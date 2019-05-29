GIS and Geostatistical Techniques for Groundwater Science

Introduction and History of GIS and Geostatistical Techniques in Groundwater Science

1. Fundamentals of GIS

2. General Introduction of Geostatistical Techniques

3. History of GIS and Geostatistical techniques in groundwater science

4. Merits and Demerits of GIS and Geostatistical Techniques

Types of Geospatial Analysis Techniques

5. Introduction of various spatial analyses

6. Inverse distance weighted and Kriging

7. Spline

8. Fuzzy

9. Cluster and Grouping Analysis

10. Correlation and Regression

11. Time Series Analysis

12. Artificial Neural Network

Groundwater quality assessment using GIS and Geostatistical aspects

13. Groundwater contaminations related with climate change

14. Groundwater quality contamination related with urbanization

15. Groundwater and Surface Water Interaction

16. Groundwater Contamination Related to Seawater Intrusion

17. Organic Contamination (Hydrocarbon, LNAPL, DNAPL)

18. Fluoride contamination

19. Arsenic contamination

20. Heavy metal contamination

Application of GIS and Geostatistical techniques in groundwater resources management

21. Groundwater, River basin, Watershed management

22. Water management for agricultural utilization