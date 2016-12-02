Global Cardiovascular Health, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 35-1

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Gerald Bloomfield and Melissa Burroughs-Pena, will cover a broad range of issues in the field of Global Cardiovascular Health. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Diagnosis and management of endomyocardial fibrosis; Chagas disease; Tuberculosis and the heart; Cardiovascular manifestations of human immunodeficiency virus infection; Improving global access to essential cardiovascular medicines; Innovative approaches to hypertension control in the community; Causes and treatment of infective endocarditis in developing countries; and Strategies for Patient Centered Blood Pressure Control in Low- and Middle income Countries, among others.