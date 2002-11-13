Getting Started with OpenVMS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555582791, 9780080507354

Getting Started with OpenVMS

1st Edition

A Guide for New Users

Authors: Michael D Duffy
eBook ISBN: 9780080507354
Paperback ISBN: 9781555582791
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 13th November 2002
Page Count: 303
Table of Contents

Part 1 - A Practical Guide: Hardware Platforms Supporting OpenVMS
Multi-User Concepts
User Accounts
Logging In and Out of the System
The Digital Command Language
The User Environment
The OpenVMS HELP Facility
Command Procedures
System Security
Using Your Terminal
E-Mail
Text Editors
Using DECnet
The OpenVMS GUI
Your Personal OpenVMS System

Part 2 - Technical Introduction: The Process
Virtual Memory Management
Images
The Files-11 File System
Clustering and Galaxy Systems
DECnet Details
Appendices: Decimal, Octal, and Hexadecimal Notations

Description

OpenVMS professionals have long enjoyed a robust, full-featured operating system running the most mission-critical applications in existence. However, many of today's graduates may not yet have had the opportunity to experience it for themselves. Intended for an audience with some knowledge of operating systems such as Windows, UNIX and Linux, Getting Started with OpenVMS introduces the reader to the OpenVMS approach.

Part 1 is a practical introduction to get the reader started using the system. The reader will learn the OpenVMS terminology and approach to common concepts such as processes and threads, queues, user profiles, command line and GUI interfaces and networking. Part 2 provides more in-depth information about the major components for the reader desiring a more technical description. Topics include process structure, scheduling, memory management and the file system. Short sections on the history of OpenVMS, including past, present, and future hardware support (like the Intel Itanium migration), are included. OpenVMS is considered in different roles, such as a desktop system, a multi-user system, a network server, and in a combination of roles.

Key Features

  • Allows the more advanced reader some meaty content yet does not overwhelm the novice
  • Provides practical examples showing that OpenVMS is well-suited for popular modern applications
  • Gives a high-level overview of concepts behind internals such as memory management

Readership

New users of OpenVMS who need a practical guide to start getting familiar with the system. Computer professionals or undergraduate students with familiarity with other modern operating systems, looking for a case study of an actual commercial system

Details

No. of pages:
303
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080507354
Paperback ISBN:
9781555582791

About the Authors

Michael D Duffy Author

Michael Duffy is a Senior Software Engineer with Process Software LLC.Duffy develops TCP/IP networking software for OpenVMS. He has over 15 years experience as a System and Network Manager and Software Engineer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Software Engineer with Process Software LLC. Based in Eldersburg, MD.

