

The book concludes by covering the application of stoichiometry in the biosphere and in ecosystems. The book offers a comprehensive view of global ecology and ecological stoichiometry, which will aid in the processes of global ecology.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the theory and application of global ecology
  • International focus and range of ecosystems makes Global Ecology an indispensable resource to scientists
  • Based on the bestselling Encyclopedia of Ecology
  • Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding

Readership

Ecologists and Ecological Engineers

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Part A: Global Ecology, The Biosphere and its Evolution

Introduction

Abiotic and Biotic Diversity in the Biosphere

Anthropospheric and Antropogenic Impact on the Biosphere

Astrobiology

Biogeocoenosis as an Elementary Unit of Biogeochemical Work in the Biosphere

Biosphere. Vernadsky’s Concept

Deforestation

Environmental and Biospheric Impacts of Nuclear War

Evolution of Oceans

Evolution of ‘Prey–Predator’ Systems

Fungi and Their Role in the Biosphere

Gaia Hypothesis

Hydrosphere

Noosphere

Pedosphere

Phenomenon of Life: General Aspects

Structure and History of Life

Part B: Global Cycles, Balances and Flows

Calcium Cycle

Carbon Cycle

Energy Balance

Energy Flows in the Biosphere

Entropy and Entropy Flows in the Biosphere

Information and Information Flows in the Biosphere

Iron Cycle

Matter and Matter Flows in the Biosphere

Microbial Cycles

Nitrogen Cycle

Oxygen Cycle

Phosphorus Cycle

Radiation Balance and Solar Radiation Spectrum

Radionuclides: Their Biochemical Cycles and the Impacts on the Biosphere

Sulphur Cycle

Water Cycle

Xenobiotics Cycles

Part C: Global Patterns and Processes

Agriculture

Material and Metal Ecology

Methane in the Atmosphere

Monitoring, Observations, and Remote Sensing – Global Dimensions

Ocean Currents and Their Role in the Biosphere

Precipitation Pattern

Temperature Patterns

Urbanization as a Global Process

Weathering

Part D: Climate Change

Climate Change 1: Short-Term Dynamics

Climate Change 2: Long-Term Dynamics

Climate Change 3: History and Current State

Coevolution of the Biosphere and Climate

Global Change Impacts on the Biosphere

Part E: Ecological Stoichiometry

Ecological Stoichiometry: Overview

Ecosystem Patterns and Processes

Evolutionary and Biochemical Aspects

Organisal Ecophysiology

Population and Community Interactions

Trace Elements

Index




About the Editor

Sven Erik Jørgensen

Sven Erik Jørgensen

Sven Erik Jørgensen was the professor emeritus in environmental chemistry at the University of Copenhagen. He received a master of science in chemical engineering from the Danish Technical University (1958), a doctor of environmental engineering (Karlsruhe University) and a doctor of science in ecological modelling (Copenhagen University). He was the honourable doctor at Coimbra University, Portugal and at Dar es Salaam University (Tanzania). In 1975 he founded the journal Ecological Modelling and in 1978 the ISEM (International Society of Ecological Modelling). He has received several awards, the Ruder Boskovic Medal, the Prigogine Prize, the Pascal Medal, the Einstein professorship at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Santa Chiara Prize for multidisciplinary teaching and the very prestigious Stockholm Water Prize. He has published 366 papers of which 275 were published in peer-reviewed international journals and he has edited or authored 76 books, of which several have been translated to other languages (Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese). He has authored a successful textbook in ecological modelling “Fundamentals of Ecological Modelling”, which was published as a fourth edition together with Brian Fath in 2011. It has been translated into Chinese and Russian (third edition). He authored a well received textbook in system ecology entitled “Introduction to Systems Ecology”. It was published as an English edition in 2012 and as a Chinese edition in 2013. He was editor in chief of the Encyclopedia of Ecology, published in 2008, and of the Encyclopedia of Environmental Management, published in December 2012. He has taught courses in ecological modelling in 32 different countries. He is the editorial board member of 18 international journals in the fields of ecology and environmental management. He was the president of ISEM and he also was elected member of the European Academy of Sciences, for which he was the chairman of the Section for Environmental Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Copenhagen University, Denmark

Ratings and Reviews

