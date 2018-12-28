Global Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654579, 9780323654586

Global Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jin Tang Don Lalonde
eBook ISBN: 9780323654586
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654579
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2018
Table of Contents

The Canadian Model for Instituting Wide AwakeHhand Surgery

Latest Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery

Wide Awake Surgery as an Opportunity to Enhance Clinical Research

Wide Awake Secondary Tendon Reconstruction

WALANT in South America

Wide Awake Hand Surgery at in South Korea

Wide Awake Tendon Transfers in Leprosy Patients in India

WALANT Hand Surgery in Military Healthcare Delivery

Wide Awake Wrist and Small Joint Arthroscopy of the Hand

The Impact of WALANT on Departmental Settings, Cost, Patient Satisfaction and Beyond

Description

Guest edited by Drs. Donald Lalonde and Jin Bo Tang, this issue of Hand Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Global Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Kevin Chung of University of Michigan. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: The Canadian model for instituting wide awake hand surgery; Latest advances in wide awake hand surgery; Wide awake surgery as an opportunity to enhance clinical research; Wide awake secondary tendon reconstruction; WALANT in South America; Wide awake hand surgery at in South Korea; Wide awake tendon transfers in leprosy patients in India; WALANT hand surgery in military healthcare delivery; Wide awake wrist and small joint arthroscopy of the hand; and the Impact of WALANT on departmental settings, cost, patient satisfaction and beyond

About the Authors

Jin Tang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

LPG Plastic Surgery

Don Lalonde Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Plastic Surgery

