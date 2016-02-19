Glass I: Interaction with Electromagnetic Radiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418128, 9781483218212

Glass I: Interaction with Electromagnetic Radiation

1st Edition

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 12

Editors: Minoru Tomozawa Robert H. Doremus
eBook ISBN: 9781483218212
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1977
Page Count: 364
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 12: Glass I: Interaction with Electromagnetic Radiation focuses on the interaction of electromagnetic radiation with glass. The book discusses the optical absorption of glasses; the photochromic glass; and the anomalous birefringence in oxide glasses. The text also describes the light scattering of glass; the resonance effects in glasses; as well as the dielectric characteristics of glass. Materials scientists, materials engineers, and graduate students taking related courses will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Introduction

Text

References

Optical Absorption of Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Ultraviolet Absorption

III. Visible Absorption

IV. Infrared Absorption

V. Summary

References

Photochromic Glass

I. Introduction

II. Homogeneous Glasses

III. Suspension of Crystallites in Glasses

IV. Glasses Containing Silver Halides

References

Anomalous Birefringence in Oxide Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Definition and Experimental Method

III. Single-Phase Glass and Birefringence

IV. Glass-in-Glass Phase Separation and Birefringence by Frozen-in Strain

V. Glass-in-Glass Phase Separation and Microstructural Birefringence

VI. Crystallization and Optical Anisotropy

VII. Chain Structure in Phosphate Glass and Birefringence

VIII. Microporous Glass and Microstructural Birefringence

IX. Summary and Conclusion

References

Light Scattering of Glass

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Background

III. Apparatus and Procedure

IV. Results—Discussion

V. Summary and Conclusion

References

Resonance Effects in Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of Magnetic Resonance and Mössbauer Spectra

III. ESR in Glasses

IV. NMR in Glasses

V. Mössbauer Spectroscopy in Glasses

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Dielectric Characteristics of Glass

I. Introduction

II. Basic Information

III. Experimental Observations

IV. Proposed Mechanisms

V. Discussion

VI. Summary

References

Index


364
English
© Academic Press 1977
Academic Press
9781483218212

Minoru Tomozawa

Robert H. Doremus

