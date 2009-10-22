Global Bank Regulation

Table of Contents



Introduction: The Global Financial System and the Problems of Regulation

1. The Changing Nature of Banks

Definitions

Money, Credit Creation, and Fractional Reserve Banking

Financial Innovation and the Changing Nature of Banks

Three Distinctive Features of Modern Banking

References

Further Reading

2. Panics, Bank Runs, and Coordination Problems

The Structure of Banks’ Balance Sheets

Coordination Problems and Bank Runs

Panic and Contagion in Modern Financial Systems

Free Riders and Regulation

References

Further Reading

3. Collapsing Dominos and Asset Price Spirals

Collapsing Dominos

Asset Price Spirals

The Global Financial Crisis of 2007–2009

References

Further Reading

4. The Financial Safety Net and Moral Hazard

The Financial Safety Net

Moral Hazard

Is There an Alternative?

References

Further Reading

5. Sources of Financial Regulation

National Laws

International Law

References

Further Reading

6. Bank Licensing and Corporate Governance

The Purpose of Bank Licensing

The Fundamentals of Bank Licensing

Fitness and Propriety of Bank Management

Significant Changes in Ownership

Choice of Bank Charter

Cross-Border Issues

Principles of Sound Corporate Governance

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

References

Further Reading

7. Bank in Corporate Groups: Ownership and Affiliation

Bank-Commerce Linkages

The Separation of Banking and Finance

Changes to Structural Regulation of the Combination of Banking and Other Financial Services

References

Further Reading

8. The Rationale for Bank Capital Regulation

Why Regulate Bank Capital?

Leverage Ratios

Risk-Weighted Capital

Criticisms of the Basel Capital Accord

References

9. The New Capital Adequacy Framework: Basel II and Credit Risk

The Standardized Approach

The Internal Ratings-Based (IRB) Approaches

Dealing with Financial Innovation

References

Further Reading

10. The New Capital Adequacy Framework: Basel II and Other Risks

Market Risk

Operational Risks

Pillar 2 Risks

References

Further Reading

11. Direct Limits on Banks’ Risk Taking

Credit Concentration Risk

Liquidity Risk

References

12. Consolidated Supervision and Financial Conglomerates

What Is Consolidated Supervision?

The Need for Consolidated Supervision

Consolidated Supervision of Cross-Border Banks

Financial Conglomerates

References

13. Anti-Money Laundering

What Is Money Laundering?

The Impact on Banks

International Response

Banco Delta Asia Case Study

References

Further Reading

14. Bank Insolvency

The Goals and Types of Bank Insolvency Regimes

Legal Framework for Bank Insolvency

Determination of Insolvency

Administration Orders and Conservatorships

Receivership

References

Further Reading

15. Institutional Structures of Regulation

Institutional and Functional Regulation

Rise of the Integrated Regulator

Twin Peaks (Objectives) Approach

Role of the Central Bank in Bank Supervision

Evaluation of Structural Reforms

References

Further Reading

16. Regulation After the Global Financial Crisis

The Causes of the Crisis

Rethinking the Assumptions of Regulation

New Directions in Capital Adequacy

More Radical Options

The International Dimension

References

Appendix: Introduction to Regulation and Market Failure

