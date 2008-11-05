Glaucoma: An Open-Window to Neurodegeneration and Neuroprotection, Volume 173
1st Edition
Table of Contents
EPIDEMIOLOGY AND CLINICAL ASSESSMENT OF THE DISEASE
- Epidemiology of primary glaucoma: prevalence, incidence, and blinding effects C. Cedrone, R. Mancino, A. Cerulli, M. Cesareo and C. Nucci (Italy)
- Predictive models to estimate the risk of glaucoma development and progression F.A. Medeiros and R.N. Weinreb (USA)
- Intraocular pressure and central corneal thickness G. Manni, F. Oddone, V. Parisi, A. Tosto and M. Centofanti (Italy)
- Angle-closure: risk factors, diagnosis and treatment N. Amerasinghe and T. Aung (Singapore)
- Early diagnosis in glaucoma D.F. Garway-Heath (UK, Italy)
- Monitoring glaucoma progression
P. Brusini (Italy)
ANATOMICAL AND FUNCTIONAL MONITORING
- Standard automated perimetry and algorithms for monitoring glaucoma progressions G.L. Scuderi, M. Cesareo, A. Perdicchi and S.M. Recupero (Italy)
- Short-wavelength automated perimetry and frequency-doubling technology perimetry in glaucoma P. Fogagnolo, L. Rossetti, S. Ranno, A. Ferreras and N. Orzalesi (Italy, Spain)
- Scanning laser polarimetry and confocal scanning laser ophthalmoscopy: technical notes on their use in glaucoma F. Ferreri, P. Aragona and G. Ferreri (Italy)
- The role of OCT in glaucoma management (Italy)
- Functional laser Doppler flowmetry of the optic nerve: physiological aspects and clinical applications C.E. Riva and B. Falsini (Italy)
- Advances in neuroimaging of the visual pathways and their use in glaucoma
F.G. Garaci, V. Cozzolino, C. Nucci, F. Gaudiello, A. Ludovici, T. Lupattelli, R. Floris and G. Simonetti (Italy)
CURRENT THERAPY
- Primary open angle glaucoma: an overview on medical therapy M. Vetrugno, F. Cantatore, G. Ruggeri, P. Ferreri, A. Montepara, A. Quinto and C. Sborgia (Italy)
- The treatment of normal tension glaucoma P.V. Desai and J. Caprioli (USA)
- The management of exfoliative glaucoma R. Rich (USA)
- Laser therapies for glaucoma: new frontiers G.L. Scuderi and N. Pasquale (Italy)
- Modulation of wound healing during and after glaucoma surgery S. Georgoulas, A. Dahlmann-Noor, S. Brocchini and P.-T. Khaw (UK)
- Surgical alternative to trabeculectomy R.G. Carassa (Italy)
- Modern aqueous shunt implantation ¡§C future challenges
K. Barton and D.K. Heuer (London, UK and Milwaukee, USA)
EXPERIMENTAL APPROACHES TO MODEL DISEASE
- Model systems for experimental studies: retinal ganglion cells in culture E. Goodyear, and L.A. Levin (Canada)
- Rat models for glaucoma research J.C. Morrison, E. Johnson and W.O. Cepurna (USA)
- Mouse genetic models: an ideal system for understanding glaucomatous neurodegeneration and neuroprotection R. Howell, R.T. Libby and S.W.M. John (USA)
- Clinical trials in neuroprotection
S.M. Whitcup (USA)
NEUROPROTECTION: NEW VISTAS IN PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
- Pathogenesis of ganglion cells in glaucoma and neuroprotection: Focus on ganglion cell axonal mitochondria N.N. Osborne (UK)
- Astrocytes in glaucomatous optic neuropathy M.R. Hernandez, H. Miao and T. Lukas (USA)
- Glaucoma as a neuropathy amenable to neuroprotection and immune manipulation M. Schwartz and A. London (Israel)
- Oxidative stress and glaucoma. Injury in the anterior segment of the eye S.C. Sacca and A. Izzotti (Italy)
- TNF-alpha signalling in glaucomatous neurodegeneration G. Tezel (USA)
- Involvement of the Bcl2 gene family in the signalling and control of retinal ganglion cell death
R.W. Nickells, S.J. Semaan and C.L. Schlamp (USA)
- Assessment of neuroprotection in the retina with DARC L.Guo and M.F. Cordeiro (UK)
- Potential roles of (endo)cannabinoids in the treatment of glaucoma: from intraocular pressure control to neuroprotection C. Nucci, M. Bari, A. Spano, M.T. Corasaniti,, G. Bagetta, M. Maccarrone and L.A. Morrone (Italy)
- Glaucoma of the brain: a disease model for the study of transsynaptic neural degeneration Y. Yücel and N. Gupta (USA)
- Changes of central visual receptive fields in experimental glaucoma
S.C. Sharma (USA)
NEUROPROTECTION: EVIDENCE FOR FUTURE STRATEGIES
- Targeting excitotoxic/free radical signalling pathways for therapeutic intervention in glaucoma M. Seki and S.A. Lipton (USA)
- Stem cells for neuroprotection in glaucoma N.D. Bull, T.V. Johnson and K.R. Martin (UK)
- The relationship between neurotrophic factors and CaMKII in the death and survival of retinal ganglion cells N.G.F. Cooper, A. Laabich, W. Fan and X. Wang (USA)
- Evidence of the neuroprotective role of Citicoline in glaucoma patients V. Parisi, G. Coppola, M. Centofanti, F. Oddone, A.-M. Angrisani, L. Ziccardi, B. Ricci, L. Quaranta and G. Manni (Italy)
- Neuroprotection: VEGF, IL-6 and cluster in the dark side of the moon S. Pucci, P. Mazzarelli, F. Missiroli, F. Regine and F. Ricci (Italy)
- Rational basis for the development of coenzyme Q10 as a neurotherapeutic agent for retinal protection R. Russo, F. Cavaliere, L. Rombol¡§¡è, M. Gliozzi, A. Cerulli, C. Nucci, E. Fazzi, G. Bagetta, M.T. Corasaniti and L.A. Morrone (Italy)
- 17 beta-estradiol prevents retinal ganglion cell loss induced by acute rise of intraocular pressure in rat R. Russo, F. Cavaliere F., C. Watanabe, C. Nucci, G. Bagetta, M. T. Corasaniti, S. Sakurada and L. A. Morrone (Italy, Japan)
Glaucoma is one of the main causes of blindness throughout the world. It is characterized by death of the retinal ganglion cells, which is associated with loss of the axons making up the optic nerve. Recent studies have demonstrated support for the classification of glaucoma as a degenerative disease of the central nervous system (CNS), leading researchers to look at identifying neuroprotection strategies for the treatment of this disease, like those used for other degenerative diseases of the CNS.
This book will provide an in-depth examination of the most recent findings regarding glaucoma, including risk factors, diagnosis, clinical monitoring, treatment, and above all, the need for treatment based on the concept of neuroprotection. A large part of the book is devoted to research related to this new approach to the treatment of glaucoma.
- Describes the most recent developments on neuroprotection of the optic nerve, including experimental models now used and clinical protocols
- Discusses new strategies for the prevention of neuronal injury in glaucoma patients
- Focuses on evidence-based risk factors, innovative diagnostic aspects and advanced medical/surgical treatment of glaucoma
Neuroscientists, neurologists, opthalmologists, neuropharmacologists
No. of pages: 616
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 5th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932804
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532565
Carlo Nucci Editor
University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Luciano Cerulli Editor
Neville Osborne Editor
Oxford University, UK
Giacinto Bagetta Editor
University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy