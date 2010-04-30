Global Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Global Ecology focuses on the perception of the biosphere or the ecosphere as a unified cooperative system with numerous synergistic effects, which describe the distinctive properties of this sphere. This book is subdivided into five parts dealing with diverse aspects in global ecology.
The first part of the book provides comprehensive description of the biosphere, including its unique characteristics and evolution. This part also describes various spheres in the biosphere, such as the hydrosphere, noosphere, and pedosphere as well as their composition. The next part focuses on the global cycles, including calcium, carbon, iron, microbial nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, sulfur, and water cycles. In addition, global balances and flows are explained. Presented in the third part are the results of the global cycles and flows as well as the patterns of the climatic factors and marine currents. There is also a part discussing the climate interactions, climatic changes, and its effect on the living organisms.
The book concludes by covering the application of stoichiometry in the biosphere and in ecosystems. The book offers a comprehensive view of global ecology and ecological stoichiometry, which will aid in the processes of global ecology.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the theory and application of global ecology
- International focus and range of ecosystems makes Global Ecology an indispensable resource to scientists
- Based on the bestselling Encyclopedia of Ecology
- Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
Readership
Ecologists and Ecological Engineers
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part A: Global Ecology, The Biosphere and its Evolution
Introduction
Abiotic and Biotic Diversity in the Biosphere
Anthropospheric and Antropogenic Impact on the Biosphere
Astrobiology
Biogeocoenosis as an Elementary Unit of Biogeochemical Work in the Biosphere
Biosphere. Vernadsky’s Concept
Deforestation
Environmental and Biospheric Impacts of Nuclear War
Evolution of Oceans
Evolution of ‘Prey–Predator’ Systems
Fungi and Their Role in the Biosphere
Gaia Hypothesis
Hydrosphere
Noosphere
Pedosphere
Phenomenon of Life: General Aspects
Structure and History of Life
Part B: Global Cycles, Balances and Flows
Calcium Cycle
Carbon Cycle
Energy Balance
Energy Flows in the Biosphere
Entropy and Entropy Flows in the Biosphere
Information and Information Flows in the Biosphere
Iron Cycle
Matter and Matter Flows in the Biosphere
Microbial Cycles
Nitrogen Cycle
Oxygen Cycle
Phosphorus Cycle
Radiation Balance and Solar Radiation Spectrum
Radionuclides: Their Biochemical Cycles and the Impacts on the Biosphere
Sulphur Cycle
Water Cycle
Xenobiotics Cycles
Part C: Global Patterns and Processes
Agriculture
Material and Metal Ecology
Methane in the Atmosphere
Monitoring, Observations, and Remote Sensing – Global Dimensions
Ocean Currents and Their Role in the Biosphere
Precipitation Pattern
Temperature Patterns
Urbanization as a Global Process
Weathering
Part D: Climate Change
Climate Change 1: Short-Term Dynamics
Climate Change 2: Long-Term Dynamics
Climate Change 3: History and Current State
Coevolution of the Biosphere and Climate
Global Change Impacts on the Biosphere
Part E: Ecological Stoichiometry
Ecological Stoichiometry: Overview
Ecosystem Patterns and Processes
Evolutionary and Biochemical Aspects
Organisal Ecophysiology
Population and Community Interactions
Trace Elements
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 30th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444536273
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444638304
About the Editor
Sven Erik Jørgensen
Sven Erik Jørgensen was the professor emeritus in environmental chemistry at the University of Copenhagen. He received a master of science in chemical engineering from the Danish Technical University (1958), a doctor of environmental engineering (Karlsruhe University) and a doctor of science in ecological modelling (Copenhagen University). He was the honourable doctor at Coimbra University, Portugal and at Dar es Salaam University (Tanzania). In 1975 he founded the journal Ecological Modelling and in 1978 the ISEM (International Society of Ecological Modelling). He has received several awards, the Ruder Boskovic Medal, the Prigogine Prize, the Pascal Medal, the Einstein professorship at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Santa Chiara Prize for multidisciplinary teaching and the very prestigious Stockholm Water Prize. He has published 366 papers of which 275 were published in peer-reviewed international journals and he has edited or authored 76 books, of which several have been translated to other languages (Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese). He has authored a successful textbook in ecological modelling “Fundamentals of Ecological Modelling”, which was published as a fourth edition together with Brian Fath in 2011. It has been translated into Chinese and Russian (third edition). He authored a well received textbook in system ecology entitled “Introduction to Systems Ecology”. It was published as an English edition in 2012 and as a Chinese edition in 2013. He was editor in chief of the Encyclopedia of Ecology, published in 2008, and of the Encyclopedia of Environmental Management, published in December 2012. He has taught courses in ecological modelling in 32 different countries. He is the editorial board member of 18 international journals in the fields of ecology and environmental management. He was the president of ISEM and he also was elected member of the European Academy of Sciences, for which he was the chairman of the Section for Environmental Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Copenhagen University, Denmark