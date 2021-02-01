Glioblastoma Resistance to Chemotherapy: Molecular Mechanisms and Innovative Reversal Strategies, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Overviews
1. Glioblastoma: Overview of biological hallmarks and molecular pathology
2. History of chemotherapy drugs against glioblastoma: Mechanisms of action and toxicities
3. Contemporary drug treatment of glioblastoma: Use and mechanisms of action
4. Targeted drug therapy for glioblastoma
5. The hallmarks of anti-cancer drug resistance: An overview
6. Drug resistance in glioblastoma: A multisystem impairment
Section II: Molecular Mechanisms of Chemoresistance
7. Molecular mechanisms of innate temozolomide resistance in glioblastoma
8. Molecular mechanisms of aquired temozolomide resistance in glioblastoma
9. Glioma stem cells and associated molecular mechanisms in glioblastoma chemoresistance
10. Role of recurrence-initiating stem-like cancer (RISC) cells and molecular pathways implicated in glioblastoma chemoresistance
11. Molecular mechanisms in post-therapy chemoresistance in glioblastoma
12. The molecular interface of radiotherapy resistance and chemoresistance in glioblastoma
Section III: Other Mechanisms of Chemoresistance
13. Role of apoptosis, autophagy and the unfolded protein response in glioblastoma chemoresistance
14. Role of the tumor microenvironment and the blood-brain barrier in glioblastoma chemoresistance
15. Role of multi-drug resistance (ABC and solute carrier transporters) in glioblastoma chemoresistance
16. Glioblastoma cell-induced immunosuppression causing chemoresistance
17. Impediments to drug delivery in glioblastoma treatment: novel delivery startegies
Section IV: Experimental Models to study Chemoresistance
18. In vitro models to study glioblastoma chemoresistance
19. 3D in vitro models to study potentiation of glioblastoma resistance by hypoxia
20. Two-photon laser scanning microscopy to study ‘tumor microtubes’ in glioblastoma chemoresistance
21. On-chip analysis of glioblastoma cell chemoresistance
22. Integrative miRNA/mRNA regulatory network analysis to identify temozolomide resistance in glioblastoma
23. Chemoresistance to temozolomide in animal models of glioblastoma
Section V: Chemoresistance to drugs other than Temozolomide
24. Mechanism of glioblastoma chemoresistance to bevacizumab
25. Mechanisms of glioblastoma chemoresistance to drugs other that temozolomide and bevacizumab
26. Treatment and resistance of glioblastoma to CAR-T cell immunotherapies
Section VI: Specific Strategies to Reverse Chemoresistance
27. Therapeutic approaches to overcome temozolomide resistant glioblastoma
28. Clinical trials of combination drugs for temozolomide resistant glioblastoma
29. Overcoming challenges in targeted therapies for glioblastoma and need for novel biomarker-driven trial design
30. Therapies to target the molecular mechanisms of glioma stem cell resistance to chemotherapy
31. Role of miRNA therapy in pre-sensitizing glioblastoma cells to temozolomide treatment
32. Neoantigen vaccines to limit resistance to immunotherapies against glioblastoma
Section VII: Mitigating Chemoresistance by Targeted Enhancement of p53 Function
33. Small molecules targeting p53 stabilization as a therapeutic strategy
34. Small molecules targeting misfolded mutants of p53 as a rescue strategy to improve chemotherapy
35. p53 supplementation as a targeted cancer gene therapy for glioblastoma
Description
Glioblastoma Resistance to Chemotherapy: Molecular Mechanisms and Innovative Reversal Strategies brings current knowledge from an international team of experts on the science and clinical management of glioblastoma chemoresistance. Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most invasive and malignant primary brain tumor in humans with poor survival after diagnosis, therefore it is imperative that molecular and cellular mechanisms behind therapy resistant GBM cells, as well as the therapeutic strategies available to counter the resistance are understood comprehensively.
The book discusses topics such as molecular mechanisms of chemoresistance, experimental models to study chemoresistance, chemoresistance to drugs other than Temozolomide, and specific strategies to reverse chemoresistance. Additionally, it encompasses information on how to mitigate chemoresistance by targeted enhancement of p53 function.
This book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, oncologists, neuro-oncologists and several members of biomedical field who are interested in understanding the current strategies to fight chemoresistance in glioblastomas.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive core knowledge related to the entire discipline of glioblastoma chemoresistance, from its many etiological mechanisms to specific strategies to reverse resistance
- Presents current information from an international team of experts on the basic science, pre-clinical research, and clinical management of glioblastoma chemoresistance
- Discusses molecular and cellular mechanisms behind therapy resistant glioblastoma cells, as well as the therapeutic strategies available to counter this resistance
Readership
Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students. Neuro-oncologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128215678
About the Editors
Tarik Massoud
Dr. Massoud has expertise in molecular imaging, translational cancer imaging, neuro-oncology, and applications and perspectives relevant to clinical cancer management of glioblastoma patients.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Lecturer and Honorary Consultant in Neuroradiology, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, UK
Ramasamy Paulmurugan
Dr. Paulmurugan has expertise in molecular imaging, pre-clinical cancer imaging, cancer biology, nanotechnology, and molecular biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, and Department of Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, USA
