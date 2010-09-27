Gerontologic Nursing
4th Edition
Covering both disorders and wellness, Gerontologic Nursing provides the essential information you need to provide the best nursing care to older adults. A body-system organization makes information easy to find, and discussions include health promotion, psychologic and sociocultural issues, and the common medical-surgical problems associated with aging adults. Written by expert educator and clinician Sue Meiner, EdD, RN, CS, GNP, this book also emphasizes topics such as nutrition, chronic illness, emergency treatment, patient teaching, home care, and end-of-life care.
- Comprehensive assessment guidelines identify findings that are normal, deviate from normal, and abnormal.
- A separate Health Promotion chapter and specialty boxes provide information related to promoting healthy lifestyles and preventing disease.
- Detailed coverage of pain, infection, cancer, chronic illness, loss, death and dying, and substance abuse explains the complex aspects of aging and related care.
- Cultural Influences chapter and Cultural Awareness boxes focus on clients' specific customs and how they affect your nursing care.
- Client/Family Teaching boxes help you communicate effectively on self-care.
- Home Care Tips boxes promote practical, effective care for the homebound older client.
- Emergency Treatment boxes highlight critical care in emergency situations.
- Nutrition boxes discuss the special nutritional needs and concerns of an aging population.
- Key points help you remember what you've read, and critical thinking activities help expand learned concepts.
Part One: Introduction to Gerontologic Nursing
1. Overview of Gerontologic Nursing
2. Theories of Aging
3. Legal and Ethical Issues
4. Gerontologic Assessment
Part Two: Influences on Health and Illness
5. Cultural Influences
6. Family Influences
7. Socioeconomic and Environmental Influences
8. Health Promotion and Illness/Disability Prevention
9. Health Care Delivery Settings and Older Adults
Part Three: Wellness Issues
10. Nutrition
11. Sleep and Activity
12. Safety
13. Intimacy and Sexuality
14. Mental Health
Part Four: Common Psychophysiologic Stressors
15. Pain
16. Infection
17. Chronic Illness and Rehabilitation
18. Substance Abuse
19. Cancer
20. Loss and End-of-Life Issues
Part Five: Diagnostic Studies and Pharmacologic Management
21. Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests
22. Pharmacologic Management
Part Six: Nursing Care of Physiologic and Psychologic Disorders
23. Cardiovascular Function
24. Respiratory Function
25. Endocrine Function
26. Gastrointestinal Function
27. Musculoskeletal Function
28. Urinary Function
29. Cognitive and Neurologic Function
30. Integumentary Function
31. Sensory Function
No. of pages: 704
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 27th September 2010
Imprint: Mosby
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266277
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323069984
Sue Meiner
Nurse Practitioner; President, Consultant on Health Issues Inc.; formerly Assistant Professor of Nursing, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, USA
Nurse Practitioner; President, Consultant on Health Issues Inc.; formerly Assistant Professor of Nursing, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, USA