Glioblastoma Resistance to Chemotherapy: Molecular Mechanisms and Innovative Reversal Strategies, Volume 14

Section I: Overviews

1. Glioblastoma: Overview of biological hallmarks and molecular pathology

2. History of chemotherapy drugs against glioblastoma: Mechanisms of action and toxicities

3. Contemporary drug treatment of glioblastoma: Use and mechanisms of action

4. Targeted drug therapy for glioblastoma

5. The hallmarks of anti-cancer drug resistance: An overview

6. Drug resistance in glioblastoma: A multisystem impairment

Section II: Molecular Mechanisms of Chemoresistance

7. Molecular mechanisms of innate temozolomide resistance in glioblastoma

8. Molecular mechanisms of aquired temozolomide resistance in glioblastoma

9. Glioma stem cells and associated molecular mechanisms in glioblastoma chemoresistance

10. Role of recurrence-initiating stem-like cancer (RISC) cells and molecular pathways implicated in glioblastoma chemoresistance

11. Molecular mechanisms in post-therapy chemoresistance in glioblastoma

12. The molecular interface of radiotherapy resistance and chemoresistance in glioblastoma

Section III: Other Mechanisms of Chemoresistance

13. Role of apoptosis, autophagy and the unfolded protein response in glioblastoma chemoresistance

14. Role of the tumor microenvironment and the blood-brain barrier in glioblastoma chemoresistance

15. Role of multi-drug resistance (ABC and solute carrier transporters) in glioblastoma chemoresistance

16. Glioblastoma cell-induced immunosuppression causing chemoresistance

17. Impediments to drug delivery in glioblastoma treatment: novel delivery startegies

Section IV: Experimental Models to study Chemoresistance

18. In vitro models to study glioblastoma chemoresistance

19. 3D in vitro models to study potentiation of glioblastoma resistance by hypoxia

20. Two-photon laser scanning microscopy to study ‘tumor microtubes’ in glioblastoma chemoresistance

21. On-chip analysis of glioblastoma cell chemoresistance

22. Integrative miRNA/mRNA regulatory network analysis to identify temozolomide resistance in glioblastoma

23. Chemoresistance to temozolomide in animal models of glioblastoma

Section V: Chemoresistance to drugs other than Temozolomide

24. Mechanism of glioblastoma chemoresistance to bevacizumab

25. Mechanisms of glioblastoma chemoresistance to drugs other that temozolomide and bevacizumab

26. Treatment and resistance of glioblastoma to CAR-T cell immunotherapies

Section VI: Specific Strategies to Reverse Chemoresistance

27. Therapeutic approaches to overcome temozolomide resistant glioblastoma

28. Clinical trials of combination drugs for temozolomide resistant glioblastoma

29. Overcoming challenges in targeted therapies for glioblastoma and need for novel biomarker-driven trial design

30. Therapies to target the molecular mechanisms of glioma stem cell resistance to chemotherapy

31. Role of miRNA therapy in pre-sensitizing glioblastoma cells to temozolomide treatment

32. Neoantigen vaccines to limit resistance to immunotherapies against glioblastoma

Section VII: Mitigating Chemoresistance by Targeted Enhancement of p53 Function

33. Small molecules targeting p53 stabilization as a therapeutic strategy

34. Small molecules targeting misfolded mutants of p53 as a rescue strategy to improve chemotherapy

35. p53 supplementation as a targeted cancer gene therapy for glioblastoma