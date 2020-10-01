Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond: Part A, Volume 256
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Genetics of glaucoma
Yoichi Sakurada
2. Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma detection and monitoring
Leopold Schmetterer
3. The role of commensal microflora-induced T cells responses in glaucoma neurodegeneration
Dong F. Chen
4. Retinal cell death in experimental glaucoma
Manuel A. Vidal-Sanz
5. Impact of nutraceuticals on glaucoma: a systematic review
Luigi Antonio Morrone
6. Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia
Jonas Jost
7. Molecular changes at the trabecular meshwork in glaucoma: correlations with retinal ganglion cell death and novel strategies for neuroprotection
Sergio Sacca
8. Towards Stem Cell-Based Neuronal Regeneration for Glaucoma
Zi-Bing Jin
9. The role of neuroinflammation in the pathogenesis of glaucoma neurodegeneration
Maria Dolores Pinazo-Duran
10. Effects of caloric restriction on retinal aging and neurodegeneration
Rossella Russo
11. Naturally Occurring Potential Neuroprotectants
M Francesca Cordeiro
12. A broad perspective on molecular regulation of retinal ganglion cell degeneration in glaucoma
Gulgun Tezel
13. Advanced vascular examinations of the retina and optic nerve head in glaucoma
Ingeborg Stalmans
14. Glaucoma and the Brain
Carlo Nucci
15. Links between obstructive sleep apnea and glaucoma neurodegeneration
Massimo Cesareo
16. Is stagnant cerebrospinal fluid involved in the pathophysiology of normal tension glaucoma
Hanspeter Esriel Killer
17. Microglial changes in the early ageing stage in a healthy retina and an experimental glaucoma model
José M. Ramírez
18. Evidence on the neuroprotective properties of brimonidine in glaucoma
Claudio Bucolo
Description
Glaucoma: A Pancitopatia of the Retina and Beyond, Volume 257, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors. Chapters in this volume include the Genetics of glaucoma, Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma detection and monitoring, The role of commensal microflora-induced T cells responses in glaucoma neurodegeneration, Retinal cell death in experimental glaucoma, Experimental and clinical evidence on the neuroprotective properties of Citicoline in glaucoma, Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia, Neuronal regeneration with pluripotent stem cells in glaucoma, and more.
Key Features
- Covers all key aspects of current research on glaucoma
- Provides extensively referenced chapters, giving readers a comprehensive list of resources on topics covered
- Includes comprehensive and in-depth background information written in a clear form that is accessible to both specialists and non-specialists
Readership
Researchers, academics and all others interested in or involved in study of glaucoma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211069
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Giacinto Bagetta
Giacinto Bagetta is Professsor of Pharmacology and works in the Department of Pharmacy, Health Science and Nutrition at University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professsor of Pharmacology, University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy
Carlo Nucci
Carlo Nucci is Professor of Ophthalmology in the Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.