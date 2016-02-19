Glacigenic Sediments, Volume 49
1st Edition
Table of Contents
This book aims primarily at providing those involved in fundamental or applied research in the fields of geology, geomorphology and hydrology with a systematic overview of glacigenic sediments. A generally applicable terminology is proposed which should facilitate communication between scientists from several fields. Also it should form a bridge between western and eastern "schools" dealing with Quaternary geology. Because the book is mainly devoted to depositional processes and the resulting deposits, the approach and the terminology followed in this book are obviously founded strongly on sedimentology, the geological discipline that deals specifically with these phenomena.
The book will be helpful in describing the sediments involved, interpreting their genesis, establishing their extent and their mutual relationships, and thus in the reconstruction of the palaeogeographic development. The large list of references reflects the author's extensive search of the literature.
- 673
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- 11th December 1990
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080869636
@qu:The book is to be recommended especially for researchers of Quaternary deposits found in former glaciated terrains. @source:Boreas @qu:...a very good source book for active specialists on glacial sedimentology. @source:Sedimentary Geology @qu:Brodzikowski and Van Loon have written a remarkable textbook that is in encyclopaedic poportions - truly a tour de force... I would not just recommend but suggest that this text be a compulsory work for anyone working with glacial sediments and dealing with glacial environmental problems. This text will remain a key benchmark for all succeeding texts for decades to come. I cannot recommend this text high enough or commend the two authors sufficiently for their phenomenal efforts. @source:Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology
K. Brodzikowski Author
Uniwersytet Lódzki, Instytut Geografii Fizycznej i Ksztaltowania Środowiska, Zaklad Geologii, Al. Kościuszki 21, 90-418 Lódź, Poland
A. J. van Loon Author
Doorwerth, The Netherlands