Geriatrics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 3-4
1st Edition
Authors: Steven G. Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780323641159
Paperback ISBN: 9780323641142
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th October 2018
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, devoted to Geriatrics, is guest edited by Steven D. Johnson, PA-C. Articles in this issue include: Falls and the Older Adult: Prevention and evaluation; Cognitive Decline and Dementia; Shared Medical Appointments for Older Adults; Advanced Care Planning and Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment Program (POLST); Palliative Care; Home Care; Successful Aging; Functional Assessment and Pain Management; and more! CME is also available for subscribers to the series.
About the Authors
Steven G. Johnson Author
