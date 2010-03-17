Geriatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718836

Geriatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 13-1

1st Edition

Authors: Sharman Hoppes Patricia Gray
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718836
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2010
Articles include: Geriatric Medicine in Psittacines; The Aging Raptor; The Ancient Rat; Geriatric Medicine of the Guinea Pig and Chinchilla; Geriatric Medicine of the Rabbit; Geriatric Medicine of the Reptile; Geriatric Medicine of Fresh Water Fish; Pathology of the Geriatric Bird; Rehabilitation of the Exotic Patient; and The Geriatric Ferret.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718836

About the Authors

Sharman Hoppes Author

Patricia Gray Author

