Gerontologic Nursing
5th Edition
Description
Gerontologic Nursing, 5th Edition offers comprehensive disorder and wellness coverage to equip you with the essential information you need to provide the best nursing care to older adults. A body-system organization makes information easy to find, and includes discussions on health promotion, psychologic and sociocultural issues, and the common medical-surgical problems associated with aging adults. Written by expert educator and clinician Sue Meiner, EdD, APRN, BC, GNP, this book also emphasizes topics such as nutrition, chronic illness, emergency treatment, patient teaching, home care, and end-of-life care.
Key Features
- Case Studies specialty boxes provide realistic situations to expand your knowledge and understanding.
- UNIQUE! Nursing care plans supply guidance on selecting appropriate nursing activities and interventions for specific conditions.
- Evidence-Based Practice specialty boxes pull the critical evidence-based information contained in the text into boxes for easy access and identification.
- UNIQUE! Client/Family Teaching specialty boxes emphasize key aspects of practice and teaching for self-care.
- UNIQUE! Home Care specialty boxes highlight tips to promote practical, effective home care for the older adult.
- UNIQUE! Emergency Treatment specialty boxes highlight critical treatment needed in emergency situations.
- UNIQUE! Nutritional Considerations specialty boxes demonstrate special nutritional needs and concerns facing the aging population.
- NEW! Completely revised Pharmacologic Management chapter covering substance abuse.
- NEW! Completely revised Cognitive and Neurologic Function chapter covering mental health.
Table of Contents
PART I: INTRODUCTION TO GERONTOLOGIC NURSING
1. Overview of Gerontologic Nursing
2. Theories of Aging
3. Legal and Ethical Issues
4. Gerontologic Assessment
PART II: INFLUENCES ON HEALTH AND ILLNESS
5. Cultural Influences
6. Family Influences
7. Socioeconomic and Environmental Influences
8. Health Promotion and Illness/Disability Prevention
9. Health Care Delivery Settings and Older Adults
PART III: WELLNESS ISSUES
10. Nutrition
11. Sleep and Activity
12. Safety
13. Sexuality and Aging
PART IV: COMMON PSYCHOPHYSIOLOGIC STRESSORS
14. Pain
15. Infection
16. Chronic Illness and Rehabilitation
17. Cancer
18. Loss and End-of-Life Issues
PART V: DIAGNOSTIC STUDIES AND PHARMACOLOGIC MANAGEMENT
19. Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests
20. Pharmacologic Management
PART VI: NURSING CARE OF PHYSIOLOGIC AND PSYCHOLOGIC DISORDERS
21. Cardiovascular Function
22. Respiratory Function
23. Endocrine Function
24. Gastrointestinal Function
25. Musculoskeletal Function
26. Urinary Function
27. Cognitive and Neurologic Function
28. Integumentary Function
29. Sensory Function
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 23rd October 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293792
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323265966
About the Author
Sue Meiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Practitioner; President, Consultant on Health Issues Inc.; formerly Assistant Professor of Nursing, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, USA