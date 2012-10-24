Global Change in Multispecies Systems: Part I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123969927, 9780123972934

Global Change in Multispecies Systems: Part I, Volume 46

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Guy Woodward Ute Jacob
eBook ISBN: 9780123972934
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123969927
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th October 2012
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

On the Wishlist: Better Data and Predictive Frameworks

A Matter of Time and Space: Temporal and Spatial Scale and Levels of Organisation

A Question of Traits

The Next Steps Forward …

1 Distributional (In)Congruence of Biodiversity–Ecosystem Functioning

1 Introduction

2 Scaling B–EF

3 Constraining B–EF

4 Predicting B–EF

5 Conceptual Unification

6 System-Driven B–EF

7 Coda

Appendix

2 Biodiversity, Species Interactions and Ecological Networks in a Fragmented World

4 Habitat Fragmentation and Species Traits

5 Habitat Fragmentation and Biotic Interactions

6 Effects of Habitat Fragmentation on Different Kinds of Networks

3 Climate Change Impacts on Community Resilience

1 Introduction

2 Methods

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Conclusions

Appendix A

Appendix B

4 Environmental Warming in Shallow Lakes

1 Introduction

2 Findings in Space-for-Time Studies

3 Discussion

5 Impact of Climate Change on Fishes in Complex Antarctic Ecosystems

1 Introduction

2 The Antarctic Marine Ecosystem

3 Antarctic Fish Communities

4 Physiological Vulnerability of Antarctic Fishes

5 Trophic Vulnerability of Antarctic Fishes

6 Vulnerability of Antarctic Fishes to Habitat Destruction

7 Discussion

6 A Complete Analytic Theory for Structure and Dynamics of Populations and Communities Spanning Wide Ranges in Body Size

1 Introduction

2 Some Aspects of the Analytic Theory Explained in Non-mathematical Language

3 Methods

4 Model

5 Properties of the Scale-invariant Community Steady State

6 Derivation of the Species Size-Spectrum Model

Index

Advances in Ecological Research Volume 1–46

Description

Advances in Ecological Research is one of the most successful series in the highly competitive field of ecology. Each volume publishes topical and important reviews, interpreting ecology as widely as in the past, to include all material that contributes to our understanding of the field. Topics in this invaluable series include the physiology, populations, and communities of plants and animals, as well as landscape and ecosystem ecology.

Key Features

  • Advances in Ecological Research is one of the most successful series in the highly competitive field of ecology
  • Each volume publishes topical and important reviews, interpreting ecology as widely as in the past, to include all material that contributes to our understanding of the field

Readership

Ecologists, environmentalists

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123972934
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123969927

Reviews

"Important and innovative contributions to the subject and together have a breadth of approach that means that what they choose to put before their readers is likely to be of unusual interest or significance." --Plant Pathology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Guy Woodward Serial Volume Editor

Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK

Ute Jacob Serial Volume Editor

