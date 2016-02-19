Germfree Research
Germfree Research: Biological Effect of Gnotobiotic Environments is an account of the Proceedings of the Fourth International Symposium on Germfree Research. The volume comprises of 12 sections and 97 chapters. The first two sections serve as introduction to the status of germfree research as an approach to micro-ecology and gnotobiotic technology in clinical medicine. Another aspect discussed in the book deals with nutrition, metabolism, and microbiology. The last section provides a thorough and detailed discussion on gnotobiotic technology. Large part of the book focuses on gnotobiotic environments and its different aspects. Topics discussed include gnotobiotic environment on isolated patients and in dentistry and parasitology, as well as carcinogenesis in and physiological effects of gnotobiotic environments. The book is a very valuable source of information for many students and professionals in the fields of clinical medicine, biology, microbiology, nutritional science, and biochemistry.
Section I. Introduction
Germfree Research: A New Approach in Micro-Ecology
Thoughts on the Role of Gnotobiotics in Clinical Medicine
Section II. Gnotobiotic Technology in Clinical Medicine
Germfree Technology in Clinical Medicine: Production and Maintenance of Gnotobiotic States in Man
Patient Isolators Designed in The Netherlands
A Simplified Plastic Flexible Film Isolator System for the Germfree Delivery and Maintenance of Infants with Immune Deficiency
Biomedical Applications of Laminar Airflow
Evaluative Study of Patients with Acute Leukemia under Gnotobiotic Conditions by the Gnotobiotic Project Group of the European Organization for Research on Treatment of Cancer (E.O.R.T.C.)
A Gauntlet Isolator for Hip Arthroplasty
Biotyping of Enterobacteriaceae: A Method to Determine the Efficacy of the Barrier Function of Isolation Units
Section III. Effect of Gnotobiotic Environment on Isolated Patients
Investigation of Behavior of Leukemia Patients Treated in Germfree Isolators
Fecal Bile Acids and Neutral Sterols of Gnotobiotic, Antibiotic Fed Normal, and Normal Human Children
Differences in Absorption of Actively Absorbed Sugar in "Gnotobiotic Patients"
Use of a Surgical Isolator for Major Surgery: Influence on Wound Contamination and Postoperative Wound Infections
Clinical Experience with the Control of the Microflora
Controlled Trial of Prophylaxis of Infections from Exogenous and Endogenous Microorganisms
Section IV. Carcinogenesis in Gnotobiotic Environments
Carcinogenesis in Gnotobiotic Rodents
Spontaneous Tumors in Japan-Born Germfree Rats
Study on Trans-Species Induction of Reticular Tissue Neoplasms in Germfree CFWW Mice
Natural Transmission of Leukemia and Mammary Tumors in Conventional and Germfree CFWW Mice
Chemotherapy of Spontaneous Leukemia in Germfree and Conventional AKR Mice
Antithrombin Activity in Decontaminated and Conventional Rats with Acute Leukemia
Cell Transformations in Germfree Fischer Rat
Biosynthesis of Hepatotoxins in Germfree and Conventional Mice
The Enhancement of Bone Marrow Colony-Stimulating Factor Produced by Friend Virus (FV-P) Infection in Germfree Mice
Section V. Gnotobiotic Environments in Dentistry
The Periodontium of Old Germfree and Conventional Rats
Periodontal Disease in Gnotobiotic and Conventional Rice Rats
The Periodontium of Germfree Dogs
Inflammation after Pulp Exposure of Teeth in Germfree, Defined Flora and Isolator Conventional Mice
Comparison of Anticaries Effects of Different Polyglucanases in Limited-Flora Hamsters Infected with Streptococcus mutans
Observations on the Cariogenic Assessment of Streptococci in Gnotobiotic Rats, with Reference to the Taxonomy of Streptococcus mutans
Relationship of Specific Antibacterial Agglutinins in Saliva to Dental Caries in Gnotobiotic Rats
Effectiveness of High Speed Dental Drills as Nebulizers and Control of the Generated Aerosols
Section VI. Nutrition and Metabolism
The Breakdown of Starch at Different Levels in the Digestive Tract of the Axenic, Gnotoxenic, and Holoxenic Chicken
Interrelationships between the Gut Microflora and the Response of Chicks to Unidentified Growth Factors
The Influence of the Antibiotics Aureomycin and Moenomycin (Flavomycin) on Germfree Chicks under Stress Conditions
Improved Lactation in Germfree Mice Following Changes in the Amino Acid and Fat Components of a Chemically Defined Diet
Digestibility and Balance Studies of Gnotobiotic Pigs
The Significance of the Intestinal Microflora on the Growth of Japanese Quail Fed Diets Containing Navy Beans
Causes and Possible Consequences of Cecal Enlargement in Germfree Rats
The Bile Acids of the Mouse: Effect of Microflora, Age and Sex
Biohydrogenation of Long-Chain Fatty Acids by Intestinal Microorganisms
Urinary Calculi in Germfree Rats: Alleviated by Varying the Dietary Minerals
Protein Metabolism in the Germfree and Conventional Chick
Role of Cysteine Ethyl Ester and Indigenous Microflora in the Pathogenesis of an Experimental Hemolytic Anemia, Azotemia, and Pancreatic Acinar Atrophy
Nitrogen Metabolism in Germfree Rats
Electron Microscopic Studies on Cardiac Lesions in Germfree and Conventional Rats Fed Diet Deficient in Vitamin B1
The Role of Urea in the Hyperammonemia of Eck Fistula Dogs
Section VII. Microbiology: Infectious Diseases and Antibiotics
Histopathological and Biochemical Responses of Germfree and Conventional Mice with Salmonella Infection
Studies on the Pathogenesis of Candida albicans by the Use of Germfree Mice
Development of Kanamycin-Resistant Serratia marcescens in Gnotobiotic Mice
Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae Infection in Hyper sensitized Gnotobiotic Pigs and SEM Examination of the Lesions
The Effect of Antibiotics against the Intestinal Bacterial Flora
Influence of Nutritional Levels of Spiramycin and Virginiamycin on the Bacterial Metabolites in the Gastrointestinal Tract and Urine of Artificially Reared Early Weaned Piglets
Study of the Gastrointestinal Microflora of Suckling and Early Weaned Piglets Using Different Feeding Systems and Feed Additives
Studies with Lactobacillus casei in Gnotobiotic Mice
Immunologie Conversion of Vibrio cholerae in Gnotobiotic Mice
Significance of Intestinal Bacterial Flora to Infection
Experimental Airborne Influenza PR8-A Infections in Germfree Mice
Pathogenicity of Candida albicans as Influenced by Escherichia coli, Gentamicin Therapy, and Thermal Injury in the Germfree Mouse
Section VIII. Microbiology: "Normal" Flora
Equilibrium between Ten Strictly Anaerobic Bacterial Strains in the Digestive Tract of "Gnotoxenic" Mice and Rats. Role of the Diet
Kinetics of the Establishment of a Strictly Anaerobic Microflora in the Digestive Tract of "Gnotoxenic" Mice between Birth and Weaning
Patterns of Interaction in Gnotobiotic Mice among Bacteria of a Synthetic "Normal" Intestinal Flora
Control of Staphylococci in the Gut of Mice
The Slow-To-Rapid Lactose Fermentation Shift in the Coliform Bacterial Population of the Germfree-Like Ceca of Antibiotic-Treated Rats
Section IX. Gnotobiotic Environments in Parasitology
Aspiculuris tetraptera Nietsch, 1821, in Germfree and Conventional Mice
Comparative Pathology and Lesions of Experimental Infections with Eimeria tenella in Germfree, Specific Pathogen-Free, and Conventional Chickens
The Development of Eimeria tenella in Germfree Chickens
Eimeria maxima Infections in Germfree and Gnotobiotic Chickens
Section X. Radiation and Immunology
Influence of Antibiotic Decontamination on Thrombocytopenic Bleeding in Irradiated Rats
Evidence for Graft vs. Host Reaction in the Germfree Allogeneic Radiation Chimera
Mortality of Secondary Disease in Antibiotic-Treated Mouse Radiation Chimeras
Influence of a Defined Flora on the Serum Proteins of Gnotobiotic Rats
Comparisons of Natural and Immune Antibodies to Teichoic Acids in Germfree and Conventional Guinea Pigs
Viral Enteric Infection and Local IgA Antibody: Studies in Germfree Mice Thymectomized and/or Infected with a Mouse Adenovirus
Ascorbic Acid and Glucocorticoid Levels in Relation to Underdeveloped Lymphatic Tissue in Germfree Guinea Pigs
Section XI. Physiological Effects of Gnotobiotic Environments
Testicular Functions of Germfree Mice
Studies of Vasopressin in Germfree and Conventional Rats
Responsiveness of Jejunal-Ileal Mesentery Microvessels in Unoperated and Cecectomized Germfree Rats to Some Smooth Muscle Agonists
Epinephrine Inhibitory Substance in Intestinal Contents of Germfree Rats
Hemorrhagic Shock in Cecectomized Germfree Rats
Cecal Reduction in "Gnotoxenic" Rats
The Influence of Gastrointestinal Flora on Digestive Utilization of Fatty Acids in Rats
Intestinal Strangulation in Monocontaminated Rats
Studies on Enteropathogenic E. coli Enterotoxins; Microbial Flora and Disaccharidase Concentration Changes in Ligated Pig Intestinal Loop
The Gastrointestinal Tract of Gnotobiotic Pigs
Effects of Germfree Rodent's Cecal Contents on Spontaneous Villus Movement
Chronic Mild Diarrhea in Germfree Rodents: A Model Portraying Host-Flora Synergism
Section XII. Gnotobiotic Technology
A Lightweight Stainless Steel Isolation System for Adult Gnotobiotic Dogs
Raising Germfree Baboons (Papio cynocephalus)
The Establishment of a Defined Hamster Colony Utilizing Gnotobiotic Techniques
Studies on Rearing the Hamster Germfree
Raising Specified Pathogen-Free Guinea Pigs and Rabbits by Using Gnotobiotechniques
Observations on the Reproductive Performance and Laboratory Use of Inbred Mice Whose Ancestors were Derived via Surgical/Isolator Techniques
Technology Advancements in the Growth of Germfree Plants at the Manned Spacecraft Center
Plant Gnotobiotic Research in Plant Pathology and Plant Physiology
Bacterial Growth, Glucidic and Nitrogenous Metabolism in Gnotoxenic Ensilages of Lucerne, Ray Grass, and Fescue
Studies on the Nutrition of the Snail Biomphalaria glabrata under Axenic Conditions
