GI/Liver Secrets Plus: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131247105

GI/Liver Secrets Plus: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Peter McNally
Paperback ISBN: 9788131247105
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 28th July 2016
Page Count: 685
Description

Stay up to date on today's most common GI and liver disorders and their management with GI/Liver Secrets Plus. This enhanced medical reference book is an excellent resource for understanding the physiology and therapy in hepatic and digestive disease. Whether preparing for an exam or quickly checking a clinical question, the user-friendly Secrets Series® style makes this book a valuable addition to your library!

Key Features

  • Easily locate important information with bulleted lists, tables, boxes, short answers, and a highly detailed index to expedite reference.
  • Access a broad range of topics that focus on all of today's most common GI and liver disorders and their management.

Table of Contents

Top 100 Secrets

I. Esophagus

1. Swallowing Disorders and Dysphagia

2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Dısease

3. Esophageal Causes of Chest Pain 

4. Achalasia

5. Esophageal Cancer

6. Esophageal Anomalies, Infections, and Nonacid Injuries

7. Barrett’s Esophagus

8. Esophageal and Stomach Pathology

II. Stomach

9. Gastritis, Peptic Ulcer Disease, NSAIDS, and Helicobacter pylori Infection

10. Gastric Cancer

11. Thickened Gastric Folds 

12. Gastroparesis

III. Liver & Biliary Tract Disorders

13. Evaluation of Abnormal Liver Tests

14. General Concepts on Viral Hepatitis 

15. Antiviral Therapy for Hepatitis C

16. Antiviral Therapy for Hepatitis B

17. Autoimmune Hepatitis: Diagnosis

18. Autoimmune Hepatitis: Treatment

19. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis 

20. Vaccinations and Immunoprophylaxis in Gastrointestinal and Liver Disorders

21. Pregnancy and Liver Disease 

22. Rheumatologic Manifestations of Hepatobiliary Diseases

23. Evaluation of Focal Liver Masses

24. Drug-Induced Liver Disease

25. Alcoholic Liver Disease, Acoholism and Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome

26. Vascular Liver Disease 

27. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

28. Liver Transplantation 

29. Ascites 

30. Liver Abscess 

31. Inheritable Forms of Liver Disease

32. Liver Histopathology

33. Hepatobiliary Cystic Disease 

34. Gallbladder Disease: Stones, Crystals and Sludge 

35. ERCP Plus Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction

IV. Pancreatic Disorders

36. Acute Pancreatitis 

37. Chronic Pancreatitis 

38. Pancreatic Cancer 

39. Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas 

V. Small and Large Bowel Disorders

40. Celiac Disease

41. Crohn’s Disease

42. Ulcerative Colitis 

43. Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis

44. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth

VI. Colon Disorders

45. Colon Disorders and Colon Cancer

46. Constipation and Fecal Incontinence 

47. Diverticulitis

48. Diseases of the Appendix

49. Colitis: Pseudomembranous, Microscopic, and Radiation

VII. General Symptoms and Conditions

50. Upper Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage  

51. Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding

52. Occult and Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding

53. Evaluation of Acute Abdominal Pain

54. Evaluation of Acute Infectious Diarrhea

55. Chronic Diarrhea

56. AIDS and the Gastrointestinal Tract

57. Ischemic Bowel Disease

58. Nutrition, Malnutrition and Probiotics

59. Small Bowel and Colon Pathology

60. Foreign Bodies and the Gastrointestinal Tract

61. Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders and Irritable Bowel

62. Endoscopic Cancer Screening and Surveillance

VIII. Multisystem Manifestations of GI Disease

63. Rheumatologic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Diseases

64. Dermatologic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disease

65. Endocrine Aspects of Gastrointestinal System

IX. Gastrointestinal Radiology

66. Plain Film, Barium and Virtual Radiography

67. Interventional Radiology I: Cross-Sectional Imaging Procedures 

68. Interventional Radiology II: Fluoroscopic and Angiographic Procedures 

69. Noninvasive GI Imaging: Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging

70. Nuclear Imaging

71. Endoscopic Ultrasound

X. Surgery and the GI Tract

72. Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy

73. Esophageal Surgery

74. Surgery for Peptic Ulcer Disease

75. Surgical Approach to the Acute Abdomen

76. Colorectal Surgery: Polyposis Syndromes and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

77. Obesity and Surgical Weight Loss

78. Minimally Invasive Surgery 

 

Details

No. of pages:
685
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131247105

About the Author

Peter McNally

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, GI/Hepatology, Evans Army Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colorado

