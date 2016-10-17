Global and Domestic Public Health and Neuroepidemiology, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 34-4

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, edited by Dr. David Younger, is focused on Global and Domestic Public Health and Neuroepidemeiology. Topics covered in the issue include, but are not limited to research methods; gene-environment interplay; Alzheimer disease; headache disorders; multiple sclerosis and related disorders; lyme neuroborreliosis; cerebrovascular disease; neuro-oncology; community health needs assessment; and neurologic public health in the BRICS.