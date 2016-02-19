Glass Reinforced Plastics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780592054568, 9781483102986

Glass Reinforced Plastics

1st Edition

Editors: Brian Parkyn
eBook ISBN: 9781483102986
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Glass Reinforced Plastics discusses several areas in the production of glass reinforced plastics. The 20 chapters of the book are organized into four parts — introduction, end uses, materials, and engineering design. The first part covers the historical background of glass reinforced plastics. Part II talks about the various application of glass reinforced plastics, such as in constructions, boat hulls, and chemical plants. Part III covers the materials, which include resin systems, reinforcement, and specifications. Part IV deals with the engineering design concerns, such as nature of composites, weathering, and fatigue. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in the field of materials science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part 1 Introduction

1 Historical Background

Part 2 End Uses

2 Building and Construction

3 Boat Hulls

4 Chemical Plant

5 Rail Transport

6 Road Transport

7 Cladding & Sheeting

8 Aerospace Applications

Part 3—Materials

9 Resin Systems

10 Reinforcement

11 Specifications

Part 4-Engineering Design

12 Nature of Composites

13 Predicting Mechanical Properties of Fiber Composites

14 Mechanical Behavior of Fiber Composites

15 Resin-Glass Interface

16 Weathering

17 Chemical Resistance

18 Fatigue

19 Design Theory of GRP Boats

20 Design Logic for GRP Buildings

Index

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483102986

About the Editor

Brian Parkyn

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.