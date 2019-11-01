Global Change and Forest Soils, Volume 36
1st Edition
Cultivating Stewardship of a Finite Natural Resource
Table of Contents
Part 1: Forest Soils and Global change
1. Overview
Deborah Sue Page-Dumroese, Matt Busse, David Morris and Christian Giardina
2. Soils in the Anthropocene
Dan Binkley
3. Global drivers of soil change
Asmeret Asefaw Berhe
4. Modern Forest Restoration
Hugh Safford
Part 2: Bioregional Soils and Global Change
5. Boreal Forests
Evelyne Thiffault
6. Temperate Forests
Mary Beth B. Adams
7. Tropical Dry Forests
Victor Jaramillo
8. Tropical Wet Forests
Daniela Francis Cusack and Erika Marin-Spiotta
9. Wetlands, Peat, and Mangroves
Carl Trettin
10. Urban Forests
Richard V. Pouyat
Part 3: Practical Considerations for the Assessment and Management of Forest Soils in a Changing World
11. Advancing the Soil Mapping Yardstick: A New Era of Digital Mapping
Chuck Bulmer
12. Assessing Soil Physical and Chemical Health
Jeff Hatten
13. Assessing Soil Biological Health
Thomas Henry DeLuca
14. Forest Reclamation and Soil Rehabilitation
Cindy Prescott
15. Soil Carbon Management
Luke Nave
16. Positive Soil Management: Biochar, Organics, and Embracing Landscape Variation
Viktor Johannes Bruckman
17. Moving Beyond Soil Mapping: Advances in Remote Sensing Technology
K. Dana Chadwick and Gregory Asner
Part 4: Forest Soil Conservation Strategies Built on Socioeconomic Considerations
18. Traditional Knowledge: Linkage of Cultures and Forest Soils
Christian Giardina
19. Socioeconomic Programs, Environmental Policy, and Soil Conservation
Miren Lorente and Barbara Kishchuk
20. Helping Shape Our Forest Soil Conservation Policies and Management Approaches: Lessons Learned from Long-Term Research Studies
Jennifer D. Knoepp
21. What's on the Horizon
Matt Busse, Deborah Sue Page-Dumroese, David Morris and Christian Giardina
Description
Global Change and Forest Soils: Cultivating Stewardship of a Finite Natural Resource, Volume 36, provides a state-of-the-science summary and synthesis of global forest soils that identifies concerns, issues and opportunities for soil adaptation and mitigation as external pressures from global changes arise. Where, how and why some soils are resilient to global change while others are at risk is explored, as are upcoming train wrecks and success stories across boreal, temperate, and tropical forests. Each chapter offers multiple sections written by leading soil scientists who comment on wildfires, climate change and forest harvesting effects, while also introducing examples of current global issues.
Readers will find this book to be an integrated, up-to-date assessment on global forest soils.
Key Features
- Presents sections on boreal, temperate and tropical soils for a diverse audience
- Serves as an important reference source for anyone interested in both a big-picture assessment of global soil issues and an in-depth examination of specific environmental topics
- Provides a unique synthesis of forest soils and their collective ability to respond to global change
- Offers chapters written by leading soil scientists
- Prepares readers to meet the daily challenges of drafting multi-resource environmental science and policy documents
Readership
Environmental resource specialists, policy analysts, and scientists interested in increasing their understanding of the state-of-the-world’s forest soils. Each chapter will offer multiple sections written by leading soil scientists that provide a synthesis of general topics (e.g., wildfire, climate change, or forest harvesting effects on soil) and introduce specific examples of current global issues. The chapters will include separate sections on boreal, temperate, and tropical soils, thereby attracting a widespread and diverse audience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444639981
About the Series Volume Editors
Matt Busse Series Volume Editor
Dr. Busse is a research soil scientist with the USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Research Station, in Davis, California. Matt received his Ph.D. from Oregon State University in Soil Microbiology and his research for the past 15 years has focused on soil carbon storage and flux, herbicide toxicity to soil organisms, and soil heat transfer in managed forests of North America and Europe. During this time he served as Leader for the Water, Air, and Soil research team. His estimates of soil heating maxima and duration are used by forest managers and fire scientists for predicting changes in soil quality and plant recovery following burning for fuel reduction and ecosystem restoration purposes. He is an active contributor to the North American Long-term Soil Productivity Study, helping increase knowledge of soil carbon and nutrient turnover following forest harvesting. Prior to this, his work focused on symbiotic nitrogen fixation and microbial ecology in agricultural and forested systems. His long-standing interest in human-associated impacts on global forest soils expanded while co-teaching Forests and Society for 10 years with members of the Land, Air, and Water Resources department at the University of California, Davis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research soil scientist, USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Research Station, Davis, California, USA
Christian Giardina Series Volume Editor
Dr. Giardina received his BS in Zoology from Duke University, his MA in Religious Studies from Iliff School of Theology, his MS in Forestry from Colorado State University, and his PhD in Biology from University of Denver. Christian has been a research scientist with the USDA Forest Service since 2002 – serving in Houghton, Michigan where he worked in the belowground processes unit of the Northern Research Station, and then in Hilo, Hawaii, where he continues to work at the Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry. His research focuses on carbon cycling in tropical ecosystems, with a focus on understanding the response of tropical forests to disturbance, including fire and invasions, and to climate change, including warming and drought. He also leads research on tropical forest restoration and the development of cost-effective strategies for community based resource stewardship. He led the recently completed Hawaii Carbon Assessment, a statewide effort supporting a congressionally mandated US inventory of current and future ecosystem carbon stocks. He also serves on the Hawaii Greenhouse Gas and Emissions Reductions Task Force, which was established to develop a comprehensive strategy for achieving a carbon neutral Hawaii by 2045.
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA Forest Service, Institute of Pacific Islands Forestry, Hilo, HI, USA
Dave Morris Series Volume Editor
Dr. Morris received both his BScF and MScF from Lakehead University and his PhD from the University of Guelph in Environmental Biology. Dave has been a research scientist with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry since 1986, and is currently the Stand Ecology Program Leader at the Centre for Northern Forest Ecosystem Research in Thunder Bay, ON. His research program focuses on nutrient cycling in boreal systems, with particular emphasis on evaluating the impacts of forest disturbance, including biomass harvesting systems, on stand structural development, stand nutrition, and productivity. His research has been instrumental in the development of Ontario’s forest management guidelines with respect to biofibre harvest, with ongoing research efforts designed to evaluate the effectiveness of these guidelines within an adaptive management framework.
Affiliations and Expertise
Stand Ecology Program Leader, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Centre for Northern Forest Ecosystem Research, Thunder Bay, On, Canada
Debbie Page-Dumroese Series Volume Editor
Dr. Page-Dumroese received her BSc in Natural Resource Management from Grand Valley State University, her MSc in Forest Soils from Michigan Technological University, and her PhD in Forest Soils from the University of Idaho. Debbie has been a Research Soil Scientist with the USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Research Station since 1988. She is the lead coordinator for the North American Long-Term Soil Productivity study which integrates forest responses with soil impacts. She also leads a national effort on the use biochar on forest, range, and mine sites to restore soil processes and hydrologic function. Her research on soil disturbance resulted in the development of a soil monitoring protocol now used by Forest Service land managers across the country.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research soil scientist, USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Station, Moscow, ID, USA