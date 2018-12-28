Global Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 35-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Canadian Model for Instituting Wide AwakeHhand Surgery
Latest Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery
Wide Awake Surgery as an Opportunity to Enhance Clinical Research
Wide Awake Secondary Tendon Reconstruction
WALANT in South America
Wide Awake Hand Surgery at in South Korea
Wide Awake Tendon Transfers in Leprosy Patients in India
WALANT Hand Surgery in Military Healthcare Delivery
Wide Awake Wrist and Small Joint Arthroscopy of the Hand
The Impact of WALANT on Departmental Settings, Cost, Patient Satisfaction and Beyond
Description
Guest edited by Drs. Donald Lalonde and Jin Bo Tang, this issue of Hand Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Global Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Kevin Chung of University of Michigan. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: The Canadian model for instituting wide awake hand surgery; Latest advances in wide awake hand surgery; Wide awake surgery as an opportunity to enhance clinical research; Wide awake secondary tendon reconstruction; WALANT in South America; Wide awake hand surgery at in South Korea; Wide awake tendon transfers in leprosy patients in India; WALANT hand surgery in military healthcare delivery; Wide awake wrist and small joint arthroscopy of the hand; and the Impact of WALANT on departmental settings, cost, patient satisfaction and beyond
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323654586
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654579
About the Authors
Jin Tang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
LPG Plastic Surgery
Don Lalonde Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Plastic Surgery