Glass Surfaces
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Fourth Rolla Ceramic Materials Conference on Glass Surfaces, St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 15–19 June, 1975
Description
Glass Surfaces covers the proceedings of the Fourth Rolla Ceramic Materials Conference on Glass Surfaces. The book presents 38 papers that are organized according to their respective theme. The text first covers the structure of subsurface layers and their role in glass technology, and then proceeds to discussing surface characterization and experimental techniques. Next, the book talks about interfacial phenomena, such as interdiffusion of hydrogen and alkali ions in a glass surface and interdiffusion of hydrogen and alkali ions in a glass surface. The fourth part covers corrosion and chemical durability, which covers topics related to crack, fatigue, and weathering. The next part deals with adsorption, while the last part tackles surface coatings, films, and treatments. The book will be of great use to scientists and professionals in the glass industry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introductory Lectures
Structure of Subsurface Layers and Their Role in Glass Technology
Characterization of Glass Corrosion and Durability
Surface Characterization and Experimental Techniques
Glass Surface Analysis by Auger Electron Spectroscopy
ESCA Examination of Tin Oxide Coatings on Glass Surfaces
Ion-Beam-Induced Radiation Applied to Investigations of Thin Surface Layers on Glass Substrates
Investigation of Electrode Glass Membranes: Proposal of a Dissociation Mechanism for Ph-Glass Electrodes
X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Glass in Theory and Experiment (Extensive Abstract)
Application of a New Method for Studying the Surface Topography during Surface Etching and Corrosion of Industrial Glasses by Emission Electron Microscopy (Extensive Abstract)
Application of Emission Electron Microscopy to Studying the Structural and Topographic States of Glasses with a Thin Surface Film of Al, Cu, Au, Ni and Pt Metal (Extensive Abstract)
The Use of Surface Electromagnetic Waves to Measure Materials Properties
Determination of Light-Scattering Properties of Glass Surfaces
Glass Surfaces Characterization by Electrical Measurements
Surface Layers of Crystalline and Vitreous Silicates in Alkaline Solution
Interfacial Phenomena
Interdiffusion of Hydrogen and Alkali Ions in a Glass Surface
Interfacial Phenomena and Their Effect on Crystal Growth Rates in Glass Ceramics (Extensive Abstract)
Dependence of Inter Facial Tension on Separation for the Two Regular Solution Interfaces
Interfacial Phenomena in Phase-Separated Glasses (Extensive Abstract)
Corrosion and Chemical Durability
Crack Growth as an Interpretation of Static Fatigue
Effects of Humidity on the Weathering of Glass
Chemical Durability of Na2O-Al2O3-SiO2 Glasses in Relation to Their Membrane Potentials
Chemical Characteristics of Float Glass Surfaces
Chemical Attack of Optical Glass Surface by formic Acid Vapor
Chemical Durability of Na2O-CaO-SiO2 Glasses in Acid Solutions
Effect of Surface Treatments on the Chemical Durability and Surface Composition of Soda-Lime Glass Bottles
Stress Corrosion of a Low-Temperature Solder Glass
Comment on "Stress Corrosion of a Low-Temperature Solder Glass"
Adsorption
Clean Glass: ASTM Standard Methods (Extensive Abstract)
Adsorption of Proteins on Glass Surfaces and Pertinent Parameters for the Immobilization of Enzymes in the Pores of Inorganic Carriers
Interaction of Vinyl Trichlorosilane and Water with E-Glass Surfaces
Hydroxyl Groups on Silica Surface
Absorption of Water in Waste Glass as a Precursor for Foam formation
Surface Coatings, Films and Treatments
Surface Defects: Their Origin, Characterization and Effects on Strength
Particulate Erosion of Glass Surfaces at Subsonic Velocities
Kinetics of Ion Exchange in Glasses
Coloring of Glass Surfaces by Ion Exchange (Extensive Abstract)
Adhesion of Ethylene-Tetra-Fluoroethylene Copolymer with Silicate Glasses
Surface Properties of Some Commercially Available Spherical Glass Laser Fusion Pellets
Surface Chemistry, Properties and Performance of a Microwave Browning Dish
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165226