GI/Liver Secrets Plus: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Stay up to date on today's most common GI and liver disorders and their management with GI/Liver Secrets Plus. This enhanced medical reference book is an excellent resource for understanding the physiology and therapy in hepatic and digestive disease. Whether preparing for an exam or quickly checking a clinical question, the user-friendly Secrets Series® style makes this book a valuable addition to your library!
Key Features
- Easily locate important information with bulleted lists, tables, boxes, short answers, and a highly detailed index to expedite reference.
- Access a broad range of topics that focus on all of today's most common GI and liver disorders and their management.
Table of Contents
Top 100 Secrets
I. Esophagus
1. Swallowing Disorders and Dysphagia
2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Dısease
3. Esophageal Causes of Chest Pain
4. Achalasia
5. Esophageal Cancer
6. Esophageal Anomalies, Infections, and Nonacid Injuries
7. Barrett’s Esophagus
8. Esophageal and Stomach Pathology
II. Stomach
9. Gastritis, Peptic Ulcer Disease, NSAIDS, and Helicobacter pylori Infection
10. Gastric Cancer
11. Thickened Gastric Folds
12. Gastroparesis
III. Liver & Biliary Tract Disorders
13. Evaluation of Abnormal Liver Tests
14. General Concepts on Viral Hepatitis
15. Antiviral Therapy for Hepatitis C
16. Antiviral Therapy for Hepatitis B
17. Autoimmune Hepatitis: Diagnosis
18. Autoimmune Hepatitis: Treatment
19. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
20. Vaccinations and Immunoprophylaxis in Gastrointestinal and Liver Disorders
21. Pregnancy and Liver Disease
22. Rheumatologic Manifestations of Hepatobiliary Diseases
23. Evaluation of Focal Liver Masses
24. Drug-Induced Liver Disease
25. Alcoholic Liver Disease, Acoholism and Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome
26. Vascular Liver Disease
27. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
28. Liver Transplantation
29. Ascites
30. Liver Abscess
31. Inheritable Forms of Liver Disease
32. Liver Histopathology
33. Hepatobiliary Cystic Disease
34. Gallbladder Disease: Stones, Crystals and Sludge
35. ERCP Plus Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction
IV. Pancreatic Disorders
36. Acute Pancreatitis
37. Chronic Pancreatitis
38. Pancreatic Cancer
39. Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas
V. Small and Large Bowel Disorders
40. Celiac Disease
41. Crohn’s Disease
42. Ulcerative Colitis
43. Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis
44. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth
VI. Colon Disorders
45. Colon Disorders and Colon Cancer
46. Constipation and Fecal Incontinence
47. Diverticulitis
48. Diseases of the Appendix
49. Colitis: Pseudomembranous, Microscopic, and Radiation
VII. General Symptoms and Conditions
50. Upper Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
51. Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding
52. Occult and Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding
53. Evaluation of Acute Abdominal Pain
54. Evaluation of Acute Infectious Diarrhea
55. Chronic Diarrhea
56. AIDS and the Gastrointestinal Tract
57. Ischemic Bowel Disease
58. Nutrition, Malnutrition and Probiotics
59. Small Bowel and Colon Pathology
60. Foreign Bodies and the Gastrointestinal Tract
61. Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders and Irritable Bowel
62. Endoscopic Cancer Screening and Surveillance
VIII. Multisystem Manifestations of GI Disease
63. Rheumatologic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Diseases
64. Dermatologic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disease
65. Endocrine Aspects of Gastrointestinal System
IX. Gastrointestinal Radiology
66. Plain Film, Barium and Virtual Radiography
67. Interventional Radiology I: Cross-Sectional Imaging Procedures
68. Interventional Radiology II: Fluoroscopic and Angiographic Procedures
69. Noninvasive GI Imaging: Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
70. Nuclear Imaging
71. Endoscopic Ultrasound
X. Surgery and the GI Tract
72. Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy
73. Esophageal Surgery
74. Surgery for Peptic Ulcer Disease
75. Surgical Approach to the Acute Abdomen
76. Colorectal Surgery: Polyposis Syndromes and Inflammatory Bowel Disease
77. Obesity and Surgical Weight Loss
78. Minimally Invasive Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 685
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 28th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131247105
About the Author
Peter McNally
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, GI/Hepatology, Evans Army Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colorado