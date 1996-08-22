Getting a Grip on Tomorrow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750697583

Getting a Grip on Tomorrow

1st Edition

Your Guide to Survival and Success in the Changed World of Work

Authors: Mike Johnson
Paperback ISBN: 9780750697583
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd August 1996
Page Count: 220
Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750697583

About the Author

Mike Johnson

Best-selling Author and frequent speaker at conferences on HR and communications issues. He has worked extensively with both large multinationals as well as many international consulting groups and institutions.

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Partner of Johnson & Jones, a corporate communications consultancy based in Brussels and the UK, and head of UK office.

