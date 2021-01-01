Glioblastoma, Part I: Surgical Management and Adjuncts, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 32-1

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Michael A. Vogelbaum, is devoted to Glioblastoma, Part I: Surgical Management and Adjuncts. This is one of four issues selected each year by the series Consulting Editors, Russell R. Lonser and Daniel K. Resnick. Articles in this issue include: Perioperative Management of Patients with Glioblastoma, Role of Resection in Glioblastoma Management, Advancing Imaging to Enhance Surgery, Intraoperative Imaging for High-Grade Glioma Surgery, Use of Intraoperative Fluorophores, Extent of Resection of Glioblastoma, Functional Mapping for Glioma Surgery: Preoperative Mapping Tools, Functional Mapping for Glioma Surgery: Intraoperative Mapping Tools, Surgical Adjuncts for Glioblastoma, Window of Opportunity Clinical Trials to Evaluate Novel Therapies for Brain Tumors, Stereotactic Laser Ablation of Glioblastoma, Radiosurgery for Glioblastoma, Challenges Associated with Reoperation in Patients with Glioma, and Surgery for Glioblastoma in Elderly Patients.