Global Dialogue - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080214986, 9781483147390

Global Dialogue

1st Edition

The New International Economic Order

Authors: B. P. Menon
eBook ISBN: 9781483147390
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 120
Description

Global Dialogue: The New International Economic Order discusses the world’s economic landscape, including international meetings, declarations, conventions, plans, and programs that aim for international economic order. The topics elaborated in this book include the economic scene; Seventh Special Session; United Nations Conference on Trade And Development—UNCTAD IV; Paris Talks; and GATT multilateral trade negotiations. The World Employment Conference; Habitat: The Conference on Human Settlements; State of the Environment; Law of the Sea; and new dimensions for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) are also deliberated. This book is beneficial to students and economists intending to acquire knowledge of the world’s economy.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

I. The Economic Scene

II. The Seventh Special Session

III. Reviewing the last half-decade

IV. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development: UNCTAD IV

V. The Paris Talks

VI. The GATT Multilateral Trade Negotiations

VII. Commission on Transnational Corporations

VIII. Food

IX. The World Employment Conference

X. HABITAT: The Conference on Human Settlements

XI. The State of the Environment

XII. Talking of Money

XIII. The Law of the Sea

XIV. To be Continued

Appendix

I. Declaration on the Establishment of a New International Economic Order

II. Charter of Economic Rights and Duties of States

Annex

Schedule of UNCTAD Meetings

Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147390

