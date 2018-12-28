Global Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 35-1

Guest edited by Drs. Donald Lalonde and Jin Bo Tang, this issue of Hand Clinics will cover several key areas of interest related to Global Advances in Wide Awake Hand Surgery. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Kevin Chung of University of Michigan. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: The Canadian model for instituting wide awake hand surgery; Latest advances in wide awake hand surgery; Wide awake surgery as an opportunity to enhance clinical research; Wide awake secondary tendon reconstruction; WALANT in South America; Wide awake hand surgery at in South Korea; Wide awake tendon transfers in leprosy patients in India; WALANT hand surgery in military healthcare delivery; Wide awake wrist and small joint arthroscopy of the hand; and the Impact of WALANT on departmental settings, cost, patient satisfaction and beyond