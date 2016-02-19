Glass Reinforced Plastics
1st Edition
Description
Glass Reinforced Plastics discusses several areas in the production of glass reinforced plastics. The 20 chapters of the book are organized into four parts — introduction, end uses, materials, and engineering design. The first part covers the historical background of glass reinforced plastics. Part II talks about the various application of glass reinforced plastics, such as in constructions, boat hulls, and chemical plants. Part III covers the materials, which include resin systems, reinforcement, and specifications. Part IV deals with the engineering design concerns, such as nature of composites, weathering, and fatigue. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in the field of materials science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1 Introduction
1 Historical Background
Part 2 End Uses
2 Building and Construction
3 Boat Hulls
4 Chemical Plant
5 Rail Transport
6 Road Transport
7 Cladding & Sheeting
8 Aerospace Applications
Part 3—Materials
9 Resin Systems
10 Reinforcement
11 Specifications
Part 4-Engineering Design
12 Nature of Composites
13 Predicting Mechanical Properties of Fiber Composites
14 Mechanical Behavior of Fiber Composites
15 Resin-Glass Interface
16 Weathering
17 Chemical Resistance
18 Fatigue
19 Design Theory of GRP Boats
20 Design Logic for GRP Buildings
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102986