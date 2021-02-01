Gigantism and Acromegaly
1st Edition
Genetics, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Acromegaly is a rare pituitary disorder that slowly changes its adult victim’s appearance over time: larger hands and feet, bigger jaw, forehead, nose, and lips. Generally a benign pituitary tumor is the cause and symptoms of acromegaly can vary from patient to patient, making a diagnosis difficult and prolonging suffering for years. Early detection is key in the management of acromegaly as the pathologic effects of increased growth hormone (GH) production are progressive and can be life-threatening as the result of associated cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and respiratory disorders and malignancies. Children, who have not yet stopped growing, experience excessive growth known as gigantism.
Gigantism and Acromegaly: Genetics, Diagnosis, and Treatment brings together pituitary experts from all areas of research and practice, taking readers from bench research, to genetic analysis, clinical analysis, and new therapeutic approaches to manage these rare disorders. This serves as a reference for growth hormone over-secretion and its diagnosis and treatment for endocrinologists, other clinicians, including pediatricians, internists, and neurosurgeons, and for geneticists. Pharmaceutical companies may use it as a reference for drug development and research. Students, residents and fellows in medicine and endocrinology and genetics will also find it valuable. There are many review articles on the topic of acromegaly and gigantism, but the range of topics is limited. This reference provides a single up-to-date review of the molecular biology of gigantism and acromegaly as well as a recommended approach to evaluation and management written by internationally recognized experts.
Key Features
- Accessible, up-to-date overview of the characteristics, state-of-the-art diagnostic procedures, and management of acromegaly and gigantism
- Unique compendium of endocrinology, genetics, clinical diagnosis, and therapeutics
- Internationally known experts who have treated patients with acromegaly and gigantism
Readership
Endocrinologists with interest in pituitary tumors resulting in acromegaly and gigantism, pediatric endocrinologists and clinical geneticists, medical students and fellows
Table of Contents
1. History of the identification of gigantism and acromegaly by Patrick PETROSSIANS ((NEW chapter added from reviewer comments.)
2. Pathology of Pituitary Adenomas Secreting Growth Hormone by Sylvia Asa
3. Gigantism: Clinical Diagnosis and Description by Albert Beckers
4. Acromegaly: Clinical Diagnosis and Description by Ashley Grossman
5. Neuroimaging in gigantism and acromegaly by George Papadakis & Nick Patronas (NEW chapter added from reviewer comments.)
6. X-linked Acro-gigantism : by Giampaolo Trivellin
7. AIP Defects (Aryl hydrocarbon receptor interacting protein): by Laura Hernandez-Ramirez
8. 3-PAs : by Paraskevi Xekouki
9. CDKNIB (p27) defects by Natalia Pellegata and/or Marily Theodoropoulou
10. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia (MENs) and pituitary tumors by Sunita Agarwal and/or S. Marx
11. GNAS, McCune-Albright syndrome, and GH-producing tumors by Anna Spada
12. Neurosurgical aspects of pit tumor secreting GH by Prashant Chittiboina
13. Irradiation and/or medical treatment of gigantism and acromegaly by Maria Fleseriu
14. Growth Hormone Releasing Hormone - producing and other tumors leading to overgrowth by Amit Tirosh and/or Maya Lodish
15. Increased GH secretion and non-pituitary tumors: is there an association? By Michael T. Collins ((NEW chapter added from reviewer comments.)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145371
About the Editor
Constantine Stratakis
Dr. Stratakis was named Scientific Director of the NICHD in 2011, after serving as Acting Scientific Director of the NICHD since 2009. He received his M.D. and Doctor of Medical Sciences degrees from the National and Capodistrian University of Athens. He did predoctoral work at the Unit of Endocrinology, Department of Experimental Pharmacology at the same University, and at Hospital Cochin, Paris, France, before joining the Developmental Endocrinology Branch of the then National Institute of Child Health & Human Development, first as a student, and then as a postdoctoral fellow in 1988. In 1990, he continued his post-graduate medical education at Georgetown University Medical School, Washington, D.C., where he finished a residency in pediatrics and two fellowships in pediatric endocrinology (as part of the NICHD/Georgetown training program) and in medical genetics and clinical dysmorphology. He is Board certified in pediatrics, pediatric endocrinology, and medical genetics. Dr. Stratakis identified the genes for Carney complex and Carney-Stratakis syndrome, and other genetic defects leading to adrenal and other tumors, and he and his laboratory have published extensively in the fields of pediatric inherited disorders and cancer genetics, and on other pediatric adrenal and pituitary disorders. He is the author of more than 300 publications and has served as a regular reviewer. He is the author or co-author of nearly 600 publications, and has served as a regular reviewer for more than 100 journals, including Science, Nature Genetics, and the New England Journal of Medicine; he is currently Deputy Editor of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, the leading journal in Endocrinology. He has been the recipient of the 1999 Pharmacia-Endocrine Society Award for Excellence in Published Clinical Research, and NIH Merit Awards, and named Visiting Professor in academic centers around the world. In 2009, he was awarded the Ernst Oppenheimer Award of the Endocrine Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Director, Chief, Section on Endocrinology and Genetics, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH, Bethesda, MD
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.