Global Dialogue
1st Edition
The New International Economic Order
Global Dialogue: The New International Economic Order discusses the world’s economic landscape, including international meetings, declarations, conventions, plans, and programs that aim for international economic order. The topics elaborated in this book include the economic scene; Seventh Special Session; United Nations Conference on Trade And Development—UNCTAD IV; Paris Talks; and GATT multilateral trade negotiations. The World Employment Conference; Habitat: The Conference on Human Settlements; State of the Environment; Law of the Sea; and new dimensions for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) are also deliberated. This book is beneficial to students and economists intending to acquire knowledge of the world’s economy.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
I. The Economic Scene
II. The Seventh Special Session
III. Reviewing the last half-decade
IV. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development: UNCTAD IV
V. The Paris Talks
VI. The GATT Multilateral Trade Negotiations
VII. Commission on Transnational Corporations
VIII. Food
IX. The World Employment Conference
X. HABITAT: The Conference on Human Settlements
XI. The State of the Environment
XII. Talking of Money
XIII. The Law of the Sea
XIV. To be Continued
Appendix
I. Declaration on the Establishment of a New International Economic Order
II. Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States
Annex
Schedule of UNCTAD Meetings
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147390