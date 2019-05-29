GIS and Geostatistical Techniques for Groundwater Science
1st Edition
Description
GIS and Geostatistical Techniques for Groundwater Science provides a detailed synthesis of the application of GIS and geostatistics in groundwater studies. As the book illustrates, GIS can be a powerful tool for developing solutions for water resource problems, assessing water quality, and managing water resources. Beginning with an introduction to the history of GIS and geostatistical techniques in groundwater studies, the book then describes various spatial techniques, including case studies for various applications, from quality assessment, to resource management. This book assembles the most up-to-date techniques in GIS and geostatistics as they relate to groundwater, one of our most important natural resources.
Key Features
- Provides details on the application of GIS and statistics in groundwater studies
- Includes practical coverage of the use of spatial analysis techniques in groundwater science
- Bridges the gap between geostatistics and GIS as it relates to groundwater science and management
- Offers worldwide case studies to illustrate various techniques and applications in addressing groundwater issues
Readership
Geologists, Geophysicists, Geochemists, Environmentalists, Hydrogeologists, Soil scientists, environmental engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction and History of GIS and Geostatistical Techniques in Groundwater Science
1. Fundamentals of GIS
2. General Introduction of Geostatistical Techniques
3. History of GIS and Geostatistical techniques in groundwater science
4. Merits and Demerits of GIS and Geostatistical Techniques
Types of Geospatial Analysis Techniques
5. Introduction of various spatial analyses
6. Inverse distance weighted and Kriging
7. Spline
8. Fuzzy
9. Cluster and Grouping Analysis
10. Correlation and Regression
11. Time Series Analysis
12. Artificial Neural Network
Groundwater quality assessment using GIS and Geostatistical aspects
13. Groundwater contaminations related with climate change
14. Groundwater quality contamination related with urbanization
15. Groundwater and Surface Water Interaction
16. Groundwater Contamination Related to Seawater Intrusion
17. Organic Contamination (Hydrocarbon, LNAPL, DNAPL)
18. Fluoride contamination
19. Arsenic contamination
20. Heavy metal contamination
Application of GIS and Geostatistical techniques in groundwater resources management
21. Groundwater, River basin, Watershed management
22. Water management for agricultural utilization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 389
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154144
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154137
About the Editor
Senapathi Venkatramanan
Dr. Venkatramanan Senapathi is a Research Professor and Postdoctoral Fellow in School of Earth Environmental Hazard System, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Pukyong National University, Busan, South Korea. He obtained his PhD in Applied Geology at Department of Earth Sciences, Annamalai University, India. His doctorate research work integrates the sedimentology, with the environmental geochemistry of trace metals especially on the solid speciation metals to understand their variable reactive nature. He is working in the field of Environmental Geochemistry of water and sediments for the past 7 years and currently focusing on groundwater quality management using GIS, DRASTIC, Fuzzy and ANN models. He has published more than 50 research articles in referred indexed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Venkatramanan Senapathi, Research Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Pukyong National University, Busan, South Korea; Research Collaborator, Department for Management of Science and Technology Faculty of Applied Sciences, Ton Duc Thang University, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Prasanna Mohan Viswanathan
Dr M.V. Prasanna joined Curtin University, Sarawak Malaysia in August 2008. He completed his Ph.D degree in 2008 at Annamalai University, India. He is working in the field of environmental hydrogeochemistry for the past 7 years and currently focusing on monitoring and assessment of metal pollution in water bodies at different environment. He has published more than 50 research articles in refereed journal with high impact factor. He has currently supervising four research students at master and Ph.D levels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Prasanna Mohan Viswanathan, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Geology, Faculty of Engineering and Science, Curtin University Malaysia, CDT 250, 98009 Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia
Sang Yong Chung
Prof. Sang Yong Chung is a full Professor in the Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, Pukyong National University in Busan City of Korea. He accomplished the Ph.D. program in Hydrogeology from the Department of Geological Sciences, University of Nevada at Reno, U.S.A. He was interested in the modeling of groundwater data such as aquifer parameters, water level and water quality using geo-statistical methods. Recently, he is studying in the field of the management and conservation of groundwater through hydrogeochemical and geo-statistical studies. He published more than 70 research articles in referred indexed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sang Yong Chung, Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Pukyong National University, Busan, South Korea