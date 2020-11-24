Global Dermatology and Telemedicine, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 39-1

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Victoria Williams and Carrie Kovarik, will cover a number of important topics in Global Dermatology and Telemedicine. This issue is one of four each year selected by long-time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Bruce Thiers. Topics discussion include, but are not limited to: Patterns of Skin Disease in the Context of a High Prevalence HIV Population in Botswana; Telemedicine and Community Health Projects in Asia; Utilizing Technology for Dermatology Care in Tajikistan: A Health Systems Perspective; Community Outreach Projects to Increase Dermatology Education and Access to Care in Argentina; Challenges and Successes of Dermatology Training Programs in Africa; Developing an Electronic Platform for Global Dermatology Mentorship and Collaboration; Novel Diagnostics for Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Skin Diseases in Resource Poor Settings; Implementing a Locally Made Low-Cost Intervention for Wound and Lymphedema Care in Western Kenya; Challenges of Managing Skin Disease in Migrants and Refugees; Factors Affecting Quality of Life for People Living with Albinism in Botswana; and Integration of Management Strategies for Neglected Tropical Diseases Affecting the Skin