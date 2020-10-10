COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128211069

Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond, Volume 257

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Serial Volume Editors: Giacinto Bagetta Carlo Nucci
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128211069
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th October 2020
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
206.00
403.59
199.95
288.00
244.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Genetics of glaucoma
Yoichi Sakurada
2. Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma detection and monitoring
Leopold Schmetterer
3. The role of commensal microflora-induced T cells responses in glaucoma neurodegeneration
Dong F. Chen
4. Retinal cell death in experimental glaucoma
Manuel A. Vidal-Sanz
5. Impact of nutraceuticals on glaucoma: a systematic review
Luigi Antonio Morrone
6. Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia
Jonas Jost
7. Molecular changes at the trabecular meshwork in glaucoma: correlations with retinal ganglion cell death and novel strategies for neuroprotection
Sergio Sacca
8. Towards Stem Cell-Based Neuronal Regeneration for Glaucoma
Zi-Bing Jin
9. The role of neuroinflammation in the pathogenesis of glaucoma neurodegeneration
Maria Dolores Pinazo-Duran
10. Effects of caloric restriction on retinal aging and neurodegeneration
Rossella Russo
11. Naturally Occurring Potential Neuroprotectants
M Francesca Cordeiro
12. A broad perspective on molecular regulation of retinal ganglion cell degeneration in glaucoma
Gulgun Tezel
13. Advanced vascular examinations of the retina and optic nerve head in glaucoma
Ingeborg Stalmans
14. Glaucoma and the Brain
Carlo Nucci
15. Links between obstructive sleep apnea and glaucoma neurodegeneration
Massimo Cesareo
16. Is stagnant cerebrospinal fluid involved in the pathophysiology of normal tension glaucoma
Hanspeter Esriel Killer
17. Microglial changes in the early ageing stage in a healthy retina and an experimental glaucoma model
José M. Ramírez
18. Evidence on the neuroprotective properties of brimonidine in glaucoma
Claudio Bucolo

Description

Glaucoma: A Pancitopatia of the Retina and Beyond, Volume 257, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors. Chapters in this volume include the Genetics of glaucoma, Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma detection and monitoring, The role of commensal microflora-induced T cells responses in glaucoma neurodegeneration, Retinal cell death in experimental glaucoma, Experimental and clinical evidence on the neuroprotective properties of Citicoline in glaucoma, Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia, Neuronal regeneration with pluripotent stem cells in glaucoma, and more.

Key Features

  • Covers all key aspects of current research on glaucoma
  • Provides extensively referenced chapters, giving readers a comprehensive list of resources on topics covered
  • Includes comprehensive and in-depth background information written in a clear form that is accessible to both specialists and non-specialists

Readership

Researchers, academics and all others interested in or involved in study of glaucoma

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
10th October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128211069

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Giacinto Bagetta

Giacinto Bagetta is Professsor of Pharmacology and works in the Department of Pharmacy, Health Science and Nutrition at University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professsor of Pharmacology, University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy

Carlo Nucci

Carlo Nucci is Professor of Ophthalmology in the Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.