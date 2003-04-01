Getting Started with OpenVMS System Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555582814, 9780080495026

Getting Started with OpenVMS System Management

1st Edition

Authors: David Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780080495026
Paperback ISBN: 9781555582814
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 1st April 2003
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

Introduction; Booting and Startup Script; Licenses; User accounts, Login, and Accounting; Queues; Backup; System Monitoring and Performance Management; Security; Network; Clusters Appendices: The User Environment; VMS and the Web; Assessing OpenVMS and Linux: The Right Tool for the Right Job; Memory Management System Services; Symbols, Data and Expressions

Description

Getting Started with OpenVMS System Management gives new VMS system managers a jumpstart in managing this powerful and reliable operating system. Dave Miller describes the essentials of what an OpenVMS System Manager will have to manage. He defines areas of OpenVMS System Management and describes why each is important and how it fits into the larger management task. Even though some OpenVMS management concepts are unique (for instance quotas), many concepts (such as account creation) have counterparts in UNIX and Windows NT. So, wherever possible, Miller points out to his readers the parallel to other systems.

The book is intended as a precursor to Baldwin's OpenVMS System Management Guide and various OpenVMS documents. Thus it refers the reader to other books for the detailed management steps. Getting Started with OpenVMS System Management is a great introduction to the material Steve Hoffman and Dave Miller are revising for the OpenVMS System Management Guide, 2E.

Key Features

· Permits experienced system managers to begin managing OpenVMS more quickly · Dovetails with other Digital Press publications for easier reference by the OpenVMS manager · Points you in the right direction for the complete documentation on each issue · BONUS FEATURE! Includes excerpts from five key DP OpenVMS books

Readership

UNIX and Windows NT system administrators that are transitioning to OpenVMS system management. New users of OpenVMS who need a practical guide to start getting familiar with the system. First time system managers with no experience who are approaching OpenVMS for the first time.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080495026
Paperback ISBN:
9781555582814

About the Authors

David Miller Author

David Donald Miller is currently employed at Raytheon Systems in Tucson, AZ, as a Principal Software Engineer. For more than 15 years he was a computer science professor at Bemidji State University (in Bemidji, MN), where he created and managed an OpenVMS cluster

laboratory. Mr. Miller also has 20 years of aerospace experience in various software engineering positions. He is the author of OpenVMS Operating System Concepts from Digital Press, and is currently at work with Steve Hoffman on the second edition of Lawrence Baldwin’s OpenVMS System Management Guide, forthcoming from Digital Press.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Software Engineer, Raytheon Systems, Tuscon, AZ

