Getting It Right

2nd Edition

R&D Methods for Science and Engineering

Authors: Peter Bock
Paperback ISBN: 9780128161654
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 416
Description

Getting it Right: R&D Methods for Science and Engineering, Second Edition, is an authoritative guide on the methodologies that produce coherent, rigorous and comprehensible R&D projects. Based on the author’s experience of, and research into, the problems consistently encountered by R&D departments in large industrial firms, this book addresses common pitfalls engineers face. Emphasis is put on the comprehensive analysis of project problems, requirements, objectives, the use of standard and consistent terminology and procedures, the design of rigorous and reproducible experiments, the appropriate reduction and interpretation of project results, and the effective communication of project design, methods, results and conclusions.

This fully updated new edition also includes an extended case study from industry, further reinforcing the importance of the methods described in a practical setting. Professional engineers and researchers will find a consistent and practical framework for the rigorous conduct and communication of complex research and development projects.

Key Features

  • Presents a standard methodology for conducting coherent, rigorous, comprehensible and consistent R&D projects
  • Includes a new detailed case study from an experienced R&D research engineer
  • Provides thorough introductions to the theories of knowledge and the scientific method

Readership

Scientists, engineers, and project managers involved in R&D projects in industry. MSc students and early career researchers in engineering disciplines including mechanical, manufacturing, aerospace, and electronic engineering

Table of Contents

Part I
1. Introduction
2. Research and Development
3. Process and Preparation
4. Prima Facie Evidence: The Terrible Plight of Not Getting It Right

Part II
5. Project Organization
6. The Project Hierarchy
7. The Project Task

Part III Knowledge Representation
8. An Epistemological Journey
9. Categories and Types of Knowledge
10. Roles of Knowledge Propositions
11. Limits of Knowledge

Part IV The Scientific Method
12. Overview
13. Analysis
14. Hypothesis
15. Synthesis
16. Validation

About the Author

Peter Bock

Peter Bock spent 40 years at the Computer Science Department of George Washington University designing and teaching courses on topics including adaptive learning systems and artificial intelligence. His long career in research features being principal investigator on the Mobile Robot Research Project, and the Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Group, as well as leading projects funded by Lockheed Martin, and the Defense Threat Analysis Center. He spent many years in industry as research director at the Research Institute for Applied Knowledge Processing, and as a physicist at NASA

Affiliations and Expertise

The George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA

