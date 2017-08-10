Geriatrics, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 44-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice
Geriatrics
Foreword: The Art of Managing Complexity, the Joy of Aging Gracefully
Preface: The Urgent Need for Robust Geriatric Patient Care Skills in Primary Care
Geriatric Assessment for Primary Care Providers
Managing Polypharmacy in the 15-Minute Office Visit
Sexuality in the Older Adult
Dementia for the Primary Care Provider
Evaluation of the Older Driver
The Older Adult with Diabetes and Busy Clinicians
Hormone Replacement: The Fountain of Youth?
Depression in Older Adults: A Treatable Medical Condition
Advance Care Planning in the Outpatient Geriatric Medicine Setting
Pain in the Elderly: Identification, Evaluation, and Management of Older Adults with Pain Complaints and Pain-Related Symptoms
Hypertension in the Older Adult
Delirium
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Demetra Antimisiaris, PharmD and Laura Morton, MD, CMD, is devoted to Geriatrics. Articles in this comprehensive issue include: Managing Polypharmacy in the 15 Minute Office Visit; Sexuality in the Older Adult; Dementia for the Primary Care Provider; Hormone Replacement: The Fountain of Youth?; Depression in Older Adults; Advance Care Planning in the Outpatient Geriatric Medicine Setting; Pain in the Elderly: Identification, Evaluation and Management of the Older Adult with Pain Complaints and Pain-Related Symptoms; Delirium; The Older Adult With Diabetes And The Busy Clinician; Geriatric Assessment for the Primary Care Provider; Hypertension in the Older Adult; and Evaluation of the Older Driver.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 10th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545679
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323545662
About the Authors
Demetra Antimisiaris Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Louisville, Department of Family and Geriatric Medicine
Laura Morton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Louisville Louisville, KY