Glaucoma Identification and Co-management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750637824, 9780702038112

Glaucoma Identification and Co-management

1st Edition

Editors: David Edgar Alicja Rudnicka
eBook ISBN: 9780702038112
Paperback ISBN: 9780750637824
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th February 2007
Page Count: 208
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It aims to provide the background knowledge needed by optometrists embarking on co-management/shared-care of Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG) and to reinforce the knowledge of those already involved in co-management/shared-care practice.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary approach to the topic

  • Comprehensive in the breadth of topics brought together into one book

  • Contributions from international experts in the field

Table of Contents

Epidemiology of primary open angle glaucoma

The production and drainage of aqueous humour

Histopathology and pathogenesis of glaucomatous optic neuropathy

Evaluation of the anterior chamber angle

Interpretation of visual field measures from automated and semi-automated perimeters

Visual function in glaucoma

Diagnosis of the glaucomas 1: visual field changes

Diagnosis of the glaucomas 2: intraocular pressure

Diagnosis of glaucoma through examination of the optic nerve head

Medical management of the glaucomas 1: pharmacological principles

Medical management of the glaucomas 2:
Laser and surgical treatment of glaucoma

Glaucoma shared care schemes

Details

Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
Published:
About the Editor

David Edgar

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Department of Optometry and Visual Science, City University, London, UK

Alicja Rudnicka

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow in Epidemiology & Medical Statistics, Department of Community Health Sciences, St George's Hospital Medical School, London, UK

Reviews

"Both informative and easy to read and consequently will provide an invaluable core text for Optometrists who are undertaking further training in glaucoma."
Optometry Today, March 2009

