Geriatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 13-1

Articles include: Geriatric Medicine in Psittacines; The Aging Raptor; The Ancient Rat; Geriatric Medicine of the Guinea Pig and Chinchilla; Geriatric Medicine of the Rabbit; Geriatric Medicine of the Reptile; Geriatric Medicine of Fresh Water Fish; Pathology of the Geriatric Bird; Rehabilitation of the Exotic Patient; and The Geriatric Ferret.