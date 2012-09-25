Ghrelin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812728, 9780123812735

Ghrelin, Volume 514

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: John Abelson
eBook ISBN: 9780123812735
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812728
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th September 2012
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
200.86
170.73
199.00
169.15
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.86
170.73
117.00
99.45
193.00
164.05
146.00
124.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Methods in Enzymology

Chapter One History to the Discovery of Ghrelin

1 Introduction/Pre-GHRP Studies

2 GHRP Beginning

3 GHRP-6 Active In Vitro and In Vivo (1982)

4 GHRH Isolation and Identification (1982)

5 GHRP Versus GHRH (1981–1984)

6 GHRP Reflects Activity of a New Hormone and New Receptor—Hypothalamic–Pituitary Models (1984–1991)

7 GHRP/GHS Receptor Assays (1989–2000)

8 GHS/GHRP Receptor (1996–1998)

9 Clinical Results in Humans

10 Summary/Conclusion

Chapter Two Orphan GPCRs and Methods for Identifying Their Ligands

1 Introduction

2 Strategies for Identifying Ligands of Orphan GPCRs

3 Selection of Target Orphan GPCRs

4 Recombinant Expression Systems for Orphan GPCRs

5 Sources of Potential Ligands of Orphan GPCRs

6 Functional Assays for Screening Candidate Ligands of Orphan GPCRs

7 Summary

Chapter Three Purification of Rat and Human Ghrelins

1 Introduction

2 GHS and Its Receptor

3 Purification of Rat Ghrelin

4 Purification of Human Ghrelin

5 Purification of Rat des-Gln14-ghrelin

6 Obestatin, an Anorexigenic Hormone or a Digested Peptide Fragment from a Ghrelin Precursor?

7 Conclusion

Chapter Four Variety of Acyl Modifications in Mammalian Ghrelins

1 Introduction

2 Purification of Mammalian Ghrelin

3 GH-Releasing Activity of Ghrelin in Mammals

4 Summary

Chapter Five Determination of Nonmammalian Ghrelin

1 Introduction

2 Purification of Ghrelin

3 Measurement of Ghrelin Activity

4 CDNA Cloning and Determination of Amino Acid Sequence of Prepro-Ghrelin

5 Determination of Species of Fatty Acid Modification by Mass Spectrometric Analysis

6 Summary

Chapter Six Morphological Analysis of Ghrelin Neurons in the Hypothalamus

1 Introduction

2 Observation of Ghrelin-Containing Cells at the Light Microscope Level

3 Observation of Ghrelin-Containing Cells at Electron Microscopic Level

4 Summary

Chapter Seven High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Analysis of Hypothalamic Ghrelin

1 Introduction

2 Identification of Hypothalamic Ghrelin

3 Quantification of Immunoreactive Ghrelin in Rats

4 Quantification of Rat Ghrelin mRNA in Hypothalamic Ghrelin in Rats

5 Identification of Ghrelin-Producing Neurons in Rats

6 Summary

Chapter Eight Standard Sample Collections for Blood Ghrelin Measurements

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Study Protocols

4 Results

5 Discussion

Chapter Nine From Ghrelin to Ghrelin’s O-Acyl Transferase

1 Introduction

2 Quantitative MALDI-ToF MS Methodology for Ghrelin in Biological Matrices

3 Stabilizing Ghrelin in Biological Matrices

4 TT Cell Culture System for Ghrelin Production

5 Functional Screening for Ghrelin’s O-Acyl Transferase

6 GOAT is Ghrelin’s Acyl Transferase

7 Summary

Chapter Ten Enzymatic Characterization of GOAT, ghrelin O-acyltransferase

1 Introduction

2 GOAT Enzymatic Assay

3 Detecting the Molecular Forms of Ghrelin Generated by In Vitro GOAT Enzymatic Assays

4 Enzymatic Characterization of GOAT

5 Alterations in GOAT mRNA Expression in the Stomach Under Fasting Conditions

6 Conclusion

Chapter Eleven The Study of Ghrelin Deacylation Enzymes

1 Introduction

2 Processing of Ghrelin

3 Determination of Ghrelin Deacylation Activity

4 Future Directions

Chapter Twelve Synthesis of Ghrelin

1 Introduction

2 Protocols of Chemical Synthesis of Human Ghrelin

3 Protocols of Semisynthesis of Human Ghrelin

4 Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen Ghrelin O-Acyltransferase Assays and Inhibition

1 Introduction

2 Analysis of Acyl Ghrelin Levels and GOAT Activity

3 GOAT Inhibitor Discovery

4 Challenges and Future Directions

Chapter Fourteen Model-Based Evaluation of Growth Hormone Secretion

1 Introduction

2 Ensemble GH-Regulation MODEL

3 Technical Assessment of Multipathway GH Regulation

4 Specific Methodological Strategies

5 Summary

Chapter Fifteen Ghrelin in the Control of Energy, Lipid, and Glucose Metabolism

1 Introduction

2 Central Administration of Ghrelin Increases Acute Food Intake in Rats

3 Chronic Central Infusion of Ghrelin Generates a Positive Energy Balance in Rodents

4 Ghrelin Regulates Glucose Homeostasis

5 Summary

Chapter Sixteen Ghrelin and the Vagus Nerve

1 Introduction

2 Anatomy of the Vagus Nerve

3 GHS-R in the Vagal Afferent Neurons

4 Action of Ghrelin via the Vagus Nerve

5 Summary

Chapter Seventeen Measurement of AMP-Activated Protein Kinase Activity and Expression in Response to Ghrelin

1 Introduction

2 The AMPK Assay Methodology

3 Immunoblotting pAMPK

4 AMPK Gene Expression

5 Summary

Chapter Eighteen Ghrelin and Gastrointestinal Movement

1 Introduction

2 The Role of Ghrelin in Gastroduodenal Motility

3 The GI Motor Effect of Ghrelin Mediated by the Gut–Brain Axis

4 Summary

Chapter Nineteen Ghrelin Acylation by Ingestion of Medium-Chain Fatty Acids

1 Introduction

2 Preparing Food and Water Containing MCFAs or MCTs

3 Samples for Ghrelin Measurement

4 Measurement of Ghrelins Modified with or without the n-Octanoyl Group

5 Purification and Characterization of Acyl Ghrelins from Stomachs

6 Summary

Chapter Twenty Islet β-Cell Ghrelin Signaling for Inhibition of Insulin Secretion

1 Introduction

2 Ghrelin Is Released in the Pancreatic Islets

3 Insulinostatic Function of Islet-Derived Ghrelin

4 Ghrelin Signaling in Islet β-Cells

5 Conclusion

Chapter Twenty-One Rikkunshito as a Ghrelin Enhancer

1 Introduction

2 Cisplatin-Induced Anorexia

3 Anorexia of Aging

4 Stress

5 Ghrelin-Degrading Enzyme

Chapter Twenty-Two Thermogenic Characterization of Ghrelin Receptor Null Mice

1 Introduction

2 In Vivo Metabolic and Thermogenic Characterizations

3 Hormonal Characterization: Thyroid Hormones and Catecholamines

4 Gene/Protein Expression Profiles and Ex Vivo Lipolysis of BAT

5 Isolation and Characterization of Brown Adipocytes

6 Summary

Chapter Twenty-Three Transgenic Mice Overexpressing Ghrelin or Ghrelin Analog

1 Introduction

2 Des-Acyl Ghrelin Tg Mice

3 Tg Mice Overexpressing a Ghrelin Analog

4 Tg Mice Overexpressing Both Human GOAT and Ghrelin

5 Summary

Chapter Twenty-Four Therapeutic Potential of Ghrelin in Restricting-Type Anorexia Nervosa

1 Introduction

2 Pathophysiology of AN

3 Plasma Ghrelin in AN

4 Clinical Application of Ghrelin in Patients with AN

5 Conclusions

Chapter Twenty-Five Clinical Application of Ghrelin for Chronic Respiratory Diseases

1 Introduction

2 Clinical Application of Ghrelin for Chronic Respiratory Disease

3 Summary

Chapter Twenty-Six Clinical Trial of Ghrelin Synthesis Administration for Upper GI Surgery

1 Introduction

2 Ghrelin Replacement Therapy After TG and Esophagectomy

3 Anti-inflammatory Role of Ghrelin After Esophageal Surgery

4 Ghrelin Replacement Therapy During Chemotherapy in Patients with Esophageal Cancer

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial by containing quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. The volume covers ghrelin, and has chapters on such topics as orphan gpcrs and methods for identifying their ligands, ghrelin o-acyltransferase assays and inhibition, and thermogenic characterization of ghrelin receptor null mice.

Key Features

  • Contains quality chapters authored by leaders in the field
  • Has chapters on such topics as orphan gpcrs and methods for identifying their ligands, ghrelin o-acyltransferase assays and inhibition, and thermogenic characterization of ghrelin receptor null mice

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123812735
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123812728

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Abelson Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.