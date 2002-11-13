Getting Started with OpenVMS
1st Edition
A Guide for New Users
Table of Contents
Part 1 - A Practical Guide: Hardware Platforms Supporting OpenVMS
Multi-User Concepts
User Accounts
Logging In and Out of the System
The Digital Command Language
The User Environment
The OpenVMS HELP Facility
Command Procedures
System Security
Using Your Terminal
E-Mail
Text Editors
Using DECnet
The OpenVMS GUI
Your Personal OpenVMS System
Part 2 - Technical Introduction: The Process
Virtual Memory Management
Images
The Files-11 File System
Clustering and Galaxy Systems
DECnet Details
Appendices: Decimal, Octal, and Hexadecimal Notations
Description
OpenVMS professionals have long enjoyed a robust, full-featured operating system running the most mission-critical applications in existence. However, many of today's graduates may not yet have had the opportunity to experience it for themselves. Intended for an audience with some knowledge of operating systems such as Windows, UNIX and Linux, Getting Started with OpenVMS introduces the reader to the OpenVMS approach.
Part 1 is a practical introduction to get the reader started using the system. The reader will learn the OpenVMS terminology and approach to common concepts such as processes and threads, queues, user profiles, command line and GUI interfaces and networking. Part 2 provides more in-depth information about the major components for the reader desiring a more technical description. Topics include process structure, scheduling, memory management and the file system. Short sections on the history of OpenVMS, including past, present, and future hardware support (like the Intel Itanium migration), are included. OpenVMS is considered in different roles, such as a desktop system, a multi-user system, a network server, and in a combination of roles.
Key Features
- Allows the more advanced reader some meaty content yet does not overwhelm the novice
- Provides practical examples showing that OpenVMS is well-suited for popular modern applications
- Gives a high-level overview of concepts behind internals such as memory management
Readership
New users of OpenVMS who need a practical guide to start getting familiar with the system. Computer professionals or undergraduate students with familiarity with other modern operating systems, looking for a case study of an actual commercial system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 303
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2002
- Published:
- 13th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080507354
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582791
About the Authors
Michael D Duffy Author
Michael Duffy is a Senior Software Engineer with Process Software LLC.Duffy develops TCP/IP networking software for OpenVMS. He has over 15 years experience as a System and Network Manager and Software Engineer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Software Engineer with Process Software LLC. Based in Eldersburg, MD.