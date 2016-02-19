Glass I: Interaction with Electromagnetic Radiation
1st Edition
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 12
Editors: Minoru Tomozawa Robert H. Doremus
eBook ISBN: 9781483218212
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1977
Page Count: 364
Description
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 12: Glass I: Interaction with Electromagnetic Radiation focuses on the interaction of electromagnetic radiation with glass. The book discusses the optical absorption of glasses; the photochromic glass; and the anomalous birefringence in oxide glasses. The text also describes the light scattering of glass; the resonance effects in glasses; as well as the dielectric characteristics of glass. Materials scientists, materials engineers, and graduate students taking related courses will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Text
References
Optical Absorption of Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Ultraviolet Absorption
III. Visible Absorption
IV. Infrared Absorption
V. Summary
References
Photochromic Glass
I. Introduction
II. Homogeneous Glasses
III. Suspension of Crystallites in Glasses
IV. Glasses Containing Silver Halides
References
Anomalous Birefringence in Oxide Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Definition and Experimental Method
III. Single-Phase Glass and Birefringence
IV. Glass-in-Glass Phase Separation and Birefringence by Frozen-in Strain
V. Glass-in-Glass Phase Separation and Microstructural Birefringence
VI. Crystallization and Optical Anisotropy
VII. Chain Structure in Phosphate Glass and Birefringence
VIII. Microporous Glass and Microstructural Birefringence
IX. Summary and Conclusion
References
Light Scattering of Glass
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Background
III. Apparatus and Procedure
IV. Results—Discussion
V. Summary and Conclusion
References
Resonance Effects in Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Magnetic Resonance and Mössbauer Spectra
III. ESR in Glasses
IV. NMR in Glasses
V. Mössbauer Spectroscopy in Glasses
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Dielectric Characteristics of Glass
I. Introduction
II. Basic Information
III. Experimental Observations
IV. Proposed Mechanisms
V. Discussion
VI. Summary
References
