Global and Domestic Public Health and Neuroepidemiology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323476904, 9780323477093

Global and Domestic Public Health and Neuroepidemiology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 34-4

1st Edition

Authors: David Younger
eBook ISBN: 9780323477093
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323476904
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th October 2016
This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Dr. David Younger, is focused on Global and Domestic Public Health and Neuroepidemeiology. Topics covered in the issue include, but are not limited to research methods; gene-environment interplay; Alzheimer disease; headache disorders; multiple sclerosis and related disorders; lyme neuroborreliosis; cerebrovascular disease; neuro-oncology; community health needs assessment; and neurologic public health in the BRICS.

About the Authors

David Younger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurology, New York University School of Medicine, College of Global Public Health, New York University, New York, New York, USA

