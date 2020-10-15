Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond Part B, Volume 257
1st Edition
Description
Glaucoma: A Pancitopatia of the Retina and Beyond, Volume 257, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Covers all key aspects of current research on glaucoma
- Provides extensively referenced chapters, giving readers a comprehensive list of resources on topics covered
- Includes comprehensive and in-depth background information written in a clear form that is accessible to both specialists and non-specialists
Readership
Researchers, academics and all others interested in or involved in study of Glaucoma: A Pancitopatia of the Retina and Beyond
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323853415
About the Editor
Vincent Walsh
Dr. Walsh is Professor of Human Brain Research at the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University College, London. He is the author of over 300 manuscripts, most involving cognitive neuroscience and brain stimulation. The research group he leads is called Applied Cognitive Neuroscience (ACN). The goal is to use neuroscience to improve high performance in sport, high pressure decision making and advancing human brain stimulation in cognition and health. Prof Walsh is particularly interested in sleep, plasticity and extending classical findings to older people. Traditional strengths of his group's work has been investigations of the functions of the parietal lobe, the frontal eye fields and their interactions with primary and secondary visual areas. The techniques his group uses include transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and DC stimulation. He runs the ICN TMS facility and also organises the annual TMS Summer School with The Magstim Company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Human Brain Research, Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, University College London, UK
