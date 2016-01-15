Glass Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Synthesis, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Short Biography of Editors
- Editor-in-Chief
- Editor
- Editor
- I: Introduction
- Chapter 1: Fundamentals of Glass and Glass Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Fundamentals of Glass
- 1.3 Fundamentals of Glass Nanocomposites
- 1.4 Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Exercises
- II: Oxide Glass Nanocomposites
- Chapter 2: Glass-Based Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Glasses with Metal Nanoparticles
- 2.3 Glass Ceramics with Metal Nanoparticles
- 2.4 Glasses with Metal Core Metal Oxide Shell Nanostructures and Their Optical Properties
- 2.5 Glass Metal Nanowire Composites and Their Electrical Properties
- 2.6 Nanocomposites Synthesized by Electrodeposition
- 2.7 Glass Silver Nanowire Composites and Their Dielectric Properties
- 2.8 Multiferroic Behavior of Glass Nanocomposites with a Core Shell Nanostructure
- 2.9 Semiconductor-Nanoglass Composites
- 2.10 Nanoglass-Mesoporous Silica Composites
- 2.11 Applications
- 2.12 Future Outlook
- Exercises
- Chapter 3: Crystallization and Growth Mechanisms of Nanostructures in Silicate Glass: From Complete Characterization Toward Applications
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Synthesis
- 3.3 Characterization
- 3.4 Crystallization and Growth Mechanisms
- 3.5 Energy Related Applications
- 3.6 Conclusions and Summary
- 3.7 Future Outlook
- Exercises
- Chapter 4: Laser Annealing of Metal Nanoparticles Synthesized in Glasses by Ion Implantation
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Ion Synthesis of MNPs in Glasses
- 4.3 Interaction of Excimer Laser Pulses with SLSG Containing Silver Nanoparticles
- 4.4 Interaction of Multipulses with SLSG Containing Silver Nanoparticles
- 4.5 Applications
- 4.6 Summary
- Chapter 5: Enhanced Photoluminescence and Planar Waveguide of Rare-Earth Doped Germanium Oxide Glasses with Metallic Nanoparticles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Experimental Details
- 5.3 Results and Discussion
- 5.4 Summary
- Chapter 6: Sol-Gel Synthesis of Metal Nanoparticle Incorporated Oxide Films on Glass
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Properties of Metals in Nanoscale
- 6.3 Synthesis of Supported Metal Nanoparticle Films by In Situ and Ex Situ Methods
- 6.4 Characterization Techniques
- 6.5 Applications of Metal Nanoparticle Incorporated Metal Oxide Thin Films
- 6.6 Conclusions
- 6.7 Future outlook
- Chapter 7: Nonlinear Optical Properties of Metal Nanoparticles in Silicate Glass
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Nonlinear Absorption and Optical Limiting of Copper Nanoparticles
- 7.3 Nonlinear Refraction of Cu and Ag Nanoparticles
- 7.4 Applications
- 7.5 Summary
- Chapter 8: Electrical Transport Properties of Ion-Conducting Glass Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Ion-Conducting Glass Nanocomposites
- 8.3 Theory of Ion Conduction and Relaxation in Glasses and Glass Nanocomposites
- 8.4 Preparation of Ion-Conducting Glass Nanocomposites
- 8.5 Characterization Techniques
- 8.6 Properties
- 8.7 Applications
- 8.8 Conclusions
- 8.9 Future Outlook
- Exercises
- Chapter 9: Plasmonic Antimony and Bismuth Oxide Glass Nanocomposites: Synthesis and Enhanced Photoluminescence
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Theoretical Basis of Glass-Metal-NCs and Mechanism of Plasmon-Enhanced Photoluminescence in Glass-Metal-Lanthanide(III) Hybrid NCs
- 9.3 Objectives
- 9.4 Experimental
- 9.5 Results and Discussion
- 9.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Silver Glass Nanocomposites: Preparation, Properties, and Applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Preparation and Properties of Silver Glass NCs
- 10.3 Applications
- 10.4 Summary and Future Outlook
- Chapter 11: Functionality of Reversible Glass Nanocomposites and Their Applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Reversible Photochromic Glass Nanocomposites
- 11.3 Reversible Radiophotoluminescent Glass Nanocomposites
- 11.4 Summary and Future Outlook
- Chapter 12: Semiconductor Glass Nanocomposites: Preparation, Properties, and Applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Semiconductors
- 12.3 Related Theory
- 12.4 Preparation
- 12.5 Properties
- 12.6 Applications
- 12.7 Conclusions
- 12.8 Future Outlook
- Chapter 13: Advanced Glass-Ceramic Nanocomposites for Structural, Photonic, and Optoelectronic Applications
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Synthesis and Characterization of GC Nanocomposites
- 13.3 GC Nanocomposites for Structural Applications
- 13.4 GC Nanocomposites for Photonic Applications
- 13.5 Ferroelectric GC Nanocomposites for Optoelectronic Applications
- 13.6 Conclusions
- 13.7 Future Outlook
- III: Nonoxide Glass Nanocomposites
- Chapter 14: Effects of Gamma-Irradiation and Ion Implantation in Chalcogenide Glasses
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Experimental
- 14.3 Effects of Gamma-Irradiation in ChGs
- 14.4 Effects of Ion Implantation in ChGs
- Chapter 15: Nanoglass and Nanostructured Chalcogenide Glasses
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Nanoglass
- 15.3 Nanometal and Nanocrystallinity in ChGs
- 15.4 Summary and Future Outlook
- Index
Description
Glass Nanocomposites: Synthesis, Properties and Applications provides the latest information on a rapidly growing field of specialized materials, bringing light to new research findings that include a growing number of technologies and applications. With this growth, a new need for deep understanding of the synthesis methods, composite structure, processing and application of glass nanocomposites has emerged.
In the book, world renowned experts in the field, Professors Karmakar, Rademann, and Stepanov, fill the knowledge gap, building a bridge between the areas of nanoscience, photonics, and glass technology. The book covers the fundamentals, synthesis, processing, material properties, structure property correlation, interpretation thereof, characterization, and a wide range of applications of glass nanocomposites in many different devices and branches of technology.
Recent developments and future directions of all types of glass nanocomposites, such as metal-glasses (e.g., metal nanowire composites, nanoglass-mesoporous silica composites), semiconductor-glass and ceramic-glass nanocomposites, as well as oxide and non-oxide glasses, are also covered in great depth. Each chapter is logically structured in order to increase coherence, with each including question sets as exercises for a deeper understanding of the text.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge and literature review for both the oxide and non-oxide glass nanocomposites (i.e., practically all types of glass nanocomposites)
- Reviews a wide range of synthesis types, properties, characterization, and applications of diverse types of glass nanocomposites
- Presents future directions of glass nanocomposites for researchers and engineers, as well as question sets for use in university courses
Readership
Researchers (physicists, chemists, materials scientists), Engineers specializing in nanophotonics, plasmonics/optical engineering, solid state lasers, semiconductors, nanoglass ceramics/glass nanocomposites/ceramic engineering, metamaterials and spectroscopy, as well as Practitioners and Students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 15th January 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393126
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323393096
About the Editors
Basudeb Karmakar Editor
Professor Karmakar has over 32 years’ of research experience on the preparation, characterization and property evaluation of different types of glass nanocomposites, glasses (viz. chalcogenide, silicate, borosilicate, fluorophosphate, phosphate, borate, silica, etc.), glass-ceramics, ceramic oxide powders, gels etc. His notable R&D contributions are in the process technology development of nanometal- and semiconductor-glass hybrid nanocomposites, Nd- and Er-doped phosphate laser glass, phosphate based radiation sensitive (RPL) glass, high density radiation resistant lead silicate (RSW) glass, optical glass, ultra-low expansion transparent glass-ceramics, machineable glass-ceramics, ferroelectric glass-ceramic nanocomposite, rare-earth (RE) doped luminescent glasses and glass-ceramics, rare-earth doped nanocrystalline nonlinear optical (NLO) glass-ceramic nanocomposites, thermally cyclable glass-based solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) sealants, and high purity silica glass by sol-gel technique.
Affiliations and Expertise
Glass Science & Technology Section, CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata, India
Klaus Rademann Editor
Prof. Dr. Klaus Rademann has over 30 years of research experience on the preparation, characterization and property evaluation of different types of nanoparticles in the gas phase, nanoparticle synthesis, nanoparticle growth mechanisms, electronic structure determination, catalysis, and electronic energy transfer on fractals. He has also studied electron and energy transfer processes in porous VYCOR glass by employing spectroscopy. During the last 8 years he succeeded in the fabrication of long term stable soda lime silicate glasses doped with metal nanoparticles and their respective oxides for optical applications. Rare-earth (RE) doped luminescent glasses and glass-ceramics, nanometal- and semiconductor-glass hybrid nanocomposites are in the focus of his current studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Institut für Chemie, Berlin, Germany
Andrey Stepanov Editor
Prof. Stepanov has over 25 years’ research, teaching and professional experience in the Nanoscience, particularly in the area of Glass Nanocomposites. He was awarded the degree of Doctor of Science for his work on synthesis and optical properties of metamaterials with metal nanoparticles. His research interests are Nanooptics, Nanoplasmonics, Metal nanoparticles, Porous materials, Metamaterials, Nonlinear optics, Laser annealing and Ion implantation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kazan Physical-Technical Institute, Russian Academy of Sciences, Kazan, Russian Federation