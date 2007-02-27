Glaucoma Identification and Co-management
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It aims to provide the background knowledge needed by optometrists embarking on co-management/shared-care of Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG) and to reinforce the knowledge of those already involved in co-management/shared-care practice.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary approach to the topic
- Comprehensive in the breadth of topics brought together into one book
- Contributions from international experts in the field
Table of Contents
Epidemiology of primary open angle glaucoma
The production and drainage of aqueous humour
Histopathology and pathogenesis of glaucomatous optic neuropathy
Evaluation of the anterior chamber angle
Interpretation of visual field measures from automated and semi-automated perimeters
Visual function in glaucoma
Diagnosis of the glaucomas 1: visual field changes
Diagnosis of the glaucomas 2: intraocular pressure
Diagnosis of glaucoma through examination of the optic nerve head
Medical management of the glaucomas 1: pharmacological principles
Medical management of the glaucomas 2:
Laser and surgical treatment of glaucoma
Glaucoma shared care schemes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 27th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038112
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750637824
About the Editor
David Edgar
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Department of Optometry and Visual Science, City University, London, UK
Alicja Rudnicka
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow in Epidemiology & Medical Statistics, Department of Community Health Sciences, St George's Hospital Medical School, London, UK
Reviews
"Both informative and easy to read and consequently will provide an invaluable core text for Optometrists who are undertaking further training in glaucoma."
Optometry Today, March 2009