Glass Reinforced Plastics discusses several areas in the production of glass reinforced plastics. The 20 chapters of the book are organized into four parts — introduction, end uses, materials, and engineering design. The first part covers the historical background of glass reinforced plastics. Part II talks about the various application of glass reinforced plastics, such as in constructions, boat hulls, and chemical plants. Part III covers the materials, which include resin systems, reinforcement, and specifications. Part IV deals with the engineering design concerns, such as nature of composites, weathering, and fatigue. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in the field of materials science.