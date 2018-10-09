Geriatrics, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 3-4

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, devoted to Geriatrics, is guest edited by Steven D. Johnson, PA-C. Articles in this issue include: Falls and the Older Adult: Prevention and evaluation; Cognitive Decline and Dementia; Shared Medical Appointments for Older Adults; Advanced Care Planning and Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment Program (POLST); Palliative Care; Home Care; Successful Aging; Functional Assessment and Pain Management; and more! CME is also available for subscribers to the series.