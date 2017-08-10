Geriatrics, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545662, 9780323545679

Geriatrics, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 44-3

1st Edition

Authors: Demetra Antimisiaris Laura Morton
eBook ISBN: 9780323545679
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545662
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th August 2017
Table of Contents

Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice

Geriatrics

Foreword: The Art of Managing Complexity, the Joy of Aging Gracefully

Preface: The Urgent Need for Robust Geriatric Patient Care Skills in Primary Care

Geriatric Assessment for Primary Care Providers

Managing Polypharmacy in the 15-Minute Office Visit

Sexuality in the Older Adult

Dementia for the Primary Care Provider

Evaluation of the Older Driver

The Older Adult with Diabetes and Busy Clinicians

Hormone Replacement: The Fountain of Youth?

Depression in Older Adults: A Treatable Medical Condition

Advance Care Planning in the Outpatient Geriatric Medicine Setting

Pain in the Elderly: Identification, Evaluation, and Management of Older Adults with Pain Complaints and Pain-Related Symptoms

Hypertension in the Older Adult

Delirium

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Demetra Antimisiaris, PharmD and Laura Morton, MD, CMD, is devoted to Geriatrics. Articles in this comprehensive issue include: Managing Polypharmacy in the 15 Minute Office Visit; Sexuality in the Older Adult; Dementia for the Primary Care Provider; Hormone Replacement: The Fountain of Youth?; Depression in Older Adults; Advance Care Planning in the Outpatient Geriatric Medicine Setting; Pain in the Elderly:  Identification, Evaluation and Management of the Older Adult with Pain Complaints and Pain-Related Symptoms;  Delirium; The Older Adult With Diabetes And The Busy Clinician; Geriatric Assessment for the Primary Care Provider; Hypertension in the Older Adult; and Evaluation of the Older Driver.

About the Authors

Demetra Antimisiaris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Louisville, Department of Family and Geriatric Medicine

Laura Morton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Louisville Louisville, KY

