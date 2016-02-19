Glass Surfaces covers the proceedings of the Fourth Rolla Ceramic Materials Conference on Glass Surfaces. The book presents 38 papers that are organized according to their respective theme. The text first covers the structure of subsurface layers and their role in glass technology, and then proceeds to discussing surface characterization and experimental techniques. Next, the book talks about interfacial phenomena, such as interdiffusion of hydrogen and alkali ions in a glass surface and interdiffusion of hydrogen and alkali ions in a glass surface. The fourth part covers corrosion and chemical durability, which covers topics related to crack, fatigue, and weathering. The next part deals with adsorption, while the last part tackles surface coatings, films, and treatments. The book will be of great use to scientists and professionals in the glass industry.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Introductory Lectures

Structure of Subsurface Layers and Their Role in Glass Technology

Characterization of Glass Corrosion and Durability

Surface Characterization and Experimental Techniques

Glass Surface Analysis by Auger Electron Spectroscopy

ESCA Examination of Tin Oxide Coatings on Glass Surfaces

Ion-Beam-Induced Radiation Applied to Investigations of Thin Surface Layers on Glass Substrates

Investigation of Electrode Glass Membranes: Proposal of a Dissociation Mechanism for Ph-Glass Electrodes

X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Glass in Theory and Experiment (Extensive Abstract)

Application of a New Method for Studying the Surface Topography during Surface Etching and Corrosion of Industrial Glasses by Emission Electron Microscopy (Extensive Abstract)

Application of Emission Electron Microscopy to Studying the Structural and Topographic States of Glasses with a Thin Surface Film of Al, Cu, Au, Ni and Pt Metal (Extensive Abstract)

The Use of Surface Electromagnetic Waves to Measure Materials Properties

Determination of Light-Scattering Properties of Glass Surfaces

Glass Surfaces Characterization by Electrical Measurements

Surface Layers of Crystalline and Vitreous Silicates in Alkaline Solution

Interfacial Phenomena

Interdiffusion of Hydrogen and Alkali Ions in a Glass Surface

Interfacial Phenomena and Their Effect on Crystal Growth Rates in Glass Ceramics (Extensive Abstract)

Dependence of Inter Facial Tension on Separation for the Two Regular Solution Interfaces

Interfacial Phenomena in Phase-Separated Glasses (Extensive Abstract)

Corrosion and Chemical Durability

Crack Growth as an Interpretation of Static Fatigue

Effects of Humidity on the Weathering of Glass

Chemical Durability of Na2O-Al2O3-SiO2 Glasses in Relation to Their Membrane Potentials

Chemical Characteristics of Float Glass Surfaces

Chemical Attack of Optical Glass Surface by formic Acid Vapor

Chemical Durability of Na2O-CaO-SiO2 Glasses in Acid Solutions

Effect of Surface Treatments on the Chemical Durability and Surface Composition of Soda-Lime Glass Bottles

Stress Corrosion of a Low-Temperature Solder Glass

Comment on "Stress Corrosion of a Low-Temperature Solder Glass"

Adsorption

Clean Glass: ASTM Standard Methods (Extensive Abstract)

Adsorption of Proteins on Glass Surfaces and Pertinent Parameters for the Immobilization of Enzymes in the Pores of Inorganic Carriers

Interaction of Vinyl Trichlorosilane and Water with E-Glass Surfaces

Hydroxyl Groups on Silica Surface

Absorption of Water in Waste Glass as a Precursor for Foam formation

Surface Coatings, Films and Treatments

Surface Defects: Their Origin, Characterization and Effects on Strength

Particulate Erosion of Glass Surfaces at Subsonic Velocities

Kinetics of Ion Exchange in Glasses

Coloring of Glass Surfaces by Ion Exchange (Extensive Abstract)

Adhesion of Ethylene-Tetra-Fluoroethylene Copolymer with Silicate Glasses

Surface Properties of Some Commercially Available Spherical Glass Laser Fusion Pellets

Surface Chemistry, Properties and Performance of a Microwave Browning Dish

Author Index

Subject Index

