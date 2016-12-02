Global Cardiovascular Health, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 35-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Gerald Bloomfield and Melissa Burroughs-Pena, will cover a broad range of issues in the field of Global Cardiovascular Health. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Diagnosis and management of endomyocardial fibrosis; Chagas disease; Tuberculosis and the heart; Cardiovascular manifestations of human immunodeficiency virus infection; Improving global access to essential cardiovascular medicines; Innovative approaches to hypertension control in the community; Causes and treatment of infective endocarditis in developing countries; and Strategies for Patient Centered Blood Pressure Control in Low- and Middle income Countries, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528351
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323528344
About the Authors
Gerald Bloomfield Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke
Melissa Burroughs Pena Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSF