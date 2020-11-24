Global Dermatology and Telemedicine, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323835541, 9780323835558

Global Dermatology and Telemedicine, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 39-1

1st Edition

Editors: Victoria Williams Carrie Kovarik
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323835541
eBook ISBN: 9780323835558
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Victoria Williams and Carrie Kovarik, will cover a number of important topics in Global Dermatology and Telemedicine. This issue is one of four each year selected by long-time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Bruce Thiers. Topics discussion include, but are not limited to: Patterns of Skin Disease in the Context of a High Prevalence HIV Population in Botswana; Telemedicine and Community Health Projects in Asia; Utilizing Technology for Dermatology Care in Tajikistan: A Health Systems Perspective; Community Outreach Projects to Increase Dermatology Education and Access to Care in Argentina; Challenges and Successes of Dermatology Training Programs in Africa; Developing an Electronic Platform for Global Dermatology Mentorship and Collaboration; Novel Diagnostics for Kaposi Sarcoma and Other Skin Diseases in Resource Poor Settings;  Implementing a Locally Made Low-Cost Intervention for Wound and Lymphedema Care in Western Kenya; Challenges of Managing Skin Disease in Migrants and Refugees; Factors Affecting Quality of Life for People Living with Albinism in Botswana; and Integration of Management Strategies for Neglected Tropical Diseases Affecting the Skin

About the Editors

Victoria Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Site Director of Dermatology, Botswana UPenn Partnership Assistant Professor of Dermatology University of Pennsylvania

Carrie Kovarik

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Dermatology, Dermatopathology, and Infectious Diseases University of Pennsylvania

