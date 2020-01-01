Giardia and Giardiasis - Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128204757

Giardia and Giardiasis - Part B, Volume 107

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Guadalupe Ortega-Pierres
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128204757
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Table of Contents

  1. Giardia duodenalis: Role of secreted molecules as virulence factors in the cytotoxic effect on epithelial cells
    2. Pathogenesis and post-infectious complications of giardiasis
    3. Drug resistance in Giardia: mechanisms and alternatives for the treatment of giardiasis
    4. Recent insights on innate and adaptive responses to Giardia
    5. Recent Advances in Functional Research in Giardia duodenalis
    6. Molecular epidemiology of giardiasis from a veterinary perspective

Description

Giardia and Giardiasis - Part B, Volume 107 in the Advances in Parasitology series, includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history, all topics which help to shape current thinking and applications. This latest release includes chapters on The structural organization of the cytoskeleton of Giardia, The complex structure and functioning of the microtubule cytoskeleton in Giardia, New insights in the study of Giardia duodenales cell cycle, Unusual proteins in the vesicular trafficking system of Giardia duodenales, Secretory machineries in Giardia duodenales trophozoites, and more.

Key Features

  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
  • Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
  • Highlights operational and implementation research for the control of helminthiasis

Readership

PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128204757

About the Serial Volume Editors

Guadalupe Ortega-Pierres Serial Volume Editor

Guadalupe Ortega-Pierres is Professor of the Department of Genetics and Molecular Biology at the Centro de Investigación y de Estudios Avanzados IPN, Mexico

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Genetics and Molecular Biology, Centro de Investigacion y de Estudios Avanzados IPN, Mexico

