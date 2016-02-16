Glacial Geology
1st Edition
An Introduction for Engineers and Earth Scientists
Description
An introduction for courses that involve some knowledge of glacial geology and sediments of formerly glaciated terrains. The early chapters describe depositional processes at modern glacier and ice-sheet margins relating sediments and landforms in recurring "landsystems". Later chapters portray the distribution of these landsystems in Pleistocene glaciated terrains of the mid-latitudes, focussing on commonly encountered problems in various fields from stratigraphic and sedimentological investigations to construction problems relating to roads and dams. The resulting text is a summation of a large body of literature previously accessible only to specialists. A substantial reference list is complemented by cross-references throughout.
Readership
For mid to senior undergraduate and college students in civil and geological engineering, geology, geography and environmental earth sciences.
Table of Contents
Glacial geology: a landsystems approach, N Eyles. The subglacial landsystem, N Eyles & J Menzies. The supraglacial landsystem, M A Paul. The glaciated valley landsystem, N Eyles. Landforms and sediments resulting from former periglacial climates, N Eyles & M A Paul. Glaciolacustrine and glaciomarine clay deposition: a North American perspective, R M Quigley. Glaciofluvial transport and deposition, A D Miall. Geotechnical properties of lodgement till, J A Sladen & W Wrigley. The distribution of glacial landsystems in Britain and North America, N Eyles et al. Engineering geological mapping in glaciated terrain, A Strachan & W R Dearman. Site investigation procedures and engineering testing of glacial sediments, S Somerville. Foundation engineering in glaciated terrain, W F Anderson. Road construction in glaciated terrain, J E Cocksedge. Dam and reservoir construction in glaciated valleys, M S Money. Hydrogeological investigations in glaciated terrains, J W Lloyd. Appendices. References. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 16th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286136
About the Editor
N. Eyles
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
@qu:...anyone with a general knowledge of geology, which must include glacial geology, will find it useful. @source:Conglomerate - The magazine of the North Eastern Geological Society @qu:...an informative and well-written account of glacial geology, which is a subject relatively neglected in the literature. @source:OUGS Journal