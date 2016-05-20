Gliomas, Volume 134
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Handbook of Clinical Neurology 3rd Series
- Foreword
- Preface
- Section 1: Diagnosis and treatment
- Chapter 1: Epidemiology
- Abstract
- Descriptive epidemiology
- Inherited risk factors for glioma
- Telomere maintenance and glioma
- Environmental and developmental risk factors
- Patient survival following diagnosis
- Conclusions
- Gene abbreviations used
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Presenting signs and symptoms in brain tumors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Generalized symptoms and signs
- Clinical features of increased intracranial pressure
- Localizing symptoms and signs of intracranial neoplasms
- Chapter 3: Neuroimaging
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Conventional MRI in glioma
- Advanced MRI techniques
- Clinical applications of MRI
- Role of positron emission tomography in the management of glioma
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 4: Surgical approaches for the gliomas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- High-grade gliomas
- Low-grade gliomas
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Histologic classification of gliomas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Diffuse gliomas
- Other astrocytic tumors
- Ependymal tumors (Fig. 5.9)
- Other gliomas (Fig. 5.10)
- Mixed neuronal-glial tumors (Fig. 5.11)
- Who's next: combination of histologic and molecular information
- Chapter 6: Molecular classification of gliomas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Molecular classification of gliomas – the current state
- Predictive molecular markers for high-grade gliomas
- Methods in molecular diagnostics of gliomas
- From classification to personalized treatments (Fig. 6.6)
- Conclusions and perspectives
- Conflicts of interest
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: Next-generation molecular diagnostics
- Abstract
- Diversity and histologic classification of brain tumors
- Limitations of morphologic grading of CNS tumors
- Molecular biology of glioma
- Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Principles of radiation therapy
- Abstract
- Biologic principles of radiotherapy
- Glioblastoma
- Anaplastic glioma
- Low-grade gliomas
- Pilocytic astrocytoma
- Pediatric gliomas
- Other gliomas
- Radiation technique
- Brachytherapy
- External-beam radiotherapy and proton/particle beam radiotherapy
- Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Principles of pharmacotherapy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The blood–brain barrier
- The blood–tumor barrier
- Strategies of drug delivery to the brain
- Disrupting the blood–brain barrier
- Intra-arterial administration
- Intrathecal administration
- Convection-enhanced delivery
- Intratumoral drug delivery
- High-dose chemotherapy
- Drug manipulation
- Circadian ryhthm and drug delivery
- Other systemic therapy considerations
- Methods of assessing drug delivery to the brain
- Conclusion
- Chapter 10: Principles of immunotherapy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Immunology principles
- Immunotherapy
- Summary
- Chapter 11: Experimental therapies: gene therapies and oncolytic viruses
- Abstract
- Background
- Viruses as therapeutic agents
- The emerging roles of micrornas in the management of GBM
- Stem cell-based gene therapy for malignant gliomas
- Nanotechnology for drug/gene delivery to treat GBM
- Section 2: Complications and symptomatic management
- Chapter 12: Complications of glioma surgery
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Complication classification schemes and complication rates
- Mortality
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Complications from radiotherapy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Timing, mechanisms, and radiobiology of radiotherapy complications
- Assessing complications of radiotherapy with imaging
- Post-radiotherapy complications in the clinic: neurocognition is different from quality of life
- Preventing and decreasing incidence and severity of post-RT complications
- Perspectives
- Chapter 14: Complications from pharmacotherapy
- Abstract
- Introduction and background
- Conventional agents (Table 14.1)
- Biologic agents (Table 14.2)
- Chapter 15: Vascular complications in glioma patients
- Abstract
- Vascular complications in glioma patients
- Venous thromboembolism in glioma patients
- Future directions in thrombosis: applications in neuro-oncology
- Other vascular complications in patients with glioma
- Chapter 16: Epilepsy and brain tumors
- Abstract
- Incidence of epilepsy in brain tumor patients
- Seizures as a prognostic indicator in gliomas
- Surgical therapy
- Antiepileptic drug therapy
- Chapter 17: Rehabilitation of patients with glioma
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Glioma and disability
- Adverse treatment effects
- A facilitating environment in the disease continuum
- Rehabilitation settings
- Exercise and fitness
- Management of specific complications and symptoms
- Dysphagia
- Organizational supports
- Conclusion
- Chapter 18: Psycho-oncology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- What is quality of life and how should it be measured?
- What are the main threats to quality of life in glioma patients?
- How to maintain quality of life in glioma patients
- How to improve quality of life of informal caregivers
- Recommendations for the future
- Chapter 19: Palliative care at the end-of-life in glioma patients
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Symptom management in the EOL phase
- EOL decision making and advance care planning
- Organization of EOL care
- Role of the informal caregiver
- Conclusion
- Section 3: Disease-specific chapters
- Chapter 20: Pilocytic astrocytomas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Histology
- Biology/molecular pathways
- General aspects of presentation
- Imaging
- Cerebellar pilocytic astrocytomas
- Optic pathway pilocytic astrocytomas
- Supratentorial hemispheric pilocytic astrocytoma
- Brainstem pilocytic astrocytomas
- Tectal gliomas
- Focal brainstem pilocytic astrocytomas
- Cervicomedullary pilocytic astrocytomas
- Spinal pilocytic astrocytomas
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 21: Astrocytic gliomas WHO grades II and III
- Abstract
- Clinical presentation
- Epidemiology
- Glioma imaging
- Pathology
- Molecular diagnostics
- The rationale for maximal safe resection
- Surgical management
- Chapter 22: Low-grade and anaplastic oligodendroglioma
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Clinical presentation and localization
- Diagnosis
- Prognosis
- Treatment
- Conclusions
- Chapter 23: Glioblastoma
- Abstract
- Epidemiology and pathophysiology
- Diagnosis and molecular classification
- Treatment and follow-up
- Experimental approaches and outlook
- Chapter 24: Rare glial tumors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Subependymal giant cell astrocytoma
- Pleomorphic xanthroastrocytoma
- Astroblastoma
- Chordoid glioma of the third ventricle
- Angiocentric glioma
- Ganglioglioma
- Desmoplastic infantile astrocytoma and ganglioglioma
- Dysembryoplastic neuroepithelial tumor
- Papillary glioneuronal tumor
- Rosette-forming glioneuronal tumor of the fourth ventricle
- Conclusions
- Chapter 25: Ependymoma: a heterogeneous tumor of uncertain origin and limited therapeutic options
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Epidemiology
- Signs and symptoms
- Imaging and growth pattern
- Pathology
- Molecular biology
- Treatment and outcome
- Conclusion
- Index
Description
Researchers’ knowledge of gliomas continues to advance rapidly at both the basic and translational levels, and Gliomas provides a thorough overview of the evolving fields of tumor biology and clinical medicine as they relate to our understanding of brain tumors.
Gliomas reviews the current paradigms that underlie these fields, beginning with the molecular epidemiology of glioma susceptibility and prognosis through population-based science and genome-wide association studies. The book’s discussion of imaging modalities extends beyond advances in anatomical imaging to include metabolic and physiological studies. This work provides thorough discussion of the clinical view of tumors, ranging from the presentation of the patient to surgical management, and covers all therapeutic options for patient care, including chemotherapy, targeted molecular therapies, immunotherapies, and even personalized approaches to impact the set of lesions. Additionally, the book discusses radiotherapy with regard to the many options available to treat patients using myriad fractionated techniques with various sources. Finally, Gliomas reviews issues specific to the quality of life for patients, and techniques for maximizing the effect of caregivers.
Edited and authored by premier researchers from around the world, Gliomas is a comprehensive reference for clinicians and researchers seeking the most up-to-date information on gliomas, and a guide to the best ways to effectively manage glioma patients and their care.
Key Features
- Synthesizes widely dispersed information on the management of gliomas into one comprehensive resource
- Chapters written by international authors who are preeminent researchers in the field
- Fully explores the therapeutic options for patient care, from chemotherapy to radiotherapy to personalized approaches
Readership
Researchers, clinicians and advanced students in the fields of neurology, neuro-oncology, neurosurgery, radiation oncology, and clinical neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 20th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030073
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128029978
About the Series Volume Editors
Mitchel Berger Series Volume Editor
Mitchel S. Berger M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.N.S. is the Berthold and Belle N. Guggenhime Professor and Chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and is an expert in the fields of neurosurgery and neuro-oncology. He also serves as Director of UCSF’s Brain Tumor Research Center.
After graduating from Harvard University in 1974, Dr. Berger earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine. He completed a clinical fellowship in neuro-oncology at UCSF, a fellowship in pediatric neurosurgery at the Hospital for Sick Children of the University of Toronto, and his neurosurgical residency at UCSF. In 1986, he became Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine, after which he was named Associate Professor (1990) and Professor (1996).
Dr. Berger has clinical expertise in treating adult and pediatric brain and spinal cord tumors. He is a pioneer of intraoperative brain mapping — a technique used to avoid functional areas of the brain during surgical resection of a tumor. His work has enabled surgeons to perform more extensive resection of tumor with less chance of producing sensorimotor or language deficit.
Dr. Berger is a leader of translational research and is the Principal Investigator of the UCSF Brain Tumor Research Center’s Specialized Program of Research Excellence in neuro-oncology, funded by the National Cancer Institute. His specific research interests lie in identifying molecular markers related to the progression and prognosis of glial tumors, as well as the development of small-molecule therapeutic agents that can be administered directly to the brain via convection-enhanced drug delivery.
During his distinguished career, Dr. Berger has served as President of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, President of the Society of Neuro-Oncology, President of the North Pacific Society of Neurology, and Vice President of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. He has also been a director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery and a member of the Board of Directors of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. He is currently President of the American Academy of Neurological Surgery.
In 2009, Dr. Berger was awarded the prestigious Winn Prize by the Society for Neurological Surgery. He currently serves as a member of the National Football League Head, Neck and Spine Committee, focusing on retired players’ issues and examining the consequences of repetitive head injury and concussion. He is also an active member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Organization for Cancer Research, the American College of Surgeons, and the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies.
A prolific author, Dr. Berger has contributed over 500 scientific articles to peer-reviewed journals, has edited 6 textbooks, and has written over 80 chapters on various neurosurgical topics. He is currently on the editorial boards of several leading journals including Neuro-Oncology and Neurosurgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kathleen M. Plant Distinguished Professor and Chairman, Department of Neurological Surgery; Director, Neurological Surgery Research Centers and Brain Tumor Research Center; Director, Brain Tumor Surgery Program, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Michael Weller Series Volume Editor
Dr. Michael Weller has been Chairman of the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland, since 2008. He qualified in medicine in Cologne, Germany, after completing his thesis on proliferative disorders of the retina. A postdoctoral fellowship at the Department of Clinical Immunology, University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland, followed where he identified death receptor targeting as a potential treatment strategy for malignant gliomas. In 2005, he was appointed Chairman of the Department of General Neurology at the University Hospital Tübingen, Germany, where he had previously received his education in clinical neurology.
Dr. Weller has received several awards in recognition of his contributions to cancer research, including the German Cancer Award in 2007. He served as Chairman of the Neuro-Oncology Group of the German Cancer Society from 2001-2008. He is the Chairman of the German Glioma Network of the German Cancer Council, joined the Executive Board of the European Association for Neuro-Oncology (EANO) in 2010 and was elected President of EANO for 2014-2016. He is also the Chairman of the Brain Tumor Group of the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC).
Dr. Weller was involved in major practice-changing clinical trials including the registration trial for temozolomide in glioblastoma and served as PI on the NOA-03, NOA-04, NOA-08 and G-PCNSL-SG-1 trials in Germany and the DIRECTOR and ARTE trials in Switzerland . He is also a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of Neurochemistry, Journal of Neuro-Oncology, Brain and Glia, and he was the Associate Editor Europe of Neuro-Oncology from 2006-2013.
Dr. Weller has co-authored more than 550 original publications in peer-reviewed journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine, Science, Nature, Nature Medicine, Lancet Oncology, PNAS, The Journal of Clinical Investigation, and The Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, University Hospital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland