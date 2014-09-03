Glaucoma
2nd Edition
2-Volume Set
As the irreversible effects of glaucoma can lead to blindness, there is high demand for early diagnosis and an ongoing need for practitioners to adopt new and evolving medical and surgical treatment options to improve patient outcomes. Glaucoma, Second Edition is the most comprehensive text and online resource in the field delivering expert guidance for the most timely and effective diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma – aimed at specialists, fellows and general ophthalmologists. More than 300 contributors from six continents provide a truly global perspective and explore new approaches in this user friendly reference which has been updated with enhanced images, more spotlights, new videos, and more.
"...this two-volume glaucoma textbook is of outstanding quality in any respect...It truly deserves wide distribution amongst general ophthalmologists and glaucoma experts alike." Reviewed by Graefes Arch Clin Exp Ophthalmol, Oct 2014
- Get all the accuracy, expertise, and dependability you could ask for from leading specialists across six continents, for expert guidance and a fresh understanding of the subject.
- Develop a thorough, clinically relevant understanding of all aspects of adult and pediatric glaucoma in Volume One, and the latest diagnostic imaging techniques including ultrasound biomicroscopy and optical coherence tomography.
- Broaden your surgical repertoire with the latest surgical techniques - such as trabeculectomy, gonio-surgery, combined surgeries, and implant procedures - in Volume Two.
- Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information about stem cell research, gene transfer, and implants.
- Find answers fast thanks to a well-organized, user-friendly full-color layout.
- Access the complete contents online at Expert Consult.
Section 1 Glaucoma in the World
1 Prevalence and Geographic Variations
2 Screening for glaucoma
3 Economics of glaucoma care
4 Glaucoma Care in Different Societies
Section 2 Pathogenesis
5 Aqueous humor outflow pathways
6 Aqueous Humor Dynamics and Intraocular Pressure Elevation
7 Pathogenesis of glaucomatous optic neuropathy
8 Mechanical Strain and Restructuring of the Optic Nerve Head
9 Role of Vascular Blood Flow in the Pathogenesis of Glaucoma
Section 3 Evaluation of Glaucoma
10 Tonometry and Intraocular Pressure Fluctuation
11 Visual Fields
12 Long Term Follow-Up Visual Fields
13 Function specific perimetry
14 Electrophysiology in Glaucoma Assessment
15 Gonioscopy
16 Ultrasound Biomicroscopy
17 Angle Imaging: Ultrasound Biomicroscopy and Anterior Segment Optical Coherence Tomography
18 The Impact of Central Corneal Thickness and Corneal Biomechanics on Tonometry
19 Optic Disc Photography in the Diagnosis of Glaucoma
20 Optic Disc Imaging
21 Retinal Nerve Fiber Layer Photography and Computer Analysis
22 Structure and function relationships in glaucoma
23 Measuring glaucoma progression in clinical practice
24 Techniques Used for Evaluation of Ocular Blood Flow
25 Genetics of Glaucoma
26 Genetic Epidemiology
Section 4 Types of Glaucoma
27 Definitions - What is Glaucoma Worldwide?
28 Ocular Hypertension
29 Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma
30 Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma
31 Exfoliation syndrome and exfoliative glaucoma
32 Iridotomy for Pigmentary Glaucoma
33 Normal Tension Glaucoma
34 Childhood Glaucomas
35 Secondary Angle-Closure Glaucoma
36 Uveitic Glaucoma
37 Neovascular Glaucoma
38 Other Secondary Glaucomas
39 Post-traumatic Glaucomas
40 Glaucoma and Intraocular Tumors
41 Glaucoma in the Phakomatoses and Related Conditions
Section 5 Principles of Management
42 Overview of Management of Ocular Hypertension and Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
43 Management of normal tension glaucoma
44 An Overview of Angle-Closure Management
45 Target Intraocular Pressure
46 Quality of Life
47 Medical management of glaucoma: Cost-effectiveness
48 Optimizing Quality of Life: Low-vision Rehabilitation in Glaucoma
49 Ocular Hypotensive Medications: Adherence and Persistence
50 Outcomes
51 Benefit Versus Risk
Section 6 Medical Therapy
52 Prostagladin Analogues
53 Beta-blockers
54 Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors
55 Alpha Agonists
56 Parasympathomimetics
57 Fixed combination therapies in glaucoma
58 Ocular surface disease and role preservatives free drops
Section 7 Emergency Care Management
59 Acute Intraocular Pressure Rise
60 Glaucoma Secondary to Trauma
Section 8 New Horizons
61 Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration
62 Interpreting Clinical Studies on Glaucoma Neuroprotection
63 Stem Cells: A Future Glaucoma Therapy
64 Gene Therapy in Glaucoma
65 Ultrastructural Imaging
Volume II
Section 9 Introduction
66 Economics of Surgery Worldwide: Developed countries
67 When to perform glaucoma surgery
68 Economics of Surgery Worldwide: Developing countries
69 Lowering Intraocular Pressure: Surgery versus Medications
70 The Trabecular Meshwork Outflow Pathways: Surgical Aspects
Section 10 Laser Therapy
71 Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty
72 Peripheral Iridotomy for Angle-Closure Glaucoma
73 Laser Peripheral Iridoplasty
Section 11 Trabeculectomy
74 Preoperative Evaluation and Diagnostic Approach
75 Preoperative Conjunctival Health and Trabeculectomy Outcome
76 Ophthalmic Anesthesia
77 Trabeculectomy
78 Wound Healing and Bleb Evaluation after Trabeculectomy
79 Intraoperative Complications of Trabeculectomy
80 Early Postoperative Increase in Intraocular Pressure
81 Postoperative Shallow Anterior Chamber
82 Choroidal Effusion
83 Trabeculectomy related Corneal complications
84 Aqueous Misdirection
85 Late Failure of Filtering Bleb
86 Late Bleb Leaks
87 Blebitis and Endophthalmitis
88 Late Hypotony
89 Cataract following trabeculectomy
Section 12 Modulation of Wound Healing
90 Risk factors for excess wound healing
91 Choice of antifibrosis therapies
92 Technique
93 Complications Associated with Modulation of Wound Healing in Glaucoma Surgery
94 Biological Drivers of Postoperative Scarring
95 Future Strategies
Section 13 Non-Penetrating Glaucoma Surgery
96 Principle and Mechanism of Function
97 Deep Sclerectomy
98 Viscocanalostomy
99 Complications of Nonpenetrating Glaucoma Surgery
100 Postoperative Management of Nonpenetrating Glaucoma Surgery
101 Results of NPGS
Section 14 Management of Co-Existing Cataract and Glaucoma
102 Cataract Surgery in Open Angle Glaucoma
103 Cataract surgery closed angle design
104 Cataract Surgery in Patients with Functioning Filtering Blebs
105 One-site Combined Surgery/Two-site Combined Surgery
106 Combined cataract extraction and glaucoma drainage implant surgery
107 Combined Cataract and Non-penetrating Glaucoma Surgery
108 Goniosynechialysis
Section 15 Drainage Devices
109 Preoperative Evaluation of Patients Undergoing Drainage Implant Surgery
110 Aqueous Shunts: Choice of Implant
111 Surgical Technique 1 (Molteno Glaucoma Implant)
112 Surgical Technique 2 (Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant)
113 Surgical Technique 3 (Ahmed Glaucoma Valve Drainage Implant)
114 Other Glaucoma Implants
115 Intraoperative Complications
116 Postoperative Complications
117 Glaucoma Implants: Results
118 Aqueous Shunts after Retinal Surgery
119 Aqueous Shunts and Keratoplasty
Section 16 Surgery for Congenital Glaucoma
120 Goniotomy and Trabeculotomy
121 Further Surgical Options in Children
Section 17 Cyclodestructive Procedures
122 Cyclodestructive Techniques
123 Endophotocoagulation
124 Complications of Cyclodestructive Procedures
Section 18 Devices in Development and New Procedures
125 Trabectome
126 The Ex-PRESS™ Miniature Glaucoma Implant
127 Canaloplasty
128 Devices in Development and New Procedures
Index
- No. of pages:
- 1416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2015
- Published:
- 3rd September 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055416
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315159
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702051937
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055423
Tarek Shaarawy
Privat Docent, University of Geneva; Consultant Ophthalmologist and Head, Glaucoma Sector, Ophthalmology Service, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Geneva University Hospitals, Geneva, Switzerland
Mark Sherwood
Daniels Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Cell Biology, Director of Vision Research Center, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
Roger Hitchings
Professor of Glaucoma and Allied Studies, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Glaucoma Unit, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK
Jonathan Crowston
Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Melbourne, Centre for Eye Research Australia, Royal Victorian Eye & Ear Hospital, Melbourne, Australia