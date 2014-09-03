As the irreversible effects of glaucoma can lead to blindness, there is high demand for early diagnosis and an ongoing need for practitioners to adopt new and evolving medical and surgical treatment options to improve patient outcomes. Glaucoma, Second Edition is the most comprehensive text and online resource in the field delivering expert guidance for the most timely and effective diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma – aimed at specialists, fellows and general ophthalmologists. More than 300 contributors from six continents provide a truly global perspective and explore new approaches in this user friendly reference which has been updated with enhanced images, more spotlights, new videos, and more.

"...this two-volume glaucoma textbook is of outstanding quality in any respect...It truly deserves wide distribution amongst general ophthalmologists and glaucoma experts alike." Reviewed by Graefes Arch Clin Exp Ophthalmol, Oct 2014