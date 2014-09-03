Glaucoma - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702051937, 9780702055416

Glaucoma

2nd Edition

2-Volume Set

Authors: Tarek Shaarawy Mark Sherwood Roger Hitchings Jonathan Crowston
eBook ISBN: 9780702055416
eBook ISBN: 9780323315159
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702051937
eBook ISBN: 9780702055423
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 3rd September 2014
Page Count: 1416
Description

As the irreversible effects of glaucoma can lead to blindness, there is high demand for early diagnosis and an ongoing need for practitioners to adopt new and evolving medical and surgical treatment options to improve patient outcomes. Glaucoma, Second Edition is the most comprehensive text and online resource in the field delivering expert guidance for the most timely and effective diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma – aimed at specialists, fellows and general ophthalmologists. More than 300 contributors from six continents provide a truly global perspective and explore new approaches in this user friendly reference which has been updated with enhanced images, more spotlights, new videos, and more.

 "...this two-volume glaucoma textbook is of outstanding quality in any respect...It truly deserves wide distribution amongst general ophthalmologists and glaucoma experts alike." Reviewed by Graefes Arch Clin Exp Ophthalmol, Oct 2014

Key Features

  • Get all the accuracy, expertise, and dependability you could ask for from leading specialists across six continents, for expert guidance and a fresh understanding of the subject.

  • Develop a thorough, clinically relevant understanding of all aspects of adult and pediatric glaucoma in Volume One, and the latest diagnostic imaging techniques including ultrasound biomicroscopy and optical coherence tomography.

  • Broaden your surgical repertoire with the latest surgical techniques - such as trabeculectomy, gonio-surgery, combined surgeries, and implant procedures - in Volume Two.

  • Glean all essential, up-to-date, need-to-know information about stem cell research, gene transfer, and implants.

  • Find answers fast thanks to a well-organized, user-friendly full-color layout. 

  • Access the complete contents online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Section 1 Glaucoma in the World

1 Prevalence and Geographic Variations

2 Screening for glaucoma

3 Economics of glaucoma care

4 Glaucoma Care in Different Societies

Section 2 Pathogenesis

5 Aqueous humor outflow pathways

6 Aqueous Humor Dynamics and Intraocular Pressure Elevation

7 Pathogenesis of glaucomatous optic neuropathy

8 Mechanical Strain and Restructuring of the Optic Nerve Head

9 Role of Vascular Blood Flow in the Pathogenesis of Glaucoma

Section 3 Evaluation of Glaucoma

10 Tonometry and Intraocular Pressure Fluctuation

11 Visual Fields

12 Long Term Follow-Up Visual Fields

13 Function specific perimetry

14 Electrophysiology in Glaucoma Assessment

15 Gonioscopy

16 Ultrasound Biomicroscopy

17 Angle Imaging: Ultrasound Biomicroscopy and Anterior Segment Optical Coherence Tomography

18 The Impact of Central Corneal Thickness and Corneal Biomechanics on Tonometry

19 Optic Disc Photography in the Diagnosis of Glaucoma

20 Optic Disc Imaging

21 Retinal Nerve Fiber Layer Photography and Computer Analysis

22 Structure and function relationships in glaucoma

23 Measuring glaucoma progression in clinical practice

24 Techniques Used for Evaluation of Ocular Blood Flow

25 Genetics of Glaucoma

26 Genetic Epidemiology

Section 4 Types of Glaucoma

27 Definitions - What is Glaucoma Worldwide?

28 Ocular Hypertension

29 Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma

30 Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma

31 Exfoliation syndrome and exfoliative glaucoma

32 Iridotomy for Pigmentary Glaucoma

33 Normal Tension Glaucoma

34 Childhood Glaucomas

35 Secondary Angle-Closure Glaucoma

36 Uveitic Glaucoma

37 Neovascular Glaucoma

38 Other Secondary Glaucomas

39 Post-traumatic Glaucomas

40 Glaucoma and Intraocular Tumors

41 Glaucoma in the Phakomatoses and Related Conditions

Section 5 Principles of Management

42 Overview of Management of Ocular Hypertension and Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

43 Management of normal tension glaucoma

44 An Overview of Angle-Closure Management

45 Target Intraocular Pressure

46 Quality of Life

47 Medical management of glaucoma: Cost-effectiveness

48 Optimizing Quality of Life: Low-vision Rehabilitation in Glaucoma

49 Ocular Hypotensive Medications: Adherence and Persistence

50 Outcomes

51 Benefit Versus Risk

Section 6 Medical Therapy

52 Prostagladin Analogues

53 Beta-blockers

54 Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

55 Alpha Agonists

56 Parasympathomimetics

57 Fixed combination therapies in glaucoma

58 Ocular surface disease and role preservatives free drops

Section 7 Emergency Care Management

59 Acute Intraocular Pressure Rise

60 Glaucoma Secondary to Trauma

Section 8 New Horizons

61 Neuroprotection and Neuroregeneration

62 Interpreting Clinical Studies on Glaucoma Neuroprotection

63 Stem Cells: A Future Glaucoma Therapy

64 Gene Therapy in Glaucoma

65 Ultrastructural Imaging

Volume II

Section 9 Introduction

66 Economics of Surgery Worldwide: Developed countries

67 When to perform glaucoma surgery

68 Economics of Surgery Worldwide: Developing countries

69 Lowering Intraocular Pressure: Surgery versus Medications

70 The Trabecular Meshwork Outflow Pathways: Surgical Aspects

Section 10 Laser Therapy

71 Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty

72 Peripheral Iridotomy for Angle-Closure Glaucoma

73 Laser Peripheral Iridoplasty

Section 11 Trabeculectomy

74 Preoperative Evaluation and Diagnostic Approach

75 Preoperative Conjunctival Health and Trabeculectomy Outcome

76 Ophthalmic Anesthesia

77 Trabeculectomy

78 Wound Healing and Bleb Evaluation after Trabeculectomy

79 Intraoperative Complications of Trabeculectomy

80 Early Postoperative Increase in Intraocular Pressure

81 Postoperative Shallow Anterior Chamber

82 Choroidal Effusion

83 Trabeculectomy related Corneal complications

84 Aqueous Misdirection

85 Late Failure of Filtering Bleb

86 Late Bleb Leaks

87 Blebitis and Endophthalmitis

88 Late Hypotony

89 Cataract following trabeculectomy

Section 12 Modulation of Wound Healing

90 Risk factors for excess wound healing

91 Choice of antifibrosis therapies

92 Technique

93 Complications Associated with Modulation of Wound Healing in Glaucoma Surgery

94 Biological Drivers of Postoperative Scarring

95 Future Strategies

Section 13 Non-Penetrating Glaucoma Surgery

96 Principle and Mechanism of Function

97 Deep Sclerectomy

98 Viscocanalostomy

99 Complications of Nonpenetrating Glaucoma Surgery

100 Postoperative Management of Nonpenetrating Glaucoma Surgery

101 Results of NPGS

Section 14 Management of Co-Existing Cataract and Glaucoma

102 Cataract Surgery in Open Angle Glaucoma

103 Cataract surgery closed angle design

104 Cataract Surgery in Patients with Functioning Filtering Blebs

105 One-site Combined Surgery/Two-site Combined Surgery

106 Combined cataract extraction and glaucoma drainage implant surgery

107 Combined Cataract and Non-penetrating Glaucoma Surgery

108 Goniosynechialysis

Section 15 Drainage Devices

109 Preoperative Evaluation of Patients Undergoing Drainage Implant Surgery

110 Aqueous Shunts: Choice of Implant

111 Surgical Technique 1 (Molteno Glaucoma Implant)

112 Surgical Technique 2 (Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant)

113 Surgical Technique 3 (Ahmed Glaucoma Valve Drainage Implant)

114 Other Glaucoma Implants

115 Intraoperative Complications

116 Postoperative Complications

117 Glaucoma Implants: Results

118 Aqueous Shunts after Retinal Surgery

119 Aqueous Shunts and Keratoplasty

Section 16 Surgery for Congenital Glaucoma

120 Goniotomy and Trabeculotomy

121 Further Surgical Options in Children

Section 17 Cyclodestructive Procedures

122 Cyclodestructive Techniques

123 Endophotocoagulation

124 Complications of Cyclodestructive Procedures

Section 18 Devices in Development and New Procedures

125 Trabectome

126 The Ex-PRESS™ Miniature Glaucoma Implant

127 Canaloplasty

128 Devices in Development and New Procedures

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702055416
eBook ISBN:
9780323315159
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702051937
eBook ISBN:
9780702055423

About the Author

Tarek Shaarawy

Affiliations and Expertise

Privat Docent, University of Geneva; Consultant Ophthalmologist and Head, Glaucoma Sector, Ophthalmology Service, Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Geneva University Hospitals, Geneva, Switzerland

Mark Sherwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Daniels Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Cell Biology, Director of Vision Research Center, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA

Roger Hitchings

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Glaucoma and Allied Studies, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Glaucoma Unit, Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, UK

Jonathan Crowston

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Melbourne, Centre for Eye Research Australia, Royal Victorian Eye & Ear Hospital, Melbourne, Australia

