Global Cardiovascular Health, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528344, 9780323528351

Global Cardiovascular Health, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: Gerald Bloomfield Melissa Burroughs Pena
eBook ISBN: 9780323528351
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528344
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Gerald Bloomfield and Melissa Burroughs-Pena, will cover a broad range of issues in the field of Global Cardiovascular Health. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Diagnosis and management of endomyocardial fibrosis; Chagas disease; Tuberculosis and the heart; Cardiovascular manifestations of human immunodeficiency virus infection; Improving global access to essential cardiovascular medicines; Innovative approaches to hypertension control in the community; Causes and treatment of infective endocarditis in developing countries; and Strategies for Patient Centered Blood Pressure Control in Low- and Middle income Countries, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323528351
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323528344

About the Authors

Gerald Bloomfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke

Melissa Burroughs Pena

Affiliations and Expertise

UCSF

