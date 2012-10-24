Global Change in Multispecies Systems: Part I, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Preface
On the Wishlist: Better Data and Predictive Frameworks
A Matter of Time and Space: Temporal and Spatial Scale and Levels of Organisation
A Question of Traits
The Next Steps Forward …
1 Distributional (In)Congruence of Biodiversity–Ecosystem Functioning
1 Introduction
2 Scaling B–EF
3 Constraining B–EF
4 Predicting B–EF
5 Conceptual Unification
6 System-Driven B–EF
7 Coda
Appendix
2 Biodiversity, Species Interactions and Ecological Networks in a Fragmented World
4 Habitat Fragmentation and Species Traits
5 Habitat Fragmentation and Biotic Interactions
6 Effects of Habitat Fragmentation on Different Kinds of Networks
3 Climate Change Impacts on Community Resilience
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Results
4 Discussion
5 Conclusions
Appendix A
Appendix B
4 Environmental Warming in Shallow Lakes
1 Introduction
2 Findings in Space-for-Time Studies
3 Discussion
5 Impact of Climate Change on Fishes in Complex Antarctic Ecosystems
1 Introduction
2 The Antarctic Marine Ecosystem
3 Antarctic Fish Communities
4 Physiological Vulnerability of Antarctic Fishes
5 Trophic Vulnerability of Antarctic Fishes
6 Vulnerability of Antarctic Fishes to Habitat Destruction
7 Discussion
6 A Complete Analytic Theory for Structure and Dynamics of Populations and Communities Spanning Wide Ranges in Body Size
1 Introduction
2 Some Aspects of the Analytic Theory Explained in Non-mathematical Language
3 Methods
4 Model
5 Properties of the Scale-invariant Community Steady State
6 Derivation of the Species Size-Spectrum Model
Index
Advances in Ecological Research Volume 1–46
"Important and innovative contributions to the subject and together have a breadth of approach that means that what they choose to put before their readers is likely to be of unusual interest or significance." --Plant Pathology
Guy Woodward Serial Volume Editor
Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.
Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK