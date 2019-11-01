Getting it Right: R&D Methods for Science and Engineering, Second Edition, is an authoritative guide on the methodologies that produce coherent, rigorous and comprehensible R&D projects. Based on the author’s experience of, and research into, the problems consistently encountered by R&D departments in large industrial firms, this book addresses common pitfalls engineers face. Emphasis is put on the comprehensive analysis of project problems, requirements, objectives, the use of standard and consistent terminology and procedures, the design of rigorous and reproducible experiments, the appropriate reduction and interpretation of project results, and the effective communication of project design, methods, results and conclusions.

This fully updated new edition also includes an extended case study from industry, further reinforcing the importance of the methods described in a practical setting. Professional engineers and researchers will find a consistent and practical framework for the rigorous conduct and communication of complex research and development projects.