Global Bioethanol - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128031414, 9780128031568

Global Bioethanol

1st Edition

Evolution, Risks, and Uncertainties

Editors: Sergio Luiz Monteiro Salles-Filho Luis Augusto Barbosa Cortez José Maria Ferreira Jardim da Silveira Sergio Trindade Maria da Graça Derengowski Fonseca
eBook ISBN: 9780128031568
Paperback ISBN: 9780128031414
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th June 2016
Page Count: 276
Description

Global Bioethanol: Evolution, Risks, and Uncertainties explores the conceptual and methodological approaches for the understanding of bioethanol technologies, policies and future perspectives. After a decade of huge investments made by big companies and governments all around the world, it is time to talk about the real conditions in which bioethanol will (or will not) evolve. Uncertainties and certainties are discussed and addressed to understand the futures of global bioethanol. The book analyses the evolution of bioethanol in the world’s energy mix under technological, economic and commercial perspectives. It gives particular emphasis on the innovative trajectories of second-generation ethanol and their potential in different countries and regions. Future scenarios are proposed in order to evaluate the possible outcomes of ethanol in a global perspective.

For providing a thorough overview of the bioethanol sector from different points of view, this book is a very useful resource for all involved with biofuels in general and bioethanol in particular, including energy engineers, researchers, consultants, analysts and policy makers.

Key Features

  • Presents a thorough examination of the uncertainties surrounding bioethanol in the future global energy mix
  • Provides a data-driven and updated picture on the technological, economic, and market trends and scenarios for bioethanol
  • Offers a foresight analysis on the perspectives of bioethanol as a global commodity
  • Includes a prospective about who is going to lead the new trajectories in the global arena

Readership

Professionals in industry, government and consultancy, students, and researchers in the area of bioenergy, especially those interested in the bioethanol supply chain or any of its particular stages, including feedstock production, conversion, economical aspects and policy.

Table of Contents

1. Ethanol Industry: Surpassing Uncertainties and Looking Forward


2. Ethanol Use in the United States: Status, Threats and the Potential Future


3. Political Orientations, State Regulation and Biofuels in the Context of the Food–Energy–Climate Change
Trilemma


4. Innovation Systems of Ethanol in Brazil and the United States: Making a New Fuel Competitive


5. Innovation in the Brazilian Bioethanol Sector: Questioning Leadership


6. Policies Towards Bioethanol and Their Implications: Case Brazil


7. Ethanol Production Technologies in the US:Status and Future Developments


8. Technological Foresight of the Bioethanol Case


9. China’s Fuel Ethanol Market


10. Fuel Ethanol in Africa: A Panoramic View With an Accent on Bénin and Kenya


11. Future of Global Bioethanol: An Appraisal of Results,Risk and Uncertainties


Conclusions: Futures of Bioethanol—Main Findings and Prospects

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128031568
Paperback ISBN:
9780128031414

About the Editor

Sergio Luiz Monteiro Salles-Filho

Sergio Luiz Monteiro Salles-Filho is currently head of the Bioethanol Innovation Management Lab (NAGISE) at the University of Campinas, Brazil, where he is full professor at the department of Science and Technology Policy, and where he also founded in 1995 the Laboratory of Studies on the Organisation of Research and Innovation, leading a 20-people research group. As a researcher, Prof. Salles-Filho has dedicated his academic life to the study of STI policy and management, with particular emphasis on policy design, R&D planning and management, multidimensional impact evaluation and foresight studies towards national development and economic and social growth.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Science and Technology Policy, University of Campinas, Brazil

Luis Augusto Barbosa Cortez

Luis Augusto Barbosa Cortez full professor at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering of University of Campinas (Unicamp), Brazil. He started his academic career as a B.Sc. in Agricultural Engineering at the same university, moving on to a M. Sc. at Université Laval, Québec, Canada, and a PhD at Texas Tech University, USA. At Unicamp, he has coordinated the Interdisciplinary Center of Energy Planning and research projects in bioenergy, such as a study on sugarcane ethanol expansion in Brazil, the São Paulo Research Foundation (Fapesp).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, University of Campinas, Brazil

José Maria Ferreira Jardim da Silveira

José Maria Ferreira Jardim da Silveira is a professor at the department of Economics of University of Campinas (Unicamp), Brazil, where he is also a researcher at the Center of Agriculture and Environmental Research (NEA), a member of the scientific council of the Interdisciplinary Center of Energy Research (NIPE), and a member of the board of the International Consortium of Applied Bioenergy Research (ICABR). As an Agronomist, Master and PhD in Economics, he has developed and supervised several multidisciplinary research projects in these areas, and currently develops his research in partnership with the BE-BASIC project of the Technical University of Delft, Netherlands, as part of São Paulo Research Foundation’s (Fapesp) Bioenergy Program BIOEN.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Economics, University of Campinas, Brazil

Sergio Trindade

Maria da Graça Derengowski Fonseca

Maria da Graca Derengowski Fonseca is a full professor at the Economics Institute of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Brazil, as well as principal of the BioEconomy Research Group and the Infosucro Observatory of Sugar and Ethanol at that same university. She has dedicated her academic career to Economics, on which she has a B.Sc. and a PhD, and Innovation, as Visiting Reserch Fellow at the Centre for Competition and Innovation at the University of Manchester, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Economics Institute, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Ratings and Reviews

